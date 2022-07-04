Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Intrum AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:03 2022-07-04 am EDT
196.20 SEK   +0.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intrum : Have fun in the sun… but don't scorch your wallet

07/04/2022 | 05:53am EDT
  • Set a budget. If you're planning to travel abroad, don't just think about flights and accommodation. Make a list of all expenses - including transfers, any internal travel, daily spending, food and drink, plus local taxes. Then you can set a realistic budget, enjoy your holiday and not come back to any nasty surprises at the end.
  • Don't get carried away. When you're away, it's easy to get carried away with your spending and forget about the bills you'll have to pay when you get back. Plan ahead so you don't end up paying more than you have to for food and activities. Often it is cheaper to book tickets for activities online or buy food for lunch in a local market. Then you can choose where to spend your cash instead of being forced into expensive purchases.
  • Buy insurance. This is never a cost to skimp on - good insurance is essential. It means you won't end up with unexpected bills if you have an accident or become ill while you're away, or if cancellations leave you paying for extra travel and hotel costs.
  • Watch out for pickpockets and fraud. Tourists are often prime targets for theft so be prepared. Keep cash, cards and essential travel documents safe and not all in the same place. If you do suffer theft of a card call your bank right away and they will put a stop on the card so a fraudster can't use it. Setting up internet banking before you go will make it easier to keep track.
  • Take a back-up card. A debit card for another account can be useful, as well as a credit card for emergencies. It's worth being prepared in case one gets lost, damaged or stolen.
  • Cash - shop around for a good exchange rate and check the cost of withdrawing cash at ATMs when you're away. Some bank accounts have much cheaper fees than others.
  • Phone - check your phone contract enables you to use your phone abroad and what the roaming charges are for doing so. If it's not included in your package, turn off mobile data and wait until you have WiFi to post those pictures on social media.

You don't need to spend big to have a brilliant time. Ask yourself if something is worth getting into debt over.

What if I overspend? Don't bury your head in the sand if you've splurged on holiday and are in financial difficulty. Talk to your lenders and see if you can set up repayment plans, or seek free debt advice if you're worried about your situation. Stay calm. You will be able to resolve it.

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 712 M 1 809 M 1 809 M
Net income 2022 3 430 M 332 M 332 M
Net Debt 2022 49 340 M 4 771 M 4 771 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,90x
Yield 2022 7,36%
Capitalization 23 625 M 2 284 M 2 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 9 750
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Intrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 196,00 SEK
Average target price 299,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 52,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Eric Engdahl President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Magnus Lindquist Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Salloum Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)-16.02%2 284
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-24.69%9 657
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.8.61%6 563
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.4.19%4 129
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-4.91%3 618
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-11.57%3 543