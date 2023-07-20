Continuing to Simplify & Focus

The second quarter was seasonally stronger with a high level of activity across the business. During the quarter we have delivered on a number of important steps to Simplify & Focus our business. We signed agreements to exit Brazil, Romania and the Baltics and in addition we have also sold a platform of non-core activities in Finland. At closing, these transactions will release SEK ~0.6 billion in cash. In addition, we have now decided to investigate a potential sale of activities in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary with any proceeds available to reduce net debt.

We continue to build and strengthen our servicing business in two of our key Franchise markets by closing the acquisition of Arrow's servicing platforms in the UK as well as signing the acquisition of the Haya Real Estate servicing platform in Spain. In the UK, the platforms will add secured loan and asset servicing capabilities and thereby broaden and deepen the service range that we can offer existing and new clients. In Spain, the Haya acquisition brought large contracts with key clients including BBVA, CaixaBank and Grupo Cooperativo CajaMar and led to Intrum being subsequently awarded a long-term contract for the management of CaixaBank's real estate portfolio.

As part of the cost program launched at the end of Q1 2023 we have continued to analyse and define potential savings, enabling us to raise the bar. This targeted program will therefore be upgraded from the original goal of SEK 0.6 billion to more than SEK 0.8 billion, most of which will be realised by the end of 2023 on a run-rate basis.

Grow & Transform: expanding our position as the leading servicer in Europe and increasing client activity

We are increasing our focus on commercial excellence and servicing profitability. We are reviewing all client engagements to ensure we allocate the right resources and tools to deliver the best possible results with the appropriate effectiveness and effi-