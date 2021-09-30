Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Intrum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/30 03:37:00 am
238.75 SEK   +0.74%
INTRUM : Presentation of Intrum's results for July-September 2021
PU
INTRUM : Why sustainability is key to Intrum's mission
PU
INTRUM : Nomination Committee in Intrum
PU
Intrum : Presentation of Intrum's results for July-September 2021

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intrum announces its interim results for July-September 2021 on October 21[st] at 7:00 a.m. CEST. The report will be presented in an audiocast with teleconference at 9:00 a.m. CEST the same day.

Anders Engdahl, President & CEO, and Michael Ladurner, CFO, will present the results and answer questions. The conference will be held in English.

To listen to the conference live, please dial:

+46 8 505 583 73 (SE)
+44 333 300 9030 (UK)
+1 646 722 4902 (US)

Link to the audiocast

The link to the audiocast is also available on www.intrum.com.

For further information, please contact:
Emil Folkesson, Director Treasury & Investor Relations
+46 70 744 69 82
ir@intrum.com

Disclaimer

Intrum Justitia AB published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
