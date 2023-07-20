Interim report
Second quarter 2023 highlights
- Seasonally stronger second quarter supported by high commercial activity and growing assets under management (AUM)
- Cash revenues growth driven by CMS segment while Strategic Markets and Portfolio Investments are stabilising after a period of prolonged growth
- Leverage ratio is up to 4.6x driven by front-loaded investments in the quar- ter, dividend payment and adverse FX movements
- Delivered on several strategic priorities during the quarter: completed the acquisition of Arrow's servicing platforms in the UK, agreed the acquisition of Haya Real Estate in Spain, completed the exit of Brazil, signed agree- ments to exit Romania and the Baltics and also agreed the sale of a non- core platform in Finland
- Cost program target upgraded from SEK 0.6 bn to more than SEK 0.8 bn, most of which will be realised by the end of 2023 on a run-rate basis
Reducing leverage as top priority
- Our key priorities going forward are to grow servicing cash flows and reduce leverage
- All available cash flow will principally be dedicated to reducing leverage and improving our financial risk profile. To this end we will: (i) investigate exiting three additional markets, (ii) strictly limit balance sheet investing activities in 2023 and 2024, while exploring asset management business model, (iii) recommend no dividend payable in 2024 after paying SEK 13.5 per share in 2023 (~18% on SEK 75 share price) and (iv) investigate further measures to reduce leverage
- We look forward to laying out our strategic priorities, financial trajec- tory and targets in more detail during our Capital Markets Day on 13th September
Second quarter, 2023
Rolling
Second quarter
6 months
12 months
Full year
Apr-June
Apr-June
Change
Jan-June
Jan-June
Change
SEK M, unless otherwise indicated
2023
2022
%
2023
2022
%
2023
2022
Revenues
4,972
4,879
2
9,497
9,357
1
19,625
19,485
Adjusted revenues
4,978
4,825
3
9,501
9,296
2
19,165
18,960
Operating earnings (EBIT)
1,291
1,561
-17
2,210
2,884
-23
-520
154
Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT)
1,468
1,701
-14
2,535
3,173
-20
6,026
6,664
Net earnings for the period
64
734
-91
134
1,356
-90
-5,601
-4,379
Earnings per share, SEK
0.11
5.50
-98
0.30
10.07
-97
-46.84
-37.07
Adjusted earnings per share, SEK
1.12
6.28
-82
2.20
11.62
-81
5.88
15.21
Cash revenues
6,414
6,266
2
12,315
12,058
2
24,884
24,627
Cash EBITDA
3,236
3,408
-5
5,963
6,443
-7
12,758
13,238
Cash EBIT
1,638
1,595
3
2,818
3,004
-6
6,159
6,344
Cash EPS, SEK
6.16
9.12
-32
6.28
13.70
-54
17.32
24.76
Cash RoIC, %
8.4
8.4
0ppt
7.4
8.0
-0.6ppt
7.9
8.4
Net debt/RTM cash EBITDA, x
4.6
4.0
Cash EBIT: Credit Management Services
337
342
-2
586
656
-11
1,247
1,317
Cash EBIT: Strategic Markets
756
834
-9
1,340
1,562
-14
3,177
3,399
Cash EBIT: Portfolio Investments
1,239
1,065
16
2,327
2,007
16
4,560
4,240
Total portfolio investments made
2,783
3,141
-11
4,447
4,925
-10
7,060
7,538
Carrying value of Portfolio Investment
41,009
41,869
-2
41,009
41,869
-2
41,009
37,109
Adjusted return on Portfolio Investment, (ROI), %
14
14
0ppt
13
14
-1ppt
14
14
Q2 in brief Comment by the President and CEOKey financial metrics Segment overview Financial overview Financial reports Other information Definitions About Intrum
Intrum Interim report, second quarter 2023 2
Seasonally stronger Q2 and acceleration of our strategic priorities
Continuing to Simplify & Focus
The second quarter was seasonally stronger with a high level of activity across the business. During the quarter we have delivered on a number of important steps to Simplify & Focus our business. We signed agreements to exit Brazil, Romania and the Baltics and in addition we have also sold a platform of non-core activities in Finland. At closing, these transactions will release SEK ~0.6 billion in cash. In addition, we have now decided to investigate a potential sale of activities in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary with any proceeds available to reduce net debt.
