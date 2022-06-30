Log in
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:43 2022-06-30 am EDT
196.43 SEK   -2.13%
04:32aONE INTRUM : as global as possible, as local as needed
PU
06/27INTRUM : Stagflation fears - European businesses face new economic challenges
PU
06/21SURVEY : European Businesses Forecast Higher Risk of Late Payments in 2022
MT
ONE Intrum: as global as possible, as local as needed

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
This ambitious programme enables Intrum to take full advantage of the streamlining opportunities and advances offered by its size and geographical presence, while retaining local knowledge, culture and expertise. As Europe's largest company in credit management and purchased debt, the potential is significant.

Annual & Sustainability Report 2021
Technological transformation

A scalable, module-based IT platform for the entire credit management cycle provides full digital management with increased automation and standardised data across countries. Clients benefit from ­flexible international integration in internal systems as well as portal solutions that provide new payment methods and more channels for customers.

Using a shared technological platform and common processes, Intrum can meet the changing needs of clients, as well as optimising solutions for different industries. This ongoing transformation is underpinned by ethical collection services and advanced data analytics.

Disclaimer

Intrum AB published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 18 712 M 1 832 M 1 832 M
Net income 2022 3 430 M 336 M 336 M
Net Debt 2022 49 340 M 4 831 M 4 831 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,07x
Yield 2022 7,19%
Capitalization 24 191 M 2 369 M 2 369 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 9 750
Free-Float 58,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 200,70 SEK
Average target price 299,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Eric Engdahl President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Magnus Lindquist Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Mohammed Salloum Group Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)-14.01%2 369
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-13.53%10 989
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.11.95%6 712
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.2.10%4 069
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-4.05%3 651
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-13.19%3 474