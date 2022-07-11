Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Intrum AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
2022-07-11
197.70 SEK   -1.40%
Intrum : The damaging effect of late payment

07/11/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Cash flow is expected to come under more pressure in the worsening economic environment, and respondents to Intrum's 2022 European Payment Report, are preparing for tough times.

Businesses believe their cash flow is likely to suffer in the face of macroeconomic challenges such as inflation, rising prices and the effect of the war in Ukraine. However, many admit they lack the agility and expertise to manage the impact of these factors.

Timely payments essential for growth

Four in 10 of the 11,000 companies surveyed say that late payments are already prohibiting the growth of their company. In Slovenia, Bosnia and Lithuania this figure is higher - with more than half of those surveyed claiming it is hampering their growth plans.

The consequences of late payment are significant and improving the situation would unlock progress in many areas. For example, two in three (66 per cent) respondents say faster payments from their customers would help them expand their product and service operations, and 47 per cent say it would help them grow by hiring more employees.

Figures show the European average

Crucially, 70 per cent confirm that faster payments would mean they could pay their own suppliers faster, demonstrating the knock-on effect late payment has on business. In some countries, this figure is even higher - in France, 82 per cent say this is the case, followed by 80 per cent in Switzerland, 79 per cent in The Netherlands and Serbia, and 75 per cent in Ireland, Greece, Bulgaria and Austria.

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