We continue to build and strengthen our servicing business in two of our key Franchise markets by closing the acquisition of Arrow's servicing platforms in the UK as well as signing the acquisition of the Haya Real Estate servicing platform in Spain. In the UK, the platforms will add secured loan and asset servicing capabilities and thereby broaden and deepen the service range that we can offer existing and new clients. In Spain, the Haya acquisition brought large contracts with key clients including BBVA, CaixaBank and Grupo Cooperativo CajaMar and led to Intrum being subsequently awarded a long-term contract for the management of CaixaBank's real estate portfolio.
As part of the cost program launched at the end of Q1 2023 we have continued to analyse and define potential savings, enabling us to raise the bar. This targeted program will therefore be upgraded from the original goal of SEK 0.6 billion to more than SEK 0.8 billion, most of which will be realised by the end of 2023 on a run-rate basis.
Grow & Transform: expanding our position as the leading servicer in Europe and increasing client activity
We are increasing our focus on commercial excellence and servicing profitability. We are reviewing all client engagements to ensure we allocate the right resources and tools to deliver the best possible results with the appropriate effectiveness and effi-
ciency. This allows us to provide our expanded product offering in order to stay relevant and increase profitability as we add additional value to our clients.
The increasing client activity is visible across our footprint with annual contract value (ACV) signings ahead of this year's plan plus a very attractive pipeline for the remainder of the year. In addition to strong business activity, margins on newly signed deals are notably higher compared to prior years.
In Q2 2023, the Franchise markets cash revenues grew organically by 10 per cent in Northern and Middle Europe and showed continued performance at a high level of profitability (~34 per cent margin) in Southern Europe. Assets under management (AuM) increased by SEK 169 billion (+9 per cent) compared to Q2 2022 and, as mentioned above, we also had a strong quarter in terms of ACV signings with SEK 257 million (+2 per cent of RTM external servicing revenues) added. This includes large new contracts with Collector Bank in Finland and Banco Sabadell in Spain.
Our RTM external servicing revenues amounted to SEK 10.6 billion and in the same period generated capital light cash EBITDA of SEK 4.6 billion.
Normalised collection performance in investing with weak SEK elevating leverage
As expected, collection performance on our portfolios nor- malised after the first two months of 2023 and we recorded SEK 6.8 billion in gross cash collections during Q2 2023 or performance vs. active forecast of 103 per cent. Despite a challenging collection environment during the last 6 months where more and more people struggle to make ends meet, we have been able to collect 106 per cent vs. original forecast, showcasing the resilience and strength of our back book. This again highlights the strong cash generation and predictability of our back book with estimated remaining collections (ERC) of SEK 86 billion.
"We are increasing our focus on commercial excellence by reviewing all client engagements to deliver the best possible results with appropriate effectiveness and efficiency"
Q2 in brief Comment by the President and CEOKey financial metrics Segment overview Financial overview Financial reports Other information Definitions About Intrum
Intrum Interim report, second quarter 2023 3
In the first six months of 2023 we have invested SEK 4.4 billion at an average unlevered IRR of 15 per cent, thereof SEK 1.7 billion in Q1 and SEK 2.8 billion in Q2 with returns of 16 and 15 per cent, respectively. Given the investment ambition for the full year of SEK ~5.5 billion, the pace of investments in the coming quarters will consequently be significantly lower.
Accelerated investment pace in the quarter, payment of dividends and a depreciating SEK adversely impact leverage and therefore we recorded an increase in the leverage ratio of 0.4x to 4.6x. FX alone contributed ~0.2x to this development. Our ambition of delevering to 3.5x, as soon as practically possible, remains unchanged.
Europe's EUR 275 billion problem
Chasing payments costs businesses in Europe EUR 275 billion each year. Intrum's latest European Payment Report demonstrates that businesses in today's high-inflationary environment conserve cash by delaying payments. Most executives expect increasing prices and higher borrowing costs to hit their revenues this year, causing them to postpone growth and business development initiatives. In addition, almost nine out of ten say their employees are pushing for larger-than-usual pay rises or are likely to do so in the coming months.
