Intrusion : OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN (Form 8-K)

2021 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

1. Purpose. The purpose of the Intrusion Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan is to provide a means through which the Company and its Affiliates may attract and retain key personnel and to provide a means whereby directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors of the Company and its Affiliates can acquire and maintain an equity interest in the Company, or be paid incentive compensation, including incentive compensation measured by reference to the value of Common Stock, thereby strengthening their commitment to the welfare of the Company and its Affiliates and aligning their interests with those of the Company's stockholders.

2. Definitions. The following definitions shall be applicable throughout the Plan:

(a) ' Affiliate ' means each of the following: (a) any Subsidiary; (b) any Parent; (c) any corporation, trade or business (including without limitation a partnership or limited liability company) which is directly or indirectly controlled 50% or more (whether by ownership of stock, assets or an equivalent ownership interest or voting interest) by the Company or one of its Affiliates; (d) any trade or business (including a partnership or limited liability company) which directly or indirectly controls 50% or more (whether by ownership of stock, assets or an equivalent ownership interest or voting interest) of the Company; and (e) any other entity in which the Company or any of its Affiliates has a material equity interest and which is designated as an 'Affiliate' by resolution of the Committee; provided that, unless determined by the Committee, the Common Stock subject to any Award will constitute 'service recipient stock' for purposes of Section 409A of the Code or will not subject the Award to Section 409A of the Code.

(b) ' Award ' means any award under the Plan of any Stock Option, Stock Appreciation Right, Restricted Stock Award, Performance Award, Other Stock-Based Award or Other Cash-Based Award. All Awards shall be granted by, confirmed by, and subject to the terms of, a written agreement executed by the Company and the Participant.

(c) ' Award Agreement ' means the written or electronic agreement setting forth the terms and conditions applicable to an Award.

(d) ' Board ' means the Board of Directors of the Company.

(e) ' Cause ' means, unless determined by the Committee in the applicable Award Agreement, with respect to a Participant's Termination of Employment or Termination of Consultancy, the following: (a) in the case where there is no employment, consulting, change in control or similar agreement in effect between the Company or an Affiliate and the Participant at the time of the grant of the Award (or where there is such an agreement but it does not define 'cause' (or words of like import)), termination due to a Participant's insubordination, dishonesty, fraud, incompetence, moral turpitude, willful misconduct, refusal to perform the Participant's duties or responsibilities for any reason other than illness or incapacity, or materially unsatisfactory performance of the Participant's duties for the Company or an Affiliate, as determined by the Committee in its good faith discretion; or (b) in the case where there is an employment, consulting, change in control or similar agreement in effect between the Company or an Affiliate and the Participant at the time of the grant of the Award that defines 'cause' (or words of like import), 'cause' as defined under such agreement; provided, however, that with regard to any agreement under which the definition of 'cause' only applies on occurrence of a change in control, such definition of 'cause' shall not apply until a change in control actually takes place and then only with regard to a termination. With respect to a Participant's Termination of Directorship, 'cause' means an act or failure to act that constitutes cause for removal of a director under applicable Delaware law.

(f) ' Change of Control ' has the meaning set forth in Section 11(b) below.

(g) ' Change in Control Price ' has the meaning set forth in Section 11(a)(ii).

(h) ' Code ' means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Any reference to any section of the Code shall also be a reference to any successor provision and any applicable Treasury Regulation.

(i) ' Committee ' means any committee of the Board duly authorized by the Board to administer the Plan. If no committee is duly authorized by the Board to administer the Plan, the term 'Committee' shall be deemed to refer to the Board for all purposes under the Plan.

(j) ' Common Stock ' means the common stock, $.01 par value per share, of the Company.

(k) ' Company ' means Intrusion Inc., and its successors by operation of law.

(l) ' Consultant ' means any Person who is an advisor or consultant to the Company or its Affiliates.

(m) ' Disability ' means, unless determined by the Committee in the applicable Award Agreement, with respect to a Participant's Termination, a permanent and total disability as defined in Section 22(e)(3) of the Code. A Disability shall only be deemed to occur at the time of the determination by the Committee of the Disability. For Awards that are subject to Section 409A of the Code, Disability shall mean that a Participant is disabled under Section 409A(a)(2)(C)(i) or (ii) of the Code.

(n) ' Effective Date ' means the effective date of the Plan as defined in Section 15.

(o) ' Eligible Employees ' means each employee of the Company or an Affiliate.

(p) ' Eligible Individual ' means an Eligible Employee, independent Non-Employee Director, or Consultant who is designated by the Committee in its discretion as eligible to receive Awards subject to the conditions set forth in the Plan.

(q) ' Exchange Act ' means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Reference to a specific section of the Exchange Act or applicable regulation includes such section or regulation, any valid regulation or interpretation, and any comparable provision of any future legislation or regulation amending, supplementing or superseding such section or regulation.

(r) ' Fair Market Value ' means, for purposes of the Plan, unless required by any applicable provision of the Code or regulations, as of any date and except as provided below, the last sales price reported for the Common Stock on the applicable date: (a) as reported on the principal national securities exchange in the United States on which it is then traded, or (b) if the Common Stock is not traded, listed or reported or quoted, the Committee shall determine in good faith the Fair Market Value in whatever manner it considers appropriate taking into account the requirements of Section 409A of the Code. For purposes of the exercise of any Award, the applicable date shall be the date a notice of exercise is received by the Committee or, if not a day on which the applicable market is open, the next day that it is open.

(s) ' Family Member ' means the Participant's child, stepchild, grandchild, parent, stepparent, grandparent, spouse, former spouse, sibling, niece, nephew, mother-in-law, father-in- law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, or sister-in-law, including adoptive relationships, any person sharing the Participant's household (other than a tenant or employee), a trust in which one or more of the foregoing described persons (and/or the Participant) have more than fifty percent (50%) of the beneficial interest, a foundation in which one or more of the foregoing described persons (and/or the Participant) control the management of assets, and any other entity in which one or more of the foregoing described persons (and/or the Participant) own more than fifty percent (50%) of the voting interests.

(t) ' Incentive Stock Option ' means any Stock Option awarded to an Eligible Employee of the Company, its Subsidiaries and its Parents (if any) under the Plan intended to be and designated as an 'Incentive Stock Option' within the meaning of Section 422 of the Code.

(u) ' Non-Employee Director ' means a director or a member of the Board of the Company or any Affiliate who is not an active employee of the Company or any Affiliate.

(v) ' Non-Qualified Stock Option ' means any Stock Option awarded under the Plan that is not an Incentive Stock Option.

(w) ' Other Cash-Based Award ' means an Award granted pursuant to Section 10(c) of the Plan and payable in cash at such time or times and subject to such terms and conditions as determined by the Committee in its sole discretion.

(x) ' Other Stock-Based Award ' means an Award under Section 10(a) of the Plan that is valued in whole or in part by reference to, or is payable in or based on, Common Stock, including warrants and including an Award valued by reference to an Affiliate.

(y) ' Parent ' means any parent corporation of the Company within the meaning of Section 424(e) of the Code.

(z) ' Participant ' means an Eligible Individual to whom an Award has been granted pursuant to the Plan.

(aa) ' Performance Award ' means an Award granted to a Participant pursuant to Section 9 of the Plan contingent upon achieving certain Performance Criteria, including restricted stock that vests upon the attainment of one or more Performance Criteria.

(bb) ' Performance Criteria ' means specific levels of performance of the Company (and/or one or more of the Company's Affiliates, divisions or operational and/or business units, business segments, administrative departments, or any combination of the foregoing) or any Participant, which may be determined in accordance with GAAP or on a non-GAAP basis including one or more of the following measures: (i) terms relative to a peer group or index; (ii) basic, diluted, or adjusted earnings per share; (iii) sales or revenue; (iv) earnings before interest, taxes, and other adjustments (in total or on a per share basis); (v) cash available for distribution; (vi) basic or adjusted net income or operating income; (vii) returns on equity, assets, capital, revenue or similar measure; (viii) level and growth of dividends; (ix) the price or increase in price of Common Stock; (x) total shareholder return; (xi) total assets; (xii) growth in assets, new originations of assets, or financing of assets; (xiii) equity market capitalization; (xiv) reduction or other quantifiable goal with respect to general and/or specific expenses; (xv) equity capital raised; (xvi) mergers, acquisitions, increase in enterprise value of Affiliates, Subsidiaries, divisions or business units or sales of assets of Affiliates, Subsidiaries, divisions or business units or sales of assets; and (xvii) any combination of the foregoing. Any one or more of the Performance Criteria may be stated as a percentage of another Performance Criteria, or used on an absolute or relative basis to measure the performance of the Company and/or one or more Affiliates as a whole or any divisions or operational and/or business units, business segments, administrative departments of the Company and/or one or more Affiliates or any combination thereof, as the Committee may deem appropriate, or any of the above Performance Criteria may be compared to the performance of a selected group of comparison companies, or a published or special index that the Committee, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate, or as compared to various stock market indices.

