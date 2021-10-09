Intrum : Money and mental health – after the pandemic

Mental health concerns and debt go in hand in hand, with each often exacerbated by the other. However, the global pandemic has not had an equal impact on the world's citizens.
Rising bills damaging Europeans' wellbeing
While some found themselves better off financially - with unchanging salaries, rising house prices and fewer leisure and travel opportunities, many others have struggled with financial uncertainty. This has an effect on their mental health.
Disclaimer
Intrum Justitia AB published this content on 09 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 08:31:05 UTC.