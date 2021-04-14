Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intrusion Inc.    INTZ

INTRUSION INC.

(INTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INTRUSION Adamantly Refutes Unfounded Claims By A Short Report

04/14/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyberattack prevention solutions including Zero-Days, intends to fully respond to unfounded claims made in a research report published this morning.

Jack Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION said, “A short report includes claims that are blatantly inaccurate and reflect a malicious short-selling agenda. The Company is evaluating further actions.” 

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward- looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”


IR Contact
Joel Achramowicz
jachramowicz@sheltongroup.com
P: 415-845-9964

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about INTRUSION INC.
01:51pINTRUSION Adamantly Refutes Unfounded Claims By A Short Report
GL
01:33pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Intrusion Inc. (I..
BU
04/13LEGEND MINING  : Diamond Drilling Reveals Mineralized Lithologies at Rockford Pr..
MT
04/13INTRUSION  : Q1 2021 Results Surpass Expectations
AQ
04/13Beijer Alma Reports Data Intrusion at Subsidiary
MT
04/12INCA MINERALS  : Identifies Further Targets at Frewana Frontier Project
MT
04/09INSIDER TRENDS : Intrusion Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/08DE GREY MINING  : Extends Falcon Intrusion at Depth and Along Strike at Hemi Dis..
MT
04/06INSIDER TRENDS : Intrusion Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
04/06INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components ..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,04 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -246x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 498 M 498 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales 2022 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart INTRUSION INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrusion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUSION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 28,25 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack B. Blount President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Byrd Chief Financial Officer
Anthony J. LeVecchio Chairman
Andrew Wildrix Vice President-Information Technology
James F. Gero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRUSION INC.60.33%498
ACCENTURE PLC9.19%181 299
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.43%152 539
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.92%117 222
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.70%82 130
INFOSYS LIMITED11.26%78 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