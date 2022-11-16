Advanced search
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
2022-11-16
163.13 SEK   -1.73%
Intrum : Late payment trends sound business sector warning

11/16/2022
Inflation, which is now hitting Europe's economies and forcing central banks to raise interest rates, has been a preoccupation for businesses for some time.

When Intrum surveyed more than 11,000 businesses in 29 countries for its annual European Payment Report earlier in the year, 61 per cent said inflation would be one of their most significant challenges over the next twelve months, with those in the transportation sector most worried about it (68 per cent compared with the European average of 61 per cent).

Bad debt yet to hit businesses badly

While bad debt losses hadn't generally hindered businesses in the previous 12 months, many of those surveyed said they had experienced issues with late payments from their customers.

This was especially pronounced in Energy, Retail and Real Estate, where more than one in four companies said they had problems, compared with less than a third of those in the least affected sector, Construction.

Unfortunately, the true state of financial difficulty for businesses and consumers has to some extent been masked by government intervention during the pandemic and bad debts are expected to rise.

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:28:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Financials
Sales 2022 19 245 M 1 846 M 1 846 M
Net income 2022 288 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
Net Debt 2022 51 432 M 4 933 M 4 933 M
P/E ratio 2022 69,9x
Yield 2022 8,23%
Capitalization 20 009 M 1 919 M 1 919 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Intrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 166,00 SEK
Average target price 199,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Rubio Abad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Magnus Lindquist Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Salloum Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)-28.88%1 919
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-22.30%9 949
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.37%6 466
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.39.52%5 336
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.84%3 939
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-19.36%3 078