Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Intrum AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTRUM   SE0000936478

INTRUM AB (PUBL)

(INTRUM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 10/29 11:29:32 am
243.2 SEK   -2.68%
08:27aWorld Savings Day – after the storm?
PU
10/21INTRUM : Interim report July-September 2021
PU
10/21INTRUM : Report Q321 Eng
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Savings Day – after the storm?

10/31/2021 | 08:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Although consumption is rising and savings rates decreased from the peaks reached last year, they are still far higher than pre-pandemic levels. In the first quarter of 2021, the household savings rate was 21.5 per cent in the euro area - compared with the pre-pandemic normal of 11-15 per cent.

However, if you drill beneath the surface of these figures, there is serious inequality beneath. As the pandemic divided the financial fortunes of consumers, with those in low incomes more likely to experience job instability and financial hardship, which is reflected in their savings patterns.

Low income consumers are struggling

In 2020, Intrum's annual European Consumer Payment Report surveyed more than 24,000 European consumers and found that 76 per cent are still able to save each month, similar to 2019. However:

  1. 56 per cent are dissatisfied by the amount they are able to put away

  2. Only 14 per cent are saving more than they were before the COVID-19 crisis

  3. 43 per cent of those on low incomes are saving less than they were before.

Higher income households have benefited far more from the financial side effects of the pandemic. Faced with stable incomes but decreased opportunities to spend their money in areas of leisure and travel, they have been able to add to their savings pots.

On the other side of the spectrum, some have needed to borrow more to pay their bills, with 61 per cent doing so each month, far higher than in 2019 when this figure was 52 per cent.

Disclaimer

Intrum Justitia AB published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 12:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTRUM AB (PUBL)
08:27aWorld Savings Day – after the storm?
PU
10/21INTRUM : Interim report July-September 2021
PU
10/21INTRUM : Report Q321 Eng
PU
10/21Intrum AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
10/09INTRUM : Money and mental health – after the pandemic
PU
09/30INTRUM : Presentation of Intrum's results for July-September 2021
PU
09/29INTRUM : Why sustainability is key to Intrum's mission
PU
09/24INTRUM : Nomination Committee in Intrum
PU
09/24Intrum AB Announces Executive Appointments
CI
09/17INTRUM : Moody's Affirms Intrum's Rating Citing Debt Purchasing Market Position in Europe
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 758 M 2 067 M 2 067 M
Net income 2021 3 019 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2021 48 285 M 5 621 M 5 621 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
Yield 2021 5,32%
Capitalization 29 378 M 3 420 M 3 420 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Intrum AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUM AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 243,20 SEK
Average target price 307,50 SEK
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Eric Engdahl President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Ladurner Chief Financial Officer
Carl Per Eric Sletten Larsson Chairman
Johan Brodin Chief Technology Officer
Harry Vranjes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUM AB (PUBL)12.18%3 420
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED66.25%15 279
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.15.15%7 174
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED16.45%4 687
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.0.52%4 506
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-7.01%3 981