Intrum : Today we launch the European Consumer Payment Report 2021

11/30/2021 | 03:01am EST
Our new report reveals that Europeans face increased financial polarization and while consumers reveal inflation concerns, they seek to improve their financial resilience.

We conducted a survey among 24,012 consumers across 24 European countries to understand how they have been able to manage their household finances. This is the 9th annual edition of the report.

Key findings

  1. The recovery is revealing inflation fears, but differs among countries and demographic groups

  2. Consumers are embracing sustainable behaviours, creating new challenges for businesses

  3. Consumers see an opportunity for future stability but need help to secure financial wellbeing

Download the report

Disclaimer

Intrum Justitia AB published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 08:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 692 M 1 949 M 1 949 M
Net income 2021 3 086 M 340 M 340 M
Net Debt 2021 48 499 M 5 344 M 5 344 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,12x
Yield 2021 5,57%
Capitalization 28 097 M 3 089 M 3 096 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 59,8%
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 232,60 SEK
Average target price 307,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Eric Engdahl President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Per Eric Sletten Larsson Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Harry Vranjes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)7.29%3 089
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED51.25%13 943
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.10.10%7 093
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED4.16%4 188
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-4.93%4 078
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-13.52%3 752