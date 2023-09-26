In 2017, European finance ministers agreed on an action plan to tackle non-performing loans in Europe. In December 2021, the EU's NPL directive took effect. Today, the total NPL stock in Europe amounts to an estimated EUR 357 billion, corresponding to 1.8 percent of the entire European loan stock.

Reducing the NPL stock by 70 per cent in less than a decade might look promising. However, increased lending and governmental support during the pandemic has given rise to a new, awkward situation. In the past four years, lending has ballooned by 25 per cent while stage two loans have increased by more than 50 per cent. When gauging the development of NPLs, stage two loans are a good indicator of future levels.