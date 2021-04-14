Log in
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Intrusion, Inc. (INTZ) on Behalf of Investors

04/14/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Intrusion, Inc. (“Intrusion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INTZ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 14, 2021, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Intrusion’s product, Shield, “has no patents, certifications, or insurance, which are all essential for selling cybersecurity products” and that “Shield is based on open-source data already available to the public.” Thus, the report stated that “Shield is a repackaging of pre-existing technology rather than an innovative offering.” Moreover, the report alleged that the claims that Shield “stopp[ed] a total of 77,539,801 cyberthreats from 805,110 uniquely malicious entities . . . in the 90-day beta program” were “outlandish,” leading White Diamond to question “[h]ow have these companies been able to function so far, as they’ve been attacked many times per minute by ransomware, malware, data theft, phishing and DDoS attacks?”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 11% during intraday trading on April 14, 2021.

If you purchased Intrusion securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,04 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -246x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 498 M 498 M -
EV / Sales 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales 2022 8,81x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 47,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 28,25 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack B. Blount President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Byrd Chief Financial Officer
Anthony J. LeVecchio Chairman
Andrew Wildrix Vice President-Information Technology
James F. Gero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRUSION INC.60.33%498
ACCENTURE PLC9.19%181 299
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.43%152 539
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.92%117 222
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.70%82 130
INFOSYS LIMITED11.26%78 780
