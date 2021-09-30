Intrum : Presentation of Intrum's results for July-September 2021

Intrum announces its interim results for July-September 2021 on October 21[st] at 7:00 a.m. CEST. The report will be presented in an audiocast with teleconference at 9:00 a.m. CEST the same day.

Anders Engdahl, President & CEO, and Michael Ladurner, CFO, will present the results and answer questions. The conference will be held in English.

To listen to the conference live, please dial:

+46 8 505 583 73 (SE)

+44 333 300 9030 (UK)

+1 646 722 4902 (US)

Link to the audiocast

The link to the audiocast is also available on www.intrum.com.



For further information, please contact:

Emil Folkesson, Director Treasury & Investor Relations

+46 70 744 69 82

ir@intrum.com