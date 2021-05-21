Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intrusion Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTZ   US46121E2054

INTRUSION INC.

(INTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intrusion : And the winner is ... Innovation!

05/21/2021 | 11:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This just in: At RSA Conference in San Francisco May 17, 2021, Cyber Defense Magazine announced INTRUSION 'Winner' of the magazine's Global InfoSec Award 2021 'Most Innovative in Intrusion Detection System' category.

The fight against cybercrime

INTRUSION President and CEO Jack Blount has been fighting malware and cyber-attackers for decades, starting with IBM, later as CIO at the U.S.D.A., and now leading INTRUSION. He has observed that the cybersecurity industry has been looking at the problem of cybersecurity in the same way for years focusing on keeping cybercriminals out of a network - when we should be looking at the problem from an inside-out perspective.

Jack Blount says criminals keep finding their way into secured networks, no matter how many locks we keep putting on the door.

We should, he believes, be considering innovations that work in real-time to keep criminals from getting OUT of the network with valuable data and assets once they are in. 'It is the outbound traffic that ends up taking down the ship,' he contends. 'Monitoring these connections, identifying bad agents, and stopping them from sending out 'call-homes' is the only way to successfully prevent cybercrimes.'

With attention to innovation, INTRUSION's products and technologies portfolio identifies and neutralizes intrusions.

INTRUSION's family of solutions includes:

  • Shield - an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence.
  • TraceCop - the largest reputation-based threat intelligence cloud in existence and informs identity discovery and disclosure for our Shield solution.
  • Savant - a multi-protocol network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection solution.

INTRUSION's innovative approach proves reliable in the business world

One of INTRUSION's large enterprise customers is Kimberly-Clark, a company whose IT infrastructure includes several global networks supporting a large manufacturing footprint as well as some 46,000 employees around the world. INTRUSION technology can protect a company with data centers across several continents; and our technology can protect a law firm with a headquarters office building consisting of three floors in one California cosmopolitan city.

Indeed, INTRUSION protects any sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur - including Zero-days.

Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, says:

'INTRUSION embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach.'

Bringing forth innovation in cyber defense takes a group effort that requires certain skills & talents, as well as unique company culture -- forget cookie-cutter.

Full speed ahead

This week, INTRUSION's number of employees will reach 94 -- more than double the number of company employees in October 2020. The company has stated publicly among its goals is to end 2021 with 180 employees, and when 2022 concludes double that.

While more team members joining the company is essential to INTRUSION's rapid growth, it is the kind of employees that INTRUSION attracts and onboards that will matter. Brandy Schade, SVP of People and Culture at INTRUSION, Inc., focuses on recruiting amazing talent and strategically aligns talent to maximize productivity.

'We're serious about building a culture that acknowledges employee competencies and passions,' says Schade. 'We have an infrastructure that helps individuals do their best, harness and leverage their individual strengths to maximize innovation in whatever we are doing or creating.'

Look for our next blog entry on what it takes to lay the foundation of a strengths-based company that will yield exceptional results for many years to come.

Disclaimer

Intrusion Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 15:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTRUSION INC.
11:49aINTRUSION  : And the winner is ... Innovation!
PU
05/20DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
05/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) is ..
BU
05/19BLAZE INTERNATIONAL  : Generates Two Nickel Targets at Jimberlana Project; Share..
MT
05/18Ransomware hits near pre-Colonial Pipeline levels, data suggests
RE
05/18INTRUSION  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Intrusion Inc. Invest..
PR
05/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
05/18E2 Metals Defines Mineralized System at El Rosillo Project in Argentina
MT
05/17INTRUSION Is Announced Winner of the Coveted 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards..
GL
05/17Challenger Exploration Achieves High Gold Recovery Rates at Hualilan Project ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,70 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -32,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 266 M 266 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales 2022 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart INTRUSION INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrusion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUSION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,25 $
Last Close Price 15,08 $
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack B. Blount President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Byrd Chief Financial Officer
Anthony J. LeVecchio Chairman
Andrew Wildrix Vice President-Information Technology
James F. Gero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRUSION INC.-26.22%266
ACCENTURE PLC8.71%180 492
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.89%154 954
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.75%128 560
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.8.31%82 610
INFOSYS LIMITED6.65%77 841