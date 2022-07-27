Late payment legislation: rule of law or business choice?

Intrum's latest European Payment Report canvassed views on the issue of payments and legislation, finding opinion differs on whether new laws are needed or if prompt payment is better achieved through voluntary initiatives.

Four in ten of the 11,007 respondents called for the introduction of new national legislation to tackle the issues of late payment and long payment terms, while more than a quarter went further and said they wanted payment terms to be fixed in law. However, a third said voluntary initiatives by corporates would solve the problem.

In Sweden, both approaches are being taken forward together. Along with voluntary payment code Betaltider.se launched in 2018 by SME associations, large companies will have to report their average payment times and proportion of late invoices to SME companies from next year.