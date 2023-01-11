Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Intrum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:28:05 2023-01-11 am EST
133.23 SEK   +0.93%
03:10aIntrum : Young, free and… in debt?
PU
2022Intrum : Economy in Focus – Generation X worst off
PU
2022Intrum : Ready to retire or coming up short?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intrum : Young, free and… in debt?

01/11/2023 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Increasingly using buy-now, pay-later solutions, not keeping track of their spending and are likely to have lower incomes than older consumers. How can they stay on top?

Buy-now, pay-never?

According to our research, younger consumers are much more likely than their parents to use buy-now pay-later solutions to cover the cost of their social and romantic life. Almost a third (31 per cent) of the Gen Z cohort in their late teens and twenties say are doing so, compared with 9 per cent of the boomer generation.

Source: Intrum's European Consumer Payment Report 2022

This may seem like an obvious solution to the problem, but stacking up debts can lead to big problems and it's crucial younger consumers understand what they're signing up to.

While credit plays an important role in keeping society running and enabling us to achieve our dreams, it's essential to stay on top of repayments and ensure you can meet your monthly commitments - if not, they risk extra charges, fees and debt collection actions.

Buy-now, pay-later can turn into a debt problem if not managed carefully. Younger consumers should think hard before paying for their social life this way. Is a night out now worth the hard slog later?

Take the time to stay on top

Younger consumers are more likely to say they have lost track of their monthly spending than their older peers. For example, a fifth of millennials say they have lost track of how much they spend each month on digital subscriptions, compared with six per cent of boomers.

As younger consumers are likely to be on lower incomes, it's easy for them to get disheartened and stick their heads in the sand when it comes to money. In fact, a quarter of 18-21 year olds say they don't even want to know how much they owe in total.

While this is understandable, the key to avoiding debt problems is to stay on top of your budget, know how much money you have coming in and going out each month, and tailor your lifestyle accordingly.

Save for the future

There is good news on savings. Although younger consumers are likely to have less disposable income early in their careers, 88 per cent of Gen Z and 82 per cent of millennials are putting away some money each month, compared with 72 per cent of Gen X 45-54 year olds.

A good savings habit is the basis of strong finances, enabling consumers to cope with unexpected expenses. A quarter of those in their late teens and early twenties who save said this is the reason they are putting money away. Another 18 per cent are saving for travel, while 12 per cent said they are putting money aside to buy a house or apartment.

Starting good financial habits at a young age means consumers can achieve their ambitions free from the worry of problem debt. However, if you run into difficulty there is help. At Intrum we specialise in working with people to resolve their financial problems and get them back on track. It is never too late.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 08:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTRUM AB (PUBL)
03:10aIntrum : Young, free and… in debt?
PU
2022Intrum : Economy in Focus – Generation X worst off
PU
2022Intrum : Ready to retire or coming up short?
PU
2022Festive Finances : don't start 2023 with a debt hangover
PU
2022Sweden's Intrum Issues EUR450 Million Senior Notes
MT
2022Intrum AB Successfully Issues Five Year Three Months EUR 450 Million Senior Notes
CI
2022Sweden's Intrum to Raise EUR400 Million Via Senior Note Offering
MT
2022Intrum AB Announces Launch of Offering of EUR 400 Million Senior Notes Due 2028
CI
2022Intrum Flags EUR300 Million Bond Issue, Organizes Investor Meetings
MT
2022Fitch Affirms Ratings, Changes Outlook on Swedish Credit Management Group Intrum
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTRUM AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 195 M 1 842 M 1 842 M
Net income 2022 -3 959 M -380 M -380 M
Net Debt 2022 51 798 M 4 972 M 4 972 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,02x
Yield 2022 9,34%
Capitalization 15 911 M 1 527 M 1 527 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Intrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 132,00 SEK
Average target price 187,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Rubio Abad President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Magnus Lindquist Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Salloum Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)4.60%1 527
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED7.37%12 110
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.-1.85%6 922
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.1.36%5 468
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED9.88%5 016
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED7.70%3 631