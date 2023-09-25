Over the past decade, the financial services industry has taken great strides in embedding services with technological solutions. Today, the phone can be used to manage virtually all aspects of one's personal finances - from loan payments and grocery shopping to real-time transfers. Yet, the credit management services industry has lagged in this regard, as modes of interaction have remained unchanged to a large extent.

With the acquisition of Ophelos, Intrum seeks to advance the development of tech-enabled solutions in its offering by further strengthening its market-leading position -a key component in building a tech-driven organisation.

Ophelos​ is a technology company that uses ​ AI to improve financial health for individuals, families and businesses in debt.​​ Powered by proprietary ​their machine-learning​​​ ​decision engine​​​, Ophelos is able to streamline the entire ​debt resolution​​​ process - from end to end - for the benefit of all involved parties​. Customers are taken through an intuitive, personalised digital experience, and guided towards the most suitable solution for their circumstances. Clients are then able to dive deeper into the data with real-time dashboards and analytics, as well as gain complete oversight into areas such as regulatory and compliance adherence​.​