Intrum plays a pivotal role in the financial eco-system. We help customers to pay their debt and enable businesses to be paid. Without Intrum's services companies are caught in a vicious cycle, asked to accept longer payment terms from customers and, in turn, paying their own suppliers in a time frame that they themselves would find unacceptable.
Consequently, businesses spend ~74 working days each year chasing late payments, when extrapolating the average salary cost across Europe's 30 million businesses this equates to roughly EUR 275 billion which exceeds the gross domestic product of Finland or Portugal.
Staking out our leading position in the financial ecosystem
As a results-driven services company in the financial and credit sector we will, and need to, increase our contribution to the financial ecosystem. Our ambition is to develop the best operating platform in the industry by investing in people, technology and processes to realise the benefits from the strategic initiatives of Grow & Transform plus Simplify & Focus. This will enable our people to be more commercially excellent and our platform to be capital lighter as well as fuelled by best-in-class tech & data.
Intrum will be growing our platform together with our cli-
ents throughout the credit lifecycle with high client satisfaction through our best in class tailored solutions. We will generate higher quality earnings by driving servicing revenues and applying state of the art technology to the largest data set in our industry.
Our priorities going forward are to: (i) grow servicing cashflows and (ii) reduce leverage
As the largest third-party servicer in Europe, we stand to significantly benefit from: (i) our recent management changes and increased commercial focus, (ii) opportunity to serve our clients across more stages of the credit value chain, and (iii) focusing of our geographical footprint on the most important markets. This will serve as a catalyst to grow servicing revenues, in an environment where our services are needed more than ever. This top- line growth together with our near-term cost reduction and our continued focus on servicing margin will lead to improved operating leverage and increasing cash generation from this capital light business. This cash flow will be deployed principally to reduce debt and to strengthen the Servicing business through strategic M&A.
In addition, we are also pursuing selected, targeted measures to directly reduce leverage. As outlined above, we are contemplating three further, more sizeable market exits (already exited five markets in H1 2023) and we will strictly limit any new balance sheet funded investing activities for the remainder of 2023 and 2024, while exploring a capital light asset management business model. The Board and Management do not intend to propose to the next AGM any dividend payable in 2024. This action needs to be put into the context of the declared SEK 13.5 per share dividend for 2023 (equating to an implied yield of ~18% on a SEK 75 share price) with the second installment to be paid later this year. Furthermore, we are pursuing additional measures to reduce leverage.
As a consequence of these measures, our available cash flow will principally be dedicated to reducing leverage and improving our financial risk profile.
At our capital markets day in Stockholm on September 13, the management team and I will present our medium-term strategy, including operational and financial trajectory and targets.
Stockholm, July 2023
Andrés Rubio
President & CEO
"As a results driven services company in the financial and credit sector we will, and need to, increase our contribution to the financial ecosystem"
"Our available cash flow will principally be dedicated to reducing leverage and improving our financial risk profile"
Q2 in brief Comment by the President and CEO Key financial metricsSegment overview Financial overview Financial reports Other information Definitions About Intrum
Intrum Interim report, second quarter 2023 4
Key financial metrics
Cash metrics
Cash metrics help us present a transparent view of performance for the business in which we operate. Our servicing business area is not capital intensive but in our investment business area we utilise capital in terms of our investments. These investments and our servicing activities generate cash revenues and require cash expenses. When adjusting for cash items like replenishment capex, other capex, cash net financials and cash tax, we have a performance measurement of cash return on invested capital (Cash RoIC) and cash earnings per share (Cash EPS) on a recurring basis.
Cash metrics are central to our financial targets set out at the Capital Markets Day in late 2020.