(cc) ' Performance Period ' means the designated period during which the Performance Criteria must be satisfied with respect to the Award to which the Performance Criteria relate.

(dd) ' Person ' means an individual, a partnership, a corporation, a limited liability company, an association, a joint stock company, a trust, a joint venture, an unincorporated organization and a government or any branch, department, agency, political subdivision or official thereof.

(ee) ' Plan ' means the Intrusion Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan, as set forth in this document as it may be amended from time to time.

(ff) ' Proceeding ' has the meaning set forth in Section 14(h).

(gg) ' Reorganization ' has the meaning set forth in Section 4(b)(ii).

(hh) ' Restricted Stock ' means an Award of shares of Common Stock that is subject to restrictions described in Section 8(b)(v).

(ii) ' Restriction Period ' has the meaning set forth in Section 8(b)(v)(I) with respect to Restricted Stock.

(jj) ' Rule 16b-3 ' means Rule 16b-3 under Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act as then in effect or any successor provision.

(kk) ' Section 409A of the Code ' means the nonqualified deferred compensation rules under Section 409A of the Code and any applicable Treasury Regulations and other official guidance.

(ll) ' Securities Act ' means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and all applicable rules and regulations. Reference to a specific section of the Securities Act or regulation shall include such section or regulation, any valid regulation or interpretation under such section, and any comparable provision of any future legislation or regulation amending, supplementing or superseding such section or regulation.

(mm) ' Stock Appreciation Right ' means the right to an Award granted pursuant to Section 7.

(nn) ' Stock Option ' or ' Option ' means any option to purchase shares of Common Stock granted to any Eligible Individual pursuant to Section 6.

(oo) ' Subsidiary ' means any subsidiary corporation of the Company within the meaning of Section 424(f) of the Code.

(pp) ' Ten Percent Stockholder ' means a Person owning stock possessing more than ten percent (10%) of the total combined voting power of all classes of stock of the Company, each of its Subsidiaries or its Parent.

(qq) ' Termination ' means a Termination of Consultancy, Termination of Directorship or Termination of Employment, as applicable.

(rr) ' Termination of Consultancy ' means: (a) that the Consultant is no longer acting as a consultant to the Company or an Affiliate; or (b) when an entity which is retaining a Participant as a Consultant ceases to be an Affiliate, unless the Participant is, or becomes, a Consultant to the Company or another Affiliate before or at the time the entity ceases to be an Affiliate. In the event that a Consultant becomes an Eligible Employee or a Non-Employee Director upon the termination of such Consultant's consultancy, unless determined by the Committee, in its sole discretion, no Termination of Consultancy shall be deemed to occur until such time as such Consultant is no longer a Consultant, an Eligible Employee or a Non-Employee Director. The Committee may define Termination of Consultancy in the Award Agreement, provided that any such change to the definition of the term 'Termination of Consultancy' does not subject the applicable Award to Section 409A of the Code.

(ss) ' Termination of Directorship ' means that the Non-Employee Director has ceased to be a director of the Company; except that if a Non-Employee Director becomes an Eligible Employee or a Consultant upon the termination of such Non-Employee Director's directorship, such Non-Employee Director's ceasing to be a director of the Company shall not be treated as a Termination of Directorship unless and until the Participant has a Termination of Employment or Termination of Consultancy, as the case may be.

(tt) ' Termination of Employment ' means: (a) a termination of employment (for reasons other than a military or personal leave of absence granted by the Company) of a Participant from the Company and its Affiliates; or (b) when an entity which is employing a Participant ceases to be an Affiliate, unless the Participant is, or becomes, employed by the Company or another Affiliate before or at the time the entity ceases to be an Affiliate. In the event that an Eligible Employee becomes a Consultant or a Non-Employee Director upon the termination of such Eligible Employee's employment, unless determined by the Committee, in its sole discretion, no Termination of Employment shall be deemed to occur until such time as such Eligible Employee is no longer an Eligible Employee, a Consultant or a Non-Employee Director. The Committee may define Termination of Employment in the Award Agreement, provided that any such change to the definition of the term 'Termination of Employment' does not subject the applicable Award to Section 409A of the Code.

(uu) ' Transfer ' means: (a) when used as a noun, any direct or indirect transfer, sale, assignment, pledge, hypothecation, encumbrance or other disposition (including the issuance of equity in any entity), whether for value or no value and whether voluntary or involuntary (including by operation of law), and (b) when used as a verb, to directly or indirectly transfer, sell, assign, pledge, encumber, charge, hypothecate or dispose of (including the issuance of equity in any entity) whether for value or for no value and whether voluntarily or involuntarily (including by operation of law). ' Transferred ' and ' Transferable ' shall have a correlative meaning.

3. Administration.

(a) Committee . The Plan shall be administered and interpreted by the Committee. To the extent required by applicable law, rule or regulation, it is intended that each member of the Committee shall qualify as (a) a 'non-employee director' under Rule 16b-3, and (b) an 'independent director' under the rules of any national securities exchange or national securities association, as applicable. If it is later determined that one or more members of the Committee do not so qualify, actions taken by the Committee before such determination shall be valid despite such failure to qualify.

(b) Grants of Awards . The Committee shall have full authority to grant, pursuant to the terms of the Plan, to Eligible Individuals: Stock Options, Stock Appreciation Rights, Restricted Stock Awards, Performance Awards, Other Stock-Based Awards, and Other Cash-Based Awards. In particular, the Committee shall have the authority:

(i) to select the Eligible Individuals to whom Awards may from time to time be granted under this Plan;

(ii) to determine whether and to what extent Awards, or any combination thereof, are to be granted to one or more Eligible Individuals;

(iii) to determine the number of shares of Common Stock to be covered by each Award granted under this Plan;

(iv) to determine the terms and conditions, not inconsistent with the terms of the Plan, of any Award granted under this Plan (including the exercise or purchase price (if any), any restriction or limitation, any vesting schedule or acceleration thereof, or any forfeiture restrictions or waiver thereof, regarding any Award and, as applicable, the shares of Common Stock relating to such Award, based on such factors, if any, as the Committee shall determine, in its sole discretion);

(v) to determine the amount of cash, if any, to be covered by each Award granted under this Plan;

(vi) to determine whether, to what extent and under what circumstances grants of Options and other Awards under the Plan are to operate on a tandem basis and/or in conjunction with or apart from other awards made by the Company outside of the Plan;

(vii) to determine whether and under what circumstances a Stock Option may be settled in cash, Common Stock and/or Restricted Stock under Section 6;

(viii) to determine whether a Stock Option is an Incentive Stock Option or Non-Qualified Stock Option;

(ix) to impose a 'blackout' period during which Options may not be exercised;

(x) to determine whether to require a Participant, as a condition of the granting of any Award, to not sell or dispose of shares acquired pursuant to the exercise of an Award for a period of time as determined by the Committee, in its sole discretion, following the date of the acquisition of such Award;

(xi) to modify, extend or renew an Award, provided, however, that such action does not subject the Award to Section 409A of the Code without the consent of the Participant; and

(xii) solely to the extent permitted by applicable law, to determine whether, to what extent and under what circumstances to provide loans (which may be on a recourse basis and shall bear interest at the rate the Committee shall provide) to Participants in order to exercise Options under the Plan.

