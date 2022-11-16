Intrum : Late payment trends sound business sector warning

Inflation, which is now hitting Europe's economies and forcing central banks to raise interest rates, has been a preoccupation for businesses for some time.

When Intrum surveyed more than 11,000 businesses in 29 countries for its annual European Payment Report earlier in the year, 61 per cent said inflation would be one of their most significant challenges over the next twelve months, with those in the transportation sector most worried about it (68 per cent compared with the European average of 61 per cent).

While bad debt losses hadn't generally hindered businesses in the previous 12 months, many of those surveyed said they had experienced issues with late payments from their customers.

This was especially pronounced in Energy, Retail and Real Estate, where more than one in four companies said they had problems, compared with less than a third of those in the least affected sector, Construction.

Unfortunately, the true state of financial difficulty for businesses and consumers has to some extent been masked by government intervention during the pandemic and bad debts are expected to rise.