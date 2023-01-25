Advanced search
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
25/01/2023
133.93 SEK   -1.78%
09:37aIntrum : Education begins at home – how Intrum helps consumers, clients and employees
PU
01/24Intrum : Financial education boosts wellbeing
PU
01/18Intrum : Financial New Year's resolutions
PU
Intrum : Education begins at home – how Intrum helps consumers, clients and employees

01/25/2023
Consumers

From the 250,000+ conversations we have every day, we know when and how consumers are struggling. We listen to their stories as we work with them to find a solution. Their wellbeing matters to us, so as well as the daily process of going through each individual's income and expenditure, we make sure we share as much of our knowledge on debt and financial management as possible.

We regularly publish advice articles as well as engaging in other initiatives, such as the competition Intrum Hungary is currently running to increase financial literacy.

Spendido

In Sweden, Germany and Austria, our interactive online lesson Spendido helps students and teachers in secondary and upper secondary school learn how to manage their finances.

Young people are vulnerable to getting into financial difficulty because they lack experience in payments, so Intrum aims to equip them with the foundations they need to manage their money effectively.

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 09:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 19 118 M 1 874 M 1 520 M
Net income 2022 -3 817 M -374 M -303 M
Net Debt 2022 52 415 M 5 138 M 4 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,31x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 16 435 M 1 611 M 1 307 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 136,35 SEK
Average target price 160,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Rubio Abad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Magnus Lindquist Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Salloum Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)8.04%1 611
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED5.99%12 015
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.1.54%7 284
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.3.31%5 600
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED5.81%4 836
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED19.34%4 012