(c) Guidelines . Subject to Section 12, the Committee shall have the authority to adopt, alter and repeal such administrative rules, guidelines and practices governing the Plan and perform all acts, including the delegation of its responsibilities (to the extent permitted by applicable law and applicable stock exchange rules), as it shall, from time to time, deem advisable; to construe and interpret the terms and provisions of the Plan and any Award issued under the Plan (and any agreements relating to such Award); and to supervise the administration of the Plan. The Committee may correct any defect, supply any omission or reconcile any inconsistency in the Plan or in any agreement relating to the Plan in the manner and to the extent it shall deem necessary to effectuate the purpose and intent of the Plan. The Committee may adopt special guidelines and provisions for Persons who are residing in or employed in, or subject to, the taxes of, any domestic or foreign jurisdictions to comply with applicable tax and securities laws of such domestic or foreign jurisdictions. No action of the Committee under this Section 3(c) shall impair the rights of any Participant without the Participant's consent.

(d) Decisions Final . Any decision, interpretation or other action made or taken in good faith by or at the direction of the Company, the Board or the Committee (or any of its members) arising out of or in connection with the Plan shall be within the absolute discretion of all and each of them, as the case may be, and shall be final, binding and conclusive on the Company and all employees and Participants and their respective heirs, executors, administrators, successors and assigns.

(e) Procedures . If the Committee is appointed, the Board shall designate one of the members of the Committee as chairman and the Committee shall hold meetings, subject to the bylaws of the Company, at such times and places as it shall deem advisable, including by telephone conference or by written consent to the extent permitted by applicable law. A majority of the Committee members shall constitute a quorum. All determinations of the Committee shall be made by a majority of its members. Any decision or determination reduced to writing and signed by all of the Committee members in accordance with the bylaws of the Company, shall be fully effective as if it had been made by a vote at a meeting duly called and held. The Committee shall keep minutes of its meetings and shall make such rules and regulations for the conduct of its business as it shall deem advisable.

(f) Designation of Consultants/Liability .

(i) The Committee may designate employees of the Company and professional advisors to assist the Committee in the administration of the Plan and (to the extent permitted by applicable law and applicable exchange rules) may grant authority to officers to grant Awards and/or execute agreements or other documents on behalf of the Committee. In the event of any designation of authority under the Plan , subject to applicable law, applicable stock exchange rules and any limitations imposed by the Committee in connection with such designation, such designee or designees shall have the power and authority to take such actions, exercise such powers and make such determinations that are designated to the Committee under the Plan.

(ii) The Committee may employ such legal counsel, consultants and agents as it may deem desirable for the administration of the Plan and may rely upon any opinion received from any such counsel or consultant and any computation received from any such consultant or agent. Expenses incurred by the Committee or the Board in the engagement of any such counsel, consultant or agent shall be paid by the Company. The Committee, its members and any Person designated pursuant to Section 3(f) shall not be liable for any action or determination made in good faith with respect to the Plan. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, no officer of the Company or member or former member of the Committee or of the Board shall be liable for any action or determination made in good faith with respect to the Plan or any Award granted under it.

(g) Indemnification . To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law and the Certificate of Incorporation and bylaws of the Company and to the extent not covered by insurance directly insuring such Person, each officer or employee of the Company or any Affiliate and member or former member of the Committee or the Board shall be indemnified and held harmless by the Company against any cost or expense (including reasonable fees of counsel reasonably acceptable to the Committee) or liability (including any sum paid in settlement of a claim with the approval of the Committee), and advanced amounts necessary to pay the foregoing at the earliest time and to the fullest extent permitted, arising out of any act or omission to act in connection with the administration of the Plan, except to the extent arising out of such officer's, employee's, member's or former member's own fraud or bad faith. Such indemnification shall be in addition to any right of indemnification the employees, officers, directors or members or former officers, directors or members may have under any separate agreement or contract, applicable law and/or the Certificate of Incorporation or bylaws of the Company or any Affiliate. This indemnification will not apply to the actions or determinations made by an individual with regard to Awards granted to such individual under the Plan.

4. Share Limitation.

(a) Shares . The aggregate number of shares of Common Stock that may be issued or used for reference purposes or with respect to which Awards may be granted under the Plan shall not exceed Two Million Five Hundred Thousand (2,500,000) shares (subject to any increase or decrease pursuant to Section 4(b), which may be either authorized and unissued Common Stock or Common Stock held in or acquired for the treasury of the Company or both. The maximum number of shares of Common Stock with respect to which Incentive Stock Options may be granted under the Plan shall be Two Million Five Hundred Thousand (2,500,000) shares. If any Option, Stock Appreciation Right or Other Stock-Based Awards granted under the Plan expires, terminates or is canceled for any reason without having been exercised in full, the number of shares of Common Stock underlying any unexercised Award shall again be available for the purpose of Awards under the Plan. If any shares of Restricted Stock, Performance Awards or Other Stock-Based Awards denominated in shares of Common Stock awarded under the Plan to a Participant are forfeited for any reason, the number of forfeited shares of Restricted Stock, Performance Awards or Other Stock-Based Awards denominated in shares of Common Stock shall again be available for purposes of Awards under the Plan. If any shares of Common Stock are (i) withheld to satisfy tax withholding obligations on an Award issued under the Plan, (ii) tendered in order to satisfy the exercise price due with respect to an Award issued under the Plan, or (iii) repurchased by the Company using proceeds received upon exercise of a Stock Option, the number of shares of Common Stock so withheld, tendered or repurchased, as applicable, shall not be available for purposes of future Awards under the Plan. If a Stock Appreciation Right or a Limited Stock Appreciation Right is granted in tandem with an Option, such grant shall only apply once against the maximum number of shares of Common Stock which may be issued under the Plan. Any Award under the Plan settled in cash shall not be counted against the foregoing maximum share limitations.

(b) Changes . The existence of the Plan and the Awards granted under the Plan shall not affect in any way the right or power of the Board, the Committee or the stockholders of the Company to make or authorize (i) any adjustment, recapitalization, reorganization, stock split, or other change in the Company's capital structure or its business, (ii) any merger or consolidation of the Company or any Affiliate, (iii) any issuance of bonds, debentures, preferred or prior preference stock ahead of or affecting the Common Stock, (iv) the dissolution or liquidation of the Company or any Affiliate, (v) any sale or transfer of all or part of the assets or business of the Company or any Affiliate or (vi) any other corporate act or proceeding. Subject to the provisions of Section 11(b):

(i) If the Company at any time subdivides (by any split, recapitalization or otherwise) the outstanding Common Stock into a greater number of shares of Common Stock, or combines (by reverse split, combination or otherwise) its outstanding Common Stock into a lesser number of shares of Common Stock, then the respective exercise prices for outstanding Awards that provide for a Participant elected exercise and the number of shares of Common Stock covered by outstanding Awards shall be appropriately adjusted by the Committee to prevent dilution or enlargement of the rights granted to, or available for, Participants under the Plan.

(ii) Excepting transactions covered by Section 11(b), if the Company effects any merger, consolidation, statutory exchange, spin-off, reorganization, sale or transfer of all or substantially all the Company's assets or business, or other corporate transaction or event in such a manner that the Company's outstanding shares of Common Stock are converted into the right to receive (or the holders of Common Stock are entitled to receive in exchange for such shares), either immediately or upon liquidation of the Company, securities or other property of the Company or other entity (each, a 'Reorganization'), then, subject to the provisions of Section 11(b), (A) the aggregate number or kind of securities that may be issued under the Plan, (B) the number or kind of securities or other property (including cash) to be issued pursuant to Awards granted under the Plan (including as a result of the assumption of the Plan and the obligations under the Plan by a successor entity, as applicable), or (C) the purchase price for such securities, shall be appropriately adjusted by the Committee to prevent dilution or enlargement of the rights granted to, or available for, Participants under the Plan.

(iii) If there shall occur any change in the capital structure of the Company other than those covered by Section 11 or this Section, including by reason of any extraordinary dividend (whether cash or equity), any conversion, any adjustment, any issuance of any class of securities convertible or exercisable into, or exercisable for, any class of equity securities of the Company, then the Committee may adjust any Award and make such other adjustments to the Plan to prevent dilution or enlargement of the rights granted to, or available for, Participants under the Plan.

(iv) Any such adjustment determined by the Committee pursuant to this Section shall be final, binding and conclusive on the Company and all Participants and their respective heirs, executors, administrators, successors and permitted assigns. Any adjustment to, or assumption or substitution of, an Award under this Section shall be intended to comply with the requirements of Section 409A of the Code and Treasury Regulation §1.424-1 (and any amendments thereto), to the extent applicable. Except as expressly provided in this Section or in the applicable Award Agreement, a Participant shall have no additional rights under the Plan by reason of any transaction or event.