Financial targets
Returns: Cash RoIC > 10 % medium term
Growth : Cash EPS > 10 % p.a. on average medium term
Leverage: Net debt/Cash EBITDA 2.5-3.5x by end of 2022
Shareholder remuneration: Absolute annual increase in dividend per share
Quarterly development
Q2 2023 was a seasonally strong quarter. In CMS, new case inflows and assets under management continue to increase and despite a challenging macroeconomic environment affecting our customers' disposable income we also continue to see increases in servicing revenues. Our Strategic Markets segment is beginning to normalise after two years of high growth. Portfolio Investments
performance improved to 103 % vs. active forecast. The leverage ratio was adversely impacted by front-loaded investments, shareholder distributions, currency movements and slightly lower RTM cash EBITDA.
In Q2 2023 cash revenues increased to SEK 6,414 M (6,266), cash EBITDA decreased to SEK 3,236 M (3,408) and cash EBIT increased to SEK 1,638 M (1,595). Cash EPS was SEK 6.16 (9.12), Cash RoIC stood at 8.4 (8.4) and leverage ratio at 4.6x (4.0x).
On a rolling 12-month basis cash revenues increased to SEK 24,885 M (23,433), cash EBITDA decreased to SEK 12,758 SEK (13,075) and cash EBIT decreased to SEK 6,159 M (6,569). Cash EPS decreased to SEK 17.32 (31.34), and cash RoIC decreased to 7.9 % (9.0).
Cash revenues, SEK M
Cash revenues rolling 12 months,
SEK M
6,759
6,266
6,414
5,810
5,901
23,433
23,921
24,627
24,736
24,885
Q 2
Q 3
Q 4
Q 1
Q 2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Cash EBIT, SEK M
Cash EBIT rolling 12 months, SEK M
1,943
1,595
1,638
1,396
1,180
6,569
6,572
6,344
6,115
6,159
Q 2
Q 3
Q 4
Q 1
Q 2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Cash EPS, SEK M
Cash EPS rolling 12 months, SEK M
9.12
8.56
6.16
Target: >10% p.a.
2.48
20.28
17.32
31.34
30.16
24.76
0.12
Q 2
Q 3
Q 4
Q 1
Q 2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Cash RoIC, %
Cash RoIC rolling 12 months, %
10.3
8.4
8.4
7.3
6.3
Target: >10%
9.0
8.8
8.4
8.2
7.9
Q 2
Q 3
Q 4
Q 1
Q 2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Net Debt/RTM cash EBITDA
4.6x
4.2x
4.0x
4.0x
4.0x
Target: 2.5x-3.5x
Q 2
Q 3
Q 4
Q 1
Q 2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Q2 in brief Comment by the President and CEO Key financial metrics Segment overviewFinancial overview Financial reports Other information Definitions About Intrum
Intrum Interim report, second quarter 2023 5
Segment overview
Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets and Portfolio Investments
Key figures, Q2 2023
Credit Management
Strategic
Portfolio
Group
SEK M
Services
Markets
Investments
items
Group
Cash revenues
1,253
1,487
3,674
-
6,414
Reported segment earnings
260
519
1,327
-815
1,291
Depreciation and amortisation
44
211
2
68
325
Portfolio amortisation
-
-
1,355
-
1,355
Adjustment earnings from joint ventures
-
-7
6
-
-1
Adjustment cash flow from joint ventures
-
-
81
-
81
Items affecting comparability
53
54
8
69
184
Cash EBITDA
357
777
2,779
-678
3,236
Replenishment capex
-
-
-1,540
-
-1,540
Other capex
-21
-21
-
-16
-57
Cash EBIT
337
756
1,239
-694
1,638
Cash financial items
-
-
-
-
-476
Cash tax normalised
-
-
-
-
-419
Recurring consolidated cash earnings
742
Average number of shares outstanding
121
Cash EPS, SEK
6.16
Average invested capital
22,251
15,776
39,657
265
77,949
Cash RoIC, %
6.1
19.2
12.5
-
8.4
Revenues
1,805
1,654
2,232
-719
4,972
Items affecting comparability
-
-
6
-
6
Adjusted revenues
1,805
1,654
2,238
-719
4,978
Reported segment earnings
260
519
1,327
-815
1,291
Items affecting comparability
53
46
8
69
176
Adjusted segment earnings
313
565
1,335
-746
1,468
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Intrum AB published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 05:05:09 UTC.