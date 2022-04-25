Intrum : Presentation of Intrum's results for January-March 2022
Sales 2022
18 501 M
1 902 M
1 902 M
Net income 2022
3 673 M
378 M
378 M
Net Debt 2022
49 289 M
5 068 M
5 068 M
P/E ratio 2022
8,29x
Yield 2022
5,87%
Capitalization
30 453 M
3 131 M
3 131 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,31x
EV / Sales 2023
4,12x
Nbr of Employees
9 076
Free-Float
58,7%
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
252,10 SEK
Average target price
306,25 SEK
Spread / Average Target
21,5%
