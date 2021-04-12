Intrum : Presentation of Intrum's results for January-March 2021

Intrum announces its interim results for January-March 2021 on 29 April 2021 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The report will be presented in an audio cast with telephone conference at 9:00 a.m. CET the same day.
Anders Engdahl, President & CEO, and Michael Ladurner, CFO, will present the results and answer questions. The conference will be held in English.
To listen in to the conference live, please dial:
+46 8 505 583 50 (SE)
+44 333 300 9270 (UK)
+1 833 249 8407 (US)
Link to audio cast
The link to the audio cast is also available on www.intrum.com.
For further information, please contact:
Emil Folkesson
Director Treasury and Investor Relations
+46 8 546 102 02
ir@intrum.com
Disclaimer
Intrum Justitia AB published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:24:02 UTC.