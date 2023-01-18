Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Intrum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:47:32 2023-01-18 am EST
137.58 SEK   +0.75%
04:10aIntrum : Financial New Year's resolutions
PU
03:02aDebt collector Intrum appoints Andres Rubio CEO
RE
02:52aIntrum Makes Acting President/CEO Permanent
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intrum : Financial New Year's resolutions

01/18/2023 | 04:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In our European Consumer Payment Report, we found that people across Europe are worrying about their bills more than ever and financial confidence is low. While you can't do anything about the general state of the economy, you can improve your own finances and establish habits that will see you through the good and bad times.

Here are our seven top tips for a healthy wallet in 2023
  1. Look at the big picture: The first step to taking financial control is to know what you have coming in each month and how much you're spending. Download our free budget planner to help you get to grips with your current money situation.
  2. Be a detective: Examine your spending patterns and look for places where you can save money. Do you regularly spend small amounts that add up - on lunches or coffees, for example? Do you have monthly expenses for subscriptions or services you no longer use? Can you find cheaper options for your energy, telephone and television providers?
  3. Pay off debt: Remember to start with the highest-interest accounts. If your debts are overwhelming, speak to your creditors or an independent advice organisation for help. You may be able to have a payment holiday, consolidate your debts or renegotiate your payment plan to get back on track.
  4. Be a good customer: Boost your credit score by paying bills on time, reducing credit card balances and disputing any errors on your credit report. Showing a good track record will help you access lower cost borrowing in future should you want to take out a mortgage, for example.
  5. Maximise your potential: Can you increase your income by securing a promotion, asking for a raise or doing some extra work? This will help you pay off debts and save for the future. Make sure you're getting the right rewards for your efforts.
  6. Stash the cash: If you have any extra money, start saving. Even a small amount a month will add up in the long term and saving is one of the best financial habits to master. Ideally, build an emergency fund with enough savings to cover three to six months of living expenses.
  7. Future proof: Think about investing for the long term, whether through pensions or other investments. Be proactive about your financial wellbeing by reviewing your finances regularly. Reading books, taking classes or working with a financial adviser may also help you keep on top of economic trends.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 09:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTRUM AB (PUBL)
04:10aIntrum : Financial New Year's resolutions
PU
03:02aDebt collector Intrum appoints Andres Rubio CEO
RE
02:52aIntrum Makes Acting President/CEO Permanent
MT
01/17Intrum : welcomes applications for the Next Generation Program 2023
PU
01/11Intrum : Presentation of Intrum's results for October-December 2022
PU
01/11Intrum : Young, free and… in debt?
PU
2022Intrum : Economy in Focus – Generation X worst off
PU
2022Intrum : Ready to retire or coming up short?
PU
2022Festive Finances : don't start 2023 with a debt hangover
PU
2022Sweden's Intrum Issues EUR450 Million Senior Notes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTRUM AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 195 M 1 845 M 1 845 M
Net income 2022 -3 959 M -381 M -381 M
Net Debt 2022 51 798 M 4 980 M 4 980 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,16x
Yield 2022 9,03%
Capitalization 16 459 M 1 582 M 1 582 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Intrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 136,55 SEK
Average target price 187,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Rubio Abad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Magnus Lindquist Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Salloum Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)8.20%1 582
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED5.99%12 008
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-0.15%7 261
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.26%5 694
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED6.23%4 852
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED18.69%3 997