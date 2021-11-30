Intrum : Today we launch the European Consumer Payment Report 2021

Our new report reveals that Europeans face increased financial polarization and while consumers reveal inflation concerns, they seek to improve their financial resilience.

We conducted a survey among 24,012 consumers across 24 European countries to understand how they have been able to manage their household finances. This is the 9th annual edition of the report.

The recovery is revealing inflation fears, but differs among countries and demographic groups Consumers are embracing sustainable behaviours, creating new challenges for businesses Consumers see an opportunity for future stability but need help to secure financial wellbeing