Intrusion : And the winner is ... Innovation!

This just in: At RSA Conference in San Francisco May 17, 2021, Cyber Defense Magazine announced INTRUSION 'Winner' of the magazine's Global InfoSec Award 2021 'Most Innovative in Intrusion Detection System' category.

INTRUSION President and CEO Jack Blount has been fighting malware and cyber-attackers for decades, starting with IBM, later as CIO at the U.S.D.A., and now leading INTRUSION. He has observed that the cybersecurity industry has been looking at the problem of cybersecurity in the same way for years focusing on keeping cybercriminals out of a network - when we should be looking at the problem from an inside-out perspective.

Jack Blount says criminals keep finding their way into secured networks, no matter how many locks we keep putting on the door.

We should, he believes, be considering innovations that work in real-time to keep criminals from getting OUT of the network with valuable data and assets once they are in. 'It is the outbound traffic that ends up taking down the ship,' he contends. 'Monitoring these connections, identifying bad agents, and stopping them from sending out 'call-homes' is the only way to successfully prevent cybercrimes.'

With attention to innovation, INTRUSION's products and technologies portfolio identifies and neutralizes intrusions.

INTRUSION's family of solutions includes:

Shield - an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence.

TraceCop - the largest reputation-based threat intelligence cloud in existence and informs identity discovery and disclosure for our Shield solution.

Savant - a multi-protocol network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection solution.





One of INTRUSION's large enterprise customers is Kimberly-Clark, a company whose IT infrastructure includes several global networks supporting a large manufacturing footprint as well as some 46,000 employees around the world. INTRUSION technology can protect a company with data centers across several continents; and our technology can protect a law firm with a headquarters office building consisting of three floors in one California cosmopolitan city.

Indeed, INTRUSION protects any sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur - including Zero-days.

Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine, says:

'INTRUSION embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach.'

Bringing forth innovation in cyber defense takes a group effort that requires certain skills & talents, as well as unique company culture -- forget cookie-cutter.

This week, INTRUSION's number of employees will reach 94 -- more than double the number of company employees in October 2020. The company has stated publicly among its goals is to end 2021 with 180 employees, and when 2022 concludes double that.

While more team members joining the company is essential to INTRUSION's rapid growth, it is the kind of employees that INTRUSION attracts and onboards that will matter. Brandy Schade, SVP of People and Culture at INTRUSION, Inc., focuses on recruiting amazing talent and strategically aligns talent to maximize productivity.

'We're serious about building a culture that acknowledges employee competencies and passions,' says Schade. 'We have an infrastructure that helps individuals do their best, harness and leverage their individual strengths to maximize innovation in whatever we are doing or creating.'

Look for our next blog entry on what it takes to lay the foundation of a strengths-based company that will yield exceptional results for many years to come.