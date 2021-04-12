Intrum : Presentation of Intrum's results for January-March 2021

Intrum announces its interim results for January-March 2021 on 29 April 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The report will be presented in an audio cast with telephone conference at 9:00 a.m. CET the same day.

Anders Engdahl, President & CEO, and Michael Ladurner, CFO, will present the results and answer questions. The conference will be held in English.

To listen in to the conference live, please dial:

+46 8 505 583 50 (SE)

+44 333 300 9270 (UK)

+1 833 249 8407 (US)

Link to audio cast

The link to the audio cast is also available on www.intrum.com.

For further information, please contact:

Emil Folkesson

Director Treasury and Investor Relations

+46 8 546 102 02

ir@intrum.com