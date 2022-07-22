Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Intrum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:35 2022-07-22 am EDT
205.70 SEK   -0.29%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intrum : Lifehacks to keep your spending healthy…

07/22/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Never sign a contract without reading the 'small print'

When we're busy, it's easy to just sign without paying much attention. But taking the time to read the terms and conditions means you know what you're getting yourself into and how to get out of it. For example, many free trials come with automatic costs unless you cancel in time. If you don't understand the jargon - ask.

Try to have as few fixed costs as possible

Take a look at your outgoings and work out what's really essential and important to you. Maybe it's cheaper to pay as you go for fitness instead of tying yourself into an expensive gym contract? Maybe you don't need monthly entertainment subscriptions? The lower your fixed costs, the more control and flexibility you have over your money.

Think one more time before you buy anything

Online shopping and retail special offers make it easy to click now, regret later. If you're liable to splurge on things you don't really want, give yourself a cooling off period. If you still want the product a day or a week later, it will still be there.

Put away money for future bills

Put away money for annual bills throughout the year so you don't have a nasty shock when they're due. Building up a buffer will also help with unexpected costs like a broken boiler or washing machine. It won't happen overnight but small amounts will build to a bigger pot over time.

Review your subscriptions and save money

We're all good at looking for a deal when we first sign up for something, but prices change and you may no longer be on the best deal. Make a date with yourself to check your subscriptions, insurances and utilities annually so you can be sure you're getting the most for your money.

Compare prices

Taking the time to compare is always worthwhile - sometimes the deals that sound best are more expensive in the long haul so check that the deal really is as good as it seems. Supermarkets often have per unit prices in the small print that can help.

Replan your budget

We all have to cope with unexpected costs. Whether that's for fun spending on leisure and holidays, or the headaches of rising bills and car breakdown. When it happens, don't stick your head in the sand. Take a look at your budget, replan and move on.

If you do find things getting out of your control financially, don't panic. Ask for advice early. Talk to your lenders or a free and independent debt advice service so they can help you get back on track. You've got this.

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 12:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 850 M 1 842 M 1 842 M
Net income 2022 2 994 M 293 M 293 M
Net Debt 2022 50 081 M 4 895 M 4 895 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,32x
Yield 2022 6,94%
Capitalization 24 866 M 2 430 M 2 430 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 9 750
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Intrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 206,30 SEK
Average target price 263,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Eric Engdahl President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Magnus Lindquist Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Harry Vranjes Project Manager & Head-Business Developer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)-11.61%2 430
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-21.50%10 923
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.90%6 563
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.10.48%4 386
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.72%3 693
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-7.51%3 519