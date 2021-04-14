INTRUSION Adamantly Refutes Unfounded Claims By A Short Report

PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including Zero-Days, intends to fully respond to unfounded claims made in a research report published this morning.



Jack Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION said, “A short report includes claims that are blatantly inaccurate and reflect a malicious short-selling agenda. The Company is evaluating further actions.”

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

