Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intrusion Inc.    INTZ

INTRUSION INC.

(INTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Intrusion, Inc. (INTZ) on Behalf of Investors

04/14/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Intrusion, Inc. (“Intrusion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INTZ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Intrusion investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/intrusion-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On April 14, 2021, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Intrusion’s product, Shield, “has no patents, certifications, or insurance, which are all essential for selling cybersecurity products” and that “Shield is based on open-source data already available to the public.” Thus, the report stated that “Shield is a repackaging of pre-existing technology rather than an innovative offering.” Moreover, the report alleged that the claims that Shield “stopp[ed] a total of 77,539,801 cyberthreats from 805,110 uniquely malicious entities . . . in the 90-day beta program” were “outlandish,” leading White Diamond to question “[h]ow have these companies been able to function so far, as they’ve been attacked many times per minute by ransomware, malware, data theft, phishing and DDoS attacks?”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 11% during intraday trading on April 14, 2021.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Intrusion should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INTRUSION INC.
05:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
03:58pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreating Again Into Close
MT
03:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Intru..
BU
02:43pINTRUSION  : CEO Says Short-Seller Claims 'Blatantly Inaccurate,' Reflects 'Mali..
MT
01:51pINTRUSION Adamantly Refutes Unfounded Claims By A Short Report
GL
01:33pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Intrusion Inc. (I..
BU
04/13LEGEND MINING  : Diamond Drilling Reveals Mineralized Lithologies at Rockford Pr..
MT
04/13INTRUSION  : Q1 2021 Results Surpass Expectations
AQ
04/13Beijer Alma Reports Data Intrusion at Subsidiary
MT
04/12INCA MINERALS  : Identifies Further Targets at Frewana Frontier Project
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,04 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -246x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 498 M 498 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales 2022 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart INTRUSION INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrusion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUSION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 28,25 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack B. Blount President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Byrd Chief Financial Officer
Anthony J. LeVecchio Chairman
Andrew Wildrix Vice President-Information Technology
James F. Gero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRUSION INC.34.79%498
ACCENTURE PLC9.19%181 299
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.43%152 539
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.92%117 222
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.70%82 130
INFOSYS LIMITED11.26%78 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