ONE Intrum: as global as possible, as local as needed

This ambitious programme enables Intrum to take full advantage of the streamlining opportunities and advances offered by its size and geographical presence, while retaining local knowledge, culture and expertise. As Europe's largest company in credit management and purchased debt, the potential is significant.

Annual & Sustainability Report 2021

A scalable, module-based IT platform for the entire credit management cycle provides full digital management with increased automation and standardised data across countries. Clients benefit from ­flexible international integration in internal systems as well as portal solutions that provide new payment methods and more channels for customers.

Using a shared technological platform and common processes, Intrum can meet the changing needs of clients, as well as optimising solutions for different industries. This ongoing transformation is underpinned by ethical collection services and advanced data analytics.