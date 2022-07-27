Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Intrum AB (publ)
  News
  7. Summary
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
2022-07-27
203.05 SEK   +0.77%
05:12aLATE PAYMENT LEGISLATION : rule of law or business choice?
PU
07/22INTRUM : Lifehacks to keep your spending healthy…
PU
07/21TRANSCRIPT : Intrum AB, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Late payment legislation: rule of law or business choice?

07/27/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Intrum's latest European Payment Report canvassed views on the issue of payments and legislation, finding opinion differs on whether new laws are needed or if prompt payment is better achieved through voluntary initiatives.

Four in ten of the 11,007 respondents called for the introduction of new national legislation to tackle the issues of late payment and long payment terms, while more than a quarter went further and said they wanted payment terms to be fixed in law. However, a third said voluntary initiatives by corporates would solve the problem.

Mixing the two approaches

In Sweden, both approaches are being taken forward together. Along with voluntary payment code Betaltider.se launched in 2018 by SME associations, large companies will have to report their average payment times and proportion of late invoices to SME companies from next year.

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 850 M 1 827 M 1 827 M
Net income 2022 2 993 M 290 M 290 M
Net Debt 2022 49 653 M 4 811 M 4 811 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,13x
Yield 2022 7,11%
Capitalization 24 288 M 2 354 M 2 354 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 58,6%
