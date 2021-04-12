Log in
Intrum AB (publ)

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Intrum : Presentation of Intrum's results for January-March 2021

04/12/2021 | 03:25am EDT
Intrum announces its interim results for January-March 2021 on 29 April 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The report will be presented in an audio cast with telephone conference at 9:00 a.m. CET the same day.

Anders Engdahl, President & CEO, and Michael Ladurner, CFO, will present the results and answer questions. The conference will be held in English.

To listen in to the conference live, please dial:

+46 8 505 583 50 (SE)
+44 333 300 9270 (UK)
+1 833 249 8407 (US)

Link to audio cast

The link to the audio cast is also available on www.intrum.com.

For further information, please contact:
Emil Folkesson
Director Treasury and Investor Relations
+46 8 546 102 02
ir@intrum.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Intrum Justitia AB published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:24:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 589 M 2 054 M 2 054 M
Net income 2021 3 149 M 368 M 368 M
Net Debt 2021 48 070 M 5 614 M 5 614 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 34 738 M 4 062 M 4 057 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 50,4%
Chart INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Intrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 250,25 SEK
Last Close Price 287,40 SEK
Spread / Highest target -8,84%
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Eric Engdahl President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Per Eric Sletten Larsson Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Harry Vranjes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)32.56%4 062
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED18.75%10 740
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.28.48%8 477
FREDDIE MAC-0.86%7 441
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED15.14%4 920
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.5.90%4 899
