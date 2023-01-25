Intrum : Education begins at home – how Intrum helps consumers, clients and employees

From the 250,000+ conversations we have every day, we know when and how consumers are struggling. We listen to their stories as we work with them to find a solution. Their wellbeing matters to us, so as well as the daily process of going through each individual's income and expenditure, we make sure we share as much of our knowledge on debt and financial management as possible.

We regularly publish advice articles as well as engaging in other initiatives, such as the competition Intrum Hungary is currently running to increase financial literacy.

In Sweden, Germany and Austria, our interactive online lesson Spendido helps students and teachers in secondary and upper secondary school learn how to manage their finances.

Young people are vulnerable to getting into financial difficulty because they lack experience in payments, so Intrum aims to equip them with the foundations they need to manage their money effectively.