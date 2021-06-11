Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Intrusion Inc.
  News
  Summary
    INTZ   US46121E2054

INTRUSION INC.

(INTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Intrusion, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/11/2021 | 11:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased Intrusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) securities between January 13, 2021 and April 13, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 14, 2021, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Intrusion’s product, Shield, “has no patents, certifications, or insurance, which are all essential for selling cybersecurity products” and that “Shield is based on open-source data already available to the public.” Thus, the report stated that “Shield is a repackaging of pre-existing technology rather than an innovative offering.” Moreover, the report alleged that the claims that Shield “stopp[ed] a total of 77,539,801 cyberthreats from 805,110 uniquely malicious entities . . . in the 90-day beta program” were “outlandish,” leading White Diamond to question “[h]ow have these companies been able to function so far, as they’ve been attacked many times per minute by ransomware, malware, data theft, phishing and DDoS attacks?”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $4.50, or over 16%, to close at $23.75 per share on April 14, 2021. The share price continued to decline by $3.22, or 14%, over the next trading session to close at $20.53 per share on April 15, 2021.

The complaint, filed on April 16, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Intrusion’s Shield product was merely a repackaging of existing technology in the Company’s portfolio; (2) that Shield lacked the patents, certifications, and insurance critical to the sale of cybersecurity products; (3) that the Company had overstated the efficacy of Shield’s purported ability to protect against cyberattacks; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Intrusion’s Shield was reasonably unlikely to generate significant revenue; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Intrusion securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, are a long term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,70 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 301 M 301 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
EV / Sales 2022 5,63x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart INTRUSION INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrusion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUSION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,25 $
Last Close Price 17,07 $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack B. Blount President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Byrd Chief Financial Officer
Anthony J. LeVecchio Chairman
Andrew Wildrix Vice President-Information Technology
James F. Gero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRUSION INC.-3.12%291
ACCENTURE PLC9.21%180 664
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.36%162 758
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION20.18%134 511
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.13.54%85 129
INFOSYS LIMITED15.22%82 715