(v) Fractional shares of Common Stock resulting from any adjustment in Awards pursuant to Section 11 or this Section shall be aggregated until, and eliminated at, the time of exercise or payment by rounding-down for fractions less than one-half and rounding-up for fractions equal to or greater than one-half. No cash settlements shall be required with respect to fractional shares eliminated by rounding. Notice of any adjustment shall be given by the Committee to each Participant whose Award has been adjusted and such adjustment (whether or not such notice is given) shall be effective and binding for all purposes of the Plan.

(c) Minimum Purchase Price . If authorized but previously unissued shares of Common Stock are issued under the Plan, such shares shall not be issued for a consideration that is less than as permitted under applicable law.

(d) Minimum Vesting Period . Each Award Agreement will require that an Award be subject to a minimum vesting period of at least one (1) year commencing from the grant date, or with respect to Awards that vest upon the attainment of Performance Criteria, a Performance Period that is at least one (1) year. For the purpose of clarity, this Section 4(d) will not prevent the Committee from accelerating the vesting of any Award in accordance with any of the provisions set forth in this Plan.

5. Eligibility.

(a) General Eligibility . All current and prospective Eligible Individuals are eligible to be granted Awards. Eligibility for the grant of Awards and actual participation in the Plan shall be determined by the Committee in its sole discretion.

(b) Incentive Stock Options . Only Eligible Employees of the Company, its Subsidiaries and its Parent (if any) are eligible to be granted Incentive Stock Options under the Plan. Eligibility for the grant of an Incentive Stock Option and actual participation in the Plan shall be determined by the Committee in its sole discretion.

(c) General Requirement . The vesting and exercise of Awards granted to a prospective Eligible Individual are conditioned upon such individual actually becoming an Eligible Employee, Consultant or Non-Employee Director, respectively.

6. Stock Option.

(a) Options . Stock Options may be granted alone or in addition to other Awards granted under the Plan. Each Stock Option granted under the Plan shall be of one of two types: an Incentive Stock Option or a Non-Qualified Stock Option.

(b) Grants . The Committee shall have the authority to grant to any Eligible Employee one or more Incentive Stock Options, Non-Qualified Stock Options, or both types of Stock Options. The Committee shall have the authority to grant any Consultant or Non-Employee Director one or more Non-Qualified Stock Options. To the extent that any Stock Option does not qualify as an Incentive Stock Option (whether because of its provisions or the time or manner of its exercise or otherwise), such Stock Option or the portion which does not so qualify shall constitute a separate Non-Qualified Stock Option.

(c) Incentive Stock Options . No term of the Plan relating to Incentive Stock Options shall be interpreted, amended or altered, nor shall any discretion or authority granted under the Plan be so exercised, so as to disqualify the Plan under Section 422 of the Code, or, without the consent of the Participants affected, to disqualify any Incentive Stock Option under Section 422.

(d) Term of Options . Options granted under the Plan shall be subject to the following terms and conditions and shall be in such form and contain such additional terms and conditions, not inconsistent with the terms of the Plan, as the Committee deems desirable:

(i) Exercise Price . The exercise price per share of Common Stock subject to a Stock Option shall be determined by the Committee at the time of grant, provided that the per share exercise price of a Stock Option shall not be less than 100% (or, in the case of an Incentive Stock Option granted to a Ten Percent Stockholder, 110%) of the Fair Market Value of the Common Stock at the date of grant.

(ii) Stock Option Term . The term of each Stock Option shall be fixed by the Committee, provided that no Stock Option shall be exercisable more than ten years after the date the Option is granted; and provided, further, that the term of an Incentive Stock Option granted to a Ten Percent Stockholder shall not exceed five years.

(iii) Exercisability . Unless provided by the Committee, Stock Options granted under the Plan shall be exercisable at such time or times and subject to such terms and conditions as shall be determined by the Committee at the time of grant. If the Committee provides, in its discretion, that any Stock Option is exercisable subject to certain limitations (including that such Stock Option is exercisable only in installments or within certain time periods), the Committee may waive such limitations on the exercisability at any time at or after the time of grant in whole or in part (including waiver of the installment exercise provisions or acceleration of the time at which such Stock Option may be exercised), based on such factors, if any, as the Committee shall determine, in its sole discretion.

(iv) Method of Exercise . Subject to applicable installment exercise and waiting period provisions, to the extent vested, Stock Options may be exercised in whole or in part at any time during the Option term, by giving written notice of exercise to the Company specifying the number of shares of Common Stock to be purchased. Such notice shall be accompanied by payment in full of the purchase price as follows: (i) in cash or by check, bank draft or money order payable to the order of the Company; (ii) solely to the extent permitted by applicable law, if the Common Stock is traded on a national securities exchange, and the Committee authorizes, through a procedure whereby the Participant delivers irrevocable instructions to a broker reasonably acceptable to the Committee to deliver promptly to the Company an amount equal to the purchase price; (iii) having the Company withhold shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Stock Option, or by payment in full or in part in the form of Common Stock owned by the Participant, based on the Fair Market Value of the Common Stock on the payment date as determined by the Committee; or (iv) on such other terms and conditions as may be acceptable to the Committee (including having the Company withhold shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Stock Option, or by payment in full or in part in the form of Common Stock owned by the Participant, based on the Fair Market Value of the Common Stock on the payment date as determined by the Committee). No shares of Common Stock shall be issued until payment has been made or provided for.

(v) Non-Transferability of Options . No Stock Option shall be Transferable by the Participant other than by will or by the laws of descent and distribution, and all Stock Options shall be exercisable, during the Participant's lifetime, only by the Participant. The Committee may determine, in its sole discretion, at the time of grant or later that a Non-Qualified Stock Option that is not Transferable pursuant to this Section is Transferable to a Family Member in whole or in part and in such circumstances, and under such conditions, as specified by the Committee. A Non-Qualified Stock Option that is Transferred to a Family Member pursuant to the preceding sentence (i) may not be subsequently Transferred other than by will or by the laws of descent and distribution and (ii) remains subject to the terms of the Plan and the applicable Award Agreement. Any shares of Common Stock acquired upon the exercise of a Non-Qualified Stock Option by a permissible transferee of a Non-Qualified Stock Option or a permissible transferee pursuant to a Transfer after the exercise of the Non-Qualified Stock Option shall be subject to the terms of the Plan and the Award Agreement.

(vi) Termination by Death of Disability . Subject to the terms of the Award Agreement, if a Participant's Termination is by reason of death or Disability, all Stock Options that are held by such Participant that are vested and exercisable at the time of the Participant's Termination may be exercised by the Participant (or in the case of the Participant's death, by the legal representative of the Participant's estate) at any time within a period of one year from the date of such Termination, but in no event beyond the expiration of the stated term of such Stock Options; provided, however, that, in the event of a Participant's Termination by reason of Disability, if the Participant dies within such exercise period, all unexercised Stock Options held by such Participant shall be exercisable, to the extent to which they were exercisable at the time of death, for a period of one year from the date of such death, but in no event beyond the expiration of the stated term of such Stock Options.

(vii) Involuntary Termination Without Cause . Subject to the terms of the Award Agreement, if a Participant's Termination is by involuntary termination by the Company without Cause, all Stock Options that are held by such Participant that are vested and exercisable at the time of the Participant's Termination may be exercised by the Participant at any time within a period of 90 days from the date of such Termination, but in no event beyond the expiration of the stated term of such Stock Options.

(viii) Voluntary Resignation . Subject to the terms of the Award Agreement, if a Participant's Termination is voluntary (other than a voluntary termination described in Section 6(d)(ix), all Stock Options that are held by such Participant that are vested and exercisable at the time of the Participant's Termination may be exercised by the Participant at any time within a period of 90 days from the date of such Termination, but in no event beyond the expiration of the stated term of such Stock Options.

(ix) Termination for Cause . Subject to the terms of the Award Agreement, if a Participant's Termination (x) is for Cause or (y) is a voluntary Termination (as provided in Section 6(d)(viii) after the occurrence of an event that would be grounds for a Termination for Cause, all Stock Options, whether vested or not vested, that are held by such Participant shall terminate and expire as of the date of such Termination.

(x) Unvested Options . Subject to the terms of the Award Agreement, Stock Options that are not vested as of the date of a Participant's Termination for any reason shall terminate and expire as of the date of such Termination.

(xi) Incentive Stock Option Limitations . To the extent that the aggregate Fair Market Value (determined as of the time of grant) of the Common Stock with respect to which Incentive Stock Options are exercisable for the first time by an Eligible Employee during any calendar year under the Plan and/or any other stock option plan of the Company, any Subsidiary or any Parent exceeds $100,000, such Options shall be treated as Non-Qualified Stock Options. In addition, if an Eligible Employee does not remain employed by the Company, any Subsidiary or any Parent at all times from the time an Incentive Stock Option is granted until three months before the date of exercise (or such other period as required by applicable law), such Stock Option shall be treated as a Non-Qualified Stock Option. Should any provision of the Plan not be necessary in order for the Stock Options to qualify as Incentive Stock Options, or should any additional provisions be required, the Committee may amend the Plan accordingly, without the necessity of obtaining the approval of the stockholders of the Company.

(xii) Form, Modification, Extension and Renewal of Stock Options . Subject to the terms and conditions and within the limitations of the Plan, Stock Options shall be evidenced by such form of agreement or grant as is approved by the Committee, and the Committee may (i) modify, extend or renew outstanding Stock Options granted under the Plan (provided that the rights of a Participant are not reduced without such Participant's consent and provided further that such action does not subject the Stock Options to Section 409A of the Code without the consent of the Participant), and (ii) accept the surrender of outstanding Stock Options (to the extent not previously exercised) and authorize the granting of new Stock Options in substitution therefor (to the extent not previously exercised). An outstanding Option may not be modified to reduce the exercise price nor may a new Option at a lower price be substituted for a surrendered Option (other than adjustments or substitutions in accordance with Section 4(b)(ii), unless such action is approved by the stockholders of the Company.

(xiii) Deferred Delivery of Common Stock . The Committee may in its discretion permit Participants to defer delivery of Common Stock acquired pursuant to a Participant's exercise of an Option in accordance with the terms and conditions established by the Committee in the applicable Award Agreement, to the extent such deferred delivery complies with the requirements of Section 409A of the Code.

(xiv) Early Exercise . The Committee may provide that a Stock Option include a provision to permit the Participant to elect at any time before the Participant's Termination to exercise the Stock Option as to any part or all of the shares of Common Stock subject to the Stock Option before the full vesting of the Stock Option and such shares shall be subject to the provisions of and be treated as Restricted Stock. Unvested shares of Common Stock so purchased may be subject to a repurchase option in favor of the Company or to any other restriction the Committee determines to be appropriate.

(xv) Other Terms and Conditions . The Committee may include a provision in an Award Agreement providing for the automatic exercise of a Non-Qualified Stock Option on a cashless basis on the last day of the term of such Option if the Participant has failed to exercise the Non-Qualified Stock Option as of such date, with respect to which the Fair Market Value of the shares of Common Stock underlying the Non-Qualified Stock Option exceeds the exercise price of such Non-Qualified Stock Option on the date of expiration of such Option, subject to Section 14(o). Stock Options may contain such other provisions, which shall not be inconsistent with any of the terms of the Plan, as the Committee shall deem appropriate.

7. Stock Appreciation Rights.

(a) Terms and Conditions of Stock Appreciation Rights . Stock Appreciation Rights granted under the Plan shall be subject to such terms and conditions, not inconsistent with the provisions of the Plan, as shall be determined from time to time by the Committee, including the following:

(i) Exercise Price . The exercise price per share of Common Stock subject to a Stock Appreciation Right shall be determined by the Committee at the time of grant, provided that the per share exercise price of a Stock Appreciation Right shall not be less than 100% of the Fair Market Value of the Common Stock at the time of grant.

(ii) Term . The term of each Stock Appreciation Right shall be fixed by the Committee but shall not be greater than ten years after the date the right is granted.

(iii) Exercisability . Unless provided by the Committee, Stock Appreciation Rights granted under the Plan shall be exercisable at such time or times and subject to such terms and conditions as shall be determined by the Committee at the time of grant. If the Committee provides, in its discretion, that any such right is exercisable subject to certain limitations (including without limitation that it is exercisable only in installments or within certain time periods), the Committee may waive such limitations on the exercisability at any time at or after grant in whole or in part (including without limitation waiver of the installment exercise provisions or acceleration of the time at which such right may be exercised), based on such factors, if any, as the Committee shall determine, in its sole discretion.

(iv) Method of Exercise . Subject to applicable installment exercise and waiting period provisions Stock Appreciation Rights may be exercised in whole or in part at any time in accordance with the applicable Award Agreement, by giving written notice of exercise to the Company specifying the number of Stock Appreciation Rights to be exercised.

(v) Payment . Upon the exercise of a Stock Appreciation Right, a Participant shall be entitled to receive, for each right exercised, up to, but no more than, an amount in cash and/or Common Stock (as chosen by the Committee in its sole discretion) equal in value to the excess of the Fair Market Value of one share of Common Stock on the date that the right is exercised over the Fair Market Value of one share of Common Stock on the date that the right was awarded to the Participant.

(vi) Termination . Subject to the provisions of the applicable Award Agreement and the Plan, upon a Participant's Termination for any reason, Stock Appreciation Rights will remain exercisable following a Participant's Termination on the same basis as Stock Options would be exercisable following a Participant's Termination.

(vii) Non-Transferability . No Stock Appreciation Rights shall be Transferable by the Participant other than by will or by the laws of descent and distribution, and all such rights shall be exercisable, during the Participant's lifetime, only by the Participant.

(b) Limited Stock Appreciation Rights . The Committee may include a provision in an Award Agreement providing for the automatic exercise of a Stock Appreciation Right on a cashless basis on the last day of the term of such Stock Appreciation Right if the Participant has failed to exercise the Stock Appreciation Right as of such date, with respect to which the Fair Market Value of the shares of Common Stock underlying the Stock Appreciation Right exceeds the exercise price of such Stock Appreciation Right on the date of expiration of such Stock Appreciation Right, subject to Section 14(o). Stock Appreciation Rights may contain such other provisions, which shall not be inconsistent with any of the terms of the Plan, as the Committee shall deem appropriate.

8. Restricted Stock.

(a) Awards of Restricted Stock . Shares of Restricted Stock may be issued either alone or in addition to other Awards granted under the Plan. The Committee shall determine the Eligible Individuals, to whom, and the time or times at which, grants of Restricted Stock shall be made, the number of shares to be awarded, the price (if any) to be paid by the Participant (subject to Section 14(o)), the time or times within which such Awards may be subject to forfeiture, the vesting schedule and rights to acceleration, and all other terms and conditions of the Awards. The Committee may condition the grant or vesting of Restricted Stock upon the attainment of specified performance targets (including the Performance Criteria) or such other factor as the Committee may determine in its sole discretion.

(b) Awards and Certificates . Eligible Individuals selected to receive Restricted Stock shall not have any right with respect to such Award, unless and until such Participant has delivered a fully executed copy of the agreement evidencing the Award to the Company, to the extent required by the Committee, and has complied with the applicable terms and conditions of such Award. Further, such Award shall be subject to the following conditions:

(i) Purchase Price . The purchase price of Restricted Stock shall be fixed by the Committee. The purchase price for shares of Restricted Stock may be zero to the extent permitted by applicable law, and, to the extent not so permitted, such purchase price may not be less than par value.

(ii) Acceptance . Awards of Restricted Stock must be accepted within a period of 60 days (or such shorter period as the Committee may specify at grant) after the grant date, by executing a Restricted Stock agreement and by paying whatever price (if any) the Committee has designated.

(iii) Legend . Each Participant receiving Restricted Stock shall be issued a stock certificate in respect of such shares of Restricted Stock, unless the Committee elects to use another system, such as book entries by the transfer agent, as evidencing ownership of shares of Restricted Stock. Such certificate shall be registered in the name of such Participant, and shall, in addition to such legends required by applicable securities laws, bear an appropriate legend referring to the terms, conditions, and restrictions applicable to such Award, substantially in the following form:

'The anticipation, alienation, attachment, sale, transfer, assignment, pledge, encumbrance or charge of the shares of stock represented by this instrument are subject to the terms and conditions (including forfeiture) of the Intrusion Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the 'Plan') and an Agreement entered into between the registered owner and the Company dated _______. Copies of such Plan and Agreement are on file at the principal office of the Company.'

(iv) Custody . If stock certificates are issued in respect of shares of Restricted Stock, the Committee may require that any stock certificates evidencing such shares be held in custody by the Company until the restrictions have lapsed, and that, as a condition of any grant of Restricted Stock, the Participant has delivered a duly signed stock power or other instruments of assignment (including a power of attorney), each endorsed in blank with a guarantee of signature if deemed necessary or appropriate by the Company, which would permit transfer to the Company of all or a portion of the shares subject to the Restricted Stock Award in the event that such Award is forfeited in whole or part.

(v) Restrictions and Conditions . The shares of Restricted Stock awarded pursuant to the Plan shall be subject to the following restrictions and conditions:

(I) Restriction Period . The Participant shall not be permitted to Transfer shares of Restricted Stock awarded under the Plan during the period or periods set by the Committee (the ' Restriction Period ') commencing on the date of such Award, as set forth in the Restricted Stock Award Agreement and such agreement shall set forth a vesting schedule and any event that would accelerate vesting of the shares of Restricted Stock. Within these limits, based on service, attainment of Performance Criteria pursuant to Section 9 and/or such other factors or criteria as the Committee may determine in its sole discretion, the Committee may condition the grant or provide for the lapse of such restrictions in installments in whole or in part, or may accelerate the vesting of all or any part of any Restricted Stock Award and/or waive the deferral limitations for all or any part of any Restricted Stock Award.

(II) Performance Criteria . If the grant of shares of Restricted Stock or the lapse of restrictions is based on the attainment of Performance Criteria, the Committee shall establish the objective Performance Criteria and the applicable vesting percentage of the Restricted Stock applicable to each Participant or class of Participants in writing before the beginning of the applicable fiscal year or at such later date as determined by the Committee and while the outcome of the Performance Criteria are substantially uncertain. Such Performance Criteria may incorporate provisions for disregarding (or adjusting for) changes in accounting methods, corporate transactions (including dispositions and acquisitions) and other similar type events or circumstances.

(vi) Rights as a Stockholder . Except as provided in the Plan or as determined by the Committee in an Award Agreement, the Participant shall have, with respect to the shares of Restricted Stock, all of the rights of a holder of shares of Common Stock of the Company, including without limitation the right to receive dividends, the right to vote such shares and, subject to and conditioned upon the full vesting of shares of Restricted Stock, the right to tender such shares. Payment of dividends shall be deferred until, and conditioned upon, the expiration of the applicable Restriction Period.

(vii) Termination . Subject to the applicable provisions of the Award Agreement and the Plan, upon a Participant's Termination for any reason during the relevant Restriction Period, all Restricted Stock still subject to restriction will be forfeited in accordance with the terms and conditions established by the Committee.

(viii) Lapse of Restrictions . If and when the Restriction Period expires without a prior forfeiture of the Restricted Stock, the certificates for such shares shall be delivered to the Participant. All legends shall be removed from said certificates at the time of delivery to the Participant, except as required by applicable law or other limitations imposed by the Committee.

9. Performance Awards.

(a) Performance Awards . The Committee may grant a Performance Award to a Participant payable upon the attainment of specific Performance Criteria. If the Performance Award is payable in shares of Common Stock, such shares shall be transferable to the Participant only upon attainment of the relevant Performance Criteria in accordance with Section 9(b)(v). If the Performance Award is payable in cash, it may be paid upon the attainment of the relevant Performance Criteria either in cash or in shares of Common Stock (based on the then current Fair Market Value of such shares), as determined by the Committee, in its sole and absolute discretion. Each Performance Award shall be evidenced by an Award Agreement in such form that is not inconsistent with the Plan and that the Committee may from time to time approve.

(b) Terms and Conditions . Performance Awards awarded pursuant to this Section 9 shall be subject to the following terms and conditions:

(i) Earning of Performance Award . At the expiration of the applicable Performance Period, the Committee shall determine the extent to which the Performance Criteria established pursuant to Section 9(b)(iii) are achieved and the percentage of each Performance Award that has been earned.

(ii) Non-Transferability . Subject to the applicable provisions of the Award Agreement and the Plan, Performance Awards may not be Transferred during the Performance Period.

(iii) Objective Performance Criteria, Formula or Standards . The Committee shall establish the objective Performance Criteria for the earning of Performance Awards based on a Performance Period applicable to each Participant or class of Participants in writing before the beginning of the applicable Performance Period or at such later date and while the outcome of the Performance Criteria are substantially uncertain. Such Performance Criteria may incorporate provisions for disregarding (or adjusting for) changes in accounting methods, corporate transactions (including dispositions and acquisitions) and other similar type events or circumstances.

(iv) Dividends . Unless determined by the Committee at the time of grant, amounts equal to dividends declared during the Performance Period with respect to the number of shares of Common Stock covered by a Performance Award will not be paid to the Participant.

(v) Payment . Following the Committee's determination, the Company shall settle Performance Awards, in such form (including without limitation in shares of Common Stock or in cash) as determined by the Committee, in an amount equal to such Participant's earned Performance Awards.

(vi) Termination . Subject to the applicable provisions of the Award Agreement and the Plan, upon a Participant's Termination for any reason during the Performance Period for a given Performance Award, the Performance Award in question will vest or be forfeited in accordance with the terms and conditions established by the Committee at grant.

(vii) Accelerated Vesting . Based on service, performance and/or such other factors or criteria, if any, as the Committee may determine, the Committee may, at or after grant, accelerate the vesting of all or any part of any Performance Award.

10. Other Stock-based and Cash-based Awards.

(a) Other Stock-Based Awards . The Committee is authorized to grant to Eligible Individuals Other Stock-Based Awards that are payable in, valued in whole or in part by reference to, or based on or related to shares of Common Stock, including without limitation shares of Common Stock awarded purely as a bonus and not subject to restrictions or conditions, shares of Common Stock in payment of the amounts due under an incentive or performance plan sponsored or maintained by the Company or an Affiliate, stock equivalent units, restricted stock units, and Awards valued by reference to book value of shares of Common Stock. Other Stock-Based Awards may be granted either alone or in addition to or in tandem with other Awards granted under the Plan. Subject to the provisions of the Plan, the Committee shall have authority to determine the Eligible Individuals, to whom, and the time or times at which, such Awards shall be made, the number of shares of Common Stock to be awarded pursuant to such Awards, and all other conditions of the Awards. The Committee may also provide for the grant of Common Stock under such Awards upon the completion of a specified Performance Period. The Committee may condition the grant or vesting of Other Stock-Based Awards upon the attainment of specified Performance Criteria as the Committee may determine, in its sole discretion; the Committee shall establish the objective Performance Criteria for the grant or vesting of such Other Stock-Based Awards based on a Performance Period applicable to each Participant or class of Participants in writing before the beginning of the applicable Performance Period and while the outcome of the Performance Criteria are substantially uncertain. Such Performance Criteria may incorporate, provisions for disregarding (or adjusting for) changes in accounting methods, corporate transactions (including dispositions and acquisitions) and other similar type events or circumstances.

(b) Terms and Conditions . Other Stock-Based Awards made pursuant to this Section 10(b) shall be subject to the following terms and conditions:

(i) Non-Transferability . Subject to the applicable provisions of the Award Agreement and the Plan, shares of Common Stock subject to Awards made under this Section 10(b) may not be Transferred before the date on which the shares are issued, or, if later, the date on which any applicable restriction, performance or deferral period lapses.

(ii) Dividends . Unless determined by the Committee at the time of Award, subject to the provisions of the Award Agreement and the Plan, the recipient of an Award under this Section 10(b) shall not be entitled to receive, currently or on a deferred basis, dividends or dividend equivalents in respect of the number of shares of Common Stock covered by the Award.

(iii) Vesting . Any Award under this and any Common Stock covered by any such Award shall vest or be forfeited to the extent so provided in the Award Agreement, as determined by the Committee, in its sole discretion.

(iv) Price . Common Stock issued on a bonus basis under this Section 10(b) may be issued for no cash consideration. Common Stock purchased pursuant to a purchase right awarded under this Section 10(b) shall be priced, as determined by the Committee in its sole discretion.

(c) Other Cash-Based Awards . The Committee may from time to time grant Other Cash- Based Awards to Eligible Individuals in such amounts, on such terms and conditions, and for such consideration, including no consideration or such minimum consideration as may be required by applicable law, as it shall determine in its sole discretion. Other Cash-Based Awards may be granted subject to the satisfaction of vesting conditions or may be awarded purely as a bonus and not subject to restrictions or conditions, and if subject to vesting conditions, the Committee may accelerate the vesting of such Awards at any time in its sole discretion. The grant of an Other Cash-Based Award shall not require a segregation of any of the Company's assets for satisfaction of the Company's payment obligation.

11. Change in Control Provisions.

(a) Benefits . In the event of a Change in Control of the Company (as defined below), and except as provided by the Committee in an Award Agreement, a Participant's unvested Award shall not vest automatically and a Participant's Award shall be treated in accordance with one or more of the following methods as determined by the Committee:

(i) Awards, whether or not then vested, shall be continued, assumed, or have new rights substituted therefor, as determined by the Committee in a manner consistent with the requirements of Section 409A of the Code, and restrictions to which shares of Restricted Stock or any other Award granted before the Change in Control are subject shall not lapse upon a Change in Control and the Restricted Stock or other Award shall, where appropriate in the sole discretion of the Committee, receive the same distribution as other Common Stock on such terms as determined by the Committee; provided that the Committee may decide to award additional Restricted Stock or other Awards in lieu of any cash distribution. For purposes of Incentive Stock Options, any assumed or substituted Stock Option shall comply with the requirements of Treasury Regulation Section 1.424-1 (and any amendment thereto).

(ii) The Committee, in its sole discretion, may provide for the purchase of any Awards by the Company or an Affiliate for an amount of cash equal to the excess (if any) of the Change in Control Price (as defined below) of the shares of Common Stock covered by such Awards, over the aggregate exercise price of such Awards. ' Change in Control Price ' shall mean the highest price per share of Common Stock paid in any transaction related to a Change in Control of the Company.

(iii) The Committee may, in its sole discretion, terminate all outstanding and unexercised Stock Options, Stock Appreciation Rights, or any Other Stock-Based Award that provides for a Participant elected exercise, effective as of the date of the Change in Control, by delivering notice of termination to each Participant before the date of consummation of the Change in Control, in which case during the period from the date on which such notice of termination is delivered to the consummation of the Change in Control, each such Participant may exercise in full all of such Participant's Awards that are then outstanding (without regard to any limitations on exercisability contained in the Award Agreements), but any such exercise shall be contingent on the occurrence of the Change in Control, and, provided that, if the Change in Control does not take place within a specified period after giving such notice for any reason whatsoever, the notice and exercise pursuant thereto shall be null and void.

(iv) The Committee may, in its sole discretion, provide for accelerated vesting or lapse of restrictions, of an Award at any time.

(b) Change in Control . Unless determined by the Committee in the applicable Award Agreement or other written agreement with a Participant approved by the Committee, a 'Change in Control' shall be deemed to occur if:

(i) any 'person,' as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act (other than the Company, any trustee or other fiduciary holding securities under any employee benefit plan of the Company, or any company owned, directly or indirectly, by the stockholders of the Company in substantially the same proportions as their ownership of Common Stock of the Company), becoming the beneficial owner (as defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing 50% or more of the combined voting power of the Company's then outstanding securities;

(ii) during any period of two consecutive years, individuals who at the beginning of such period constitute the Board, and any new director (other than a director designated by a Person who has entered into an agreement with the Company to effect a transaction described in subsections (b)(i), (iii), or (iv) of this Section or a director whose initial assumption of office occurs as a result of either an actual or threatened election contest or other actual or threatened solicitation of proxies or consents by or on behalf of a Person other than the Board) whose election by the Board or nomination for election by the Company's stockholders was approved by a vote of at least two-thirds of the directors then still in office who either were directors at the beginning of the two-year period or whose election or nomination for election was previously so approved, cease for any reason to constitute at least a majority of the Board;

(iii) a reorganization, merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than (i) a reorganization, merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity) more than 50% of the combined voting power of the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation; or (ii) a reorganization, merger or consolidation effected to implement a recapitalization of the Company (or similar transaction) in which no Person (other than those covered by the exceptions in Section 11(b)(i)) acquires more than 50% of the combined voting power of the Company's then outstanding securities; or

(iv) a complete liquidation or dissolution of the Company or the consummation of a sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets other than the sale or disposition of all or substantially all of the assets of the Company to a Person or Persons who beneficially own, directly or indirectly, 50% or more of the combined voting power of the outstanding voting securities of the Company immediately before the time of the sale. With respect to any Award that is characterized as 'nonqualified deferred compensation' within the meaning of Section 409A of the Code, an event shall not be considered to be a Change in Control under the Plan for purposes of payment of such Award unless such event is also a 'change in ownership,' a 'change in effective control' or a 'change in the ownership of a substantial portion of the assets' of the Company within the meaning of Section 409A of the Code.

(c) Escrow and Withholding of Proceeds . To the extent the Board determines that the escrow or withholding of any proceeds with respect to any Awards is in the best interest of the Company in connection with a transaction that would result in a Change in Control, the Board shall, in its good faith, make any such determination, taking into account the requirements of Section 409A of the Code, and such determination shall be final, binding and conclusive. The Board may make any such determination with respect to any Awards and shall not be required to treat all Awards in the same manner.

12. Termination of Amendment of Plan. The Board may at any time, and from time to time, amend, in whole or in part, any or all of the provisions of the Plan (including any amendment deemed necessary to ensure that the Company may comply with any regulatory requirement referred to in Section 422 or Section 409A of the Code), or suspend or terminate it entirely; provided, however, that, unless required by law or provided in this Plan, the rights of a Participant with respect to Awards granted before such amendment, suspension or termination, may not be impaired without the consent of such Participant and, provided further, that without the approval of the holders of the Company's Common Stock entitled to vote in accordance with applicable law, no amendment may be made that would (a) increase the aggregate number of shares of Common Stock that may be issued under the Plan (except by operation of Section 4(b); (b) change the classification of individuals eligible to receive Awards under the Plan; (c) decrease the minimum option price of any Stock Option or Stock Appreciation Right; (d) extend the maximum option period under Section 6(d)(ii); (e) alter the Performance Criteria for Restricted Stock, Performance Awards or Other Stock-Based Awards; (f) award any Stock Option or Stock Appreciation Right in replacement of a canceled Stock Option or Stock Appreciation Right with a higher exercise price than the replacement award; or (g) in no event may the Plan be amended without the approval of the stockholders of the Company in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware to increase the aggregate number of shares of Common Stock that may be issued under the Plan, decrease the minimum exercise price of any Award, or to make any other amendment that would require stockholder approval under Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) rules and regulations or the rules of any exchange or system on which the Company's securities are listed or traded at the request of the Company. The Board may amend the Plan or any Award Agreement at any time without a Participant's consent to comply with applicable law including Section 409A of the Code. The Committee may amend the terms of any Award prospectively or retroactively, but no such amendment or other action by the Committee shall impair the rights of any holder without the holder's consent.

13. Unfunded Status of Plan. The Plan is intended to constitute an 'unfunded' plan for incentive and deferred compensation. With respect to any payment as to which a Participant has a fixed and vested interest but which are not yet made to a Participant by the Company, nothing in the Plan gives any such Participant any right that is greater than those of a general unsecured creditor of the Company.

14. General Provisions.

(a) Legend . In addition to any legend required by the Plan, the certificates for such shares may include any legend that the Committee deems appropriate to reflect any restrictions on Transfer. All certificates for shares of Common Stock delivered under the Plan shall be subject to such stop transfer orders and other restrictions as the Committee may deem advisable under the rules, regulations and other requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, any stock exchange upon which the Common Stock is then listed or any national securities exchange system upon whose system the Common Stock is then quoted, any applicable federal or state securities law, and any applicable corporate law, and the Committee may cause a legend or legends to be put on any such certificates to make appropriate reference to such restrictions.

(b) Other Plans . Nothing contained in the Plan shall prevent the Board from adopting other or additional compensation arrangements, subject to stockholder approval if such approval is required, and such arrangements may be either generally applicable or applicable only in specific cases.

(c) No Right to Employment/Directorship/Consultancy . Neither the Plan nor the grant of any Option or other Award shall give any Participant or other employee, Consultant or Non-Employee Director any right with respect to continuance of employment, consultancy or directorship by the Company or any Affiliate, nor shall there be a limitation in any way on the right of the Company or any Affiliate by which an employee is employed or a Consultant or Non-Employee Director is retained to terminate such employment, consultancy or directorship at any time.

(d) Withholding of Taxes . The Company may deduct from any payment to be made pursuant to the Plan, or to require, before the issuance or delivery of shares of Common Stock or the payment of any cash hereunder, payment by the Participant of, any federal, state or local taxes required by law to be withheld. Upon the vesting of Restricted Stock (or other Award that is taxable upon vesting), or upon making an election under Section 83(b) of the Code, a Participant shall pay all required withholding to the Company. Any minimum statutorily required withholding obligation with regard to any Participant may be satisfied, subject to the consent of the Committee, by reducing the number of shares of Common Stock deliverable or by delivering shares of Common Stock already owned. Furthermore, at the discretion of the Committee, any additional tax obligations of a Participant with respect to an Award may be satisfied by further reducing the number of shares of Common Stock, deliverable with respect to such Award, to the extent that such reductions do not result in any adverse accounting implications to the Company, as determined by the Committee. Any fraction of a share of Common Stock required to satisfy such tax obligations shall be disregarded and the amount due shall be paid instead in cash by the Participant.

(e) No Assignment of Benefits . No Award or other benefit payable under the Plan shall, except as provided by law or permitted by the Committee, be Transferable in any manner, and any attempt to Transfer any such benefit shall be void, and any such benefit shall not in any manner be liable for or subject to the debts, contracts, liabilities, engagements or torts of any Person who shall be entitled to such benefit, nor shall it be subject to attachment or legal process for or against such Person.

(f) Listing and Other Conditions .

(i) Unless determined by the Committee, as long as the Common Stock is listed on a national securities exchange or system sponsored by a national securities association, the issuance of shares of Common Stock pursuant to an Award shall be conditioned upon such shares being listed on such exchange or system. The Company shall have no obligation to issue such shares unless and until such shares are so listed, and the right to exercise any Option or other Award with respect to such shares shall be suspended until such listing has been effected.

(ii) If at any time counsel to the Company shall be of the opinion that any sale or delivery of shares of Common Stock pursuant to an Option or other Award is or may in the circumstances be unlawful or result in the imposition of excise taxes on the Company under the statutes, rules or regulations of any applicable jurisdiction, the Company shall have no obligation to make such sale or delivery, or to make any application or to effect or to maintain any qualification or registration under the Securities Act with respect to shares of Common Stock or Awards, and the right to exercise any Option or other Award shall be suspended until, in the opinion of said counsel, such sale or delivery shall be lawful or will not result in the imposition of excise taxes on the Company.

(iii) Upon termination of any period of suspension, any Award affected by such suspension which shall not then have expired or terminated shall be reinstated as to all shares available before such suspension and as to shares which would have become available during the period of such suspension, but no such suspension shall extend the term of any Award.

(iv) A Participant shall be required to supply the Company with certificates, representations and information that the Company requests and cooperate with the Company in obtaining any listing, registration, qualification, exemption, consent or approval the Company deems necessary or appropriate.

(g) Governing Law . The Plan and actions taken in connection with the Plan shall be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Delaware (regardless of the law that might govern under applicable principles of conflict of laws).

(h) Jurisdiction; Waiver of Jury Trial . Any suit, action or proceeding with respect to the Plan or any Award Agreement, or any judgment entered by any court of competent jurisdiction in respect of any thereof, shall be resolved only in the courts of Collin County, Texas and the appellate courts having jurisdiction of appeals in such courts. In that context, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the Company and each Participant shall irrevocably and unconditionally (a) submit in any proceeding relating to the Plan or any Award Agreement, or for the recognition and enforcement of any judgment in respect thereof (a 'Proceeding'), to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Collin County, Texas, and appellate courts having jurisdiction of appeals from any of the foregoing, and agree that all claims in respect of any such Proceeding shall be heard and determined in such Texas court or, to the extent permitted by law, in such federal court, (b) consent that any such Proceeding may and shall be brought in such courts and waives any objection that the Company and each Participant may have to the venue or jurisdiction of any such Proceeding in any such court or that such Proceeding was brought in an inconvenient court and agree not to plead or claim the same, (c) waive all right to trial by jury in any Proceeding (whether based on contract, tort or otherwise) arising out of or relating to the Plan or any Award Agreement, (d) agree that service of process in any such Proceeding may be effected by mailing a copy of such process by registered or certified mail (or any substantially similar form of mail), postage prepaid, to such party, in the case of a Participant, at the Participant's address shown in the books and records of the Company or, in the case of the Company, at the Company's principal offices, attention General Counsel, and (e) agree that nothing in the Plan shall affect the right to effect service of process in any other manner permitted by the laws of the State of Texas.

(i) Construction . Wherever any words are used in the Plan in the masculine gender they shall be construed as though they were also used in the feminine gender in all cases where they would so apply, and wherever words are used in the Plan in the singular form they shall be construed as though they were also used in the plural form in all cases where they would so apply.

(j) Other Benefits . No Award granted or paid out under the Plan shall be deemed compensation for purposes of computing benefits under any retirement plan of the Company or its Affiliates nor affect any benefit under any other benefit plan now or subsequently in effect under which the availability or amount of benefits is related to the level of compensation.

(k) Costs . The Company shall bear all expenses associated with administering the Plan, including expenses of issuing Common Stock pursuant to Awards hereunder.

(l) No Rights to Same Benefits . The provisions of Awards need not be the same with respect to each Participant, and such Awards to individual Participants need not be the same in subsequent years.

(m) Death/Disability . The Committee may in its discretion require the transferee of a Participant to supply it with written notice of the Participant's death or Disability and to supply it with a copy of the will (in the case of the Participant's death) or such other evidence as the Committee deems necessary to establish the validity of the transfer of an Award. The Committee may also require that the agreement of the transferee to be bound by all of the terms and conditions of the Plan.

(n) Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act . All elections and transactions under the Plan by Persons subject to Section 16 of the Exchange Act involving shares of Common Stock are intended to comply with any applicable exemptive condition under Rule 16b-3. The Committee may establish and adopt written administrative guidelines, designed to facilitate compliance with Section 16(b) of the Exchange Act, as it may deem necessary or proper for the administration and operation of the Plan.

(o) Section 409A of the Code . The Plan is intended to comply with the applicable requirements of Section 409A of the Code and shall be limited, construed and interpreted in accordance with such intent. To the extent that any Award is subject to Section 409A of the Code, it shall be paid in a manner that will comply with Section 409A of the Code, including proposed, temporary or final regulations or any other guidance issued by the Secretary of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service with respect thereto. Any provision in the Plan that is inconsistent with Section 409A of the Code shall be deemed to be amended to comply with Section 409A of the Code and to the extent such provision cannot be amended to comply therewith, such provision shall be null and void. The Company shall have no liability to a Participant, or any other party, if an Award that is intended to be exempt from, or compliant with, Section 409A of the Code is not so exempt or compliant or for any action taken by the Committee or the Company and, in the event that any amount or benefit under the Plan becomes subject to penalties under Section 409A of the Code, responsibility for payment of such penalties shall rest solely with the affected Participants and not with the Company. Any payment of 'nonqualified deferred compensation' (within the meaning of Section 409A of the Code) that are required to be made under the Plan to a 'specified employee' (as defined under Section 409A of the Code) as a result of such employee's separation from service (other than a payment that is not subject to Section 409A of the Code) shall be delayed for the first six (6) months following such separation from service (or, if earlier, the date of death of the specified employee) and shall instead be paid (in a manner set forth in the Award Agreement) upon expiration of such delay period.

(p) Successor and Assigns . The Plan shall be binding on all successors and permitted assigns of a Participant, including the estate of such Participant and the executor, administrator or trustee of such estate.

(q) Severability of Provisions . If any provision of the Plan shall be held invalid or unenforceable, such invalidity or unenforceability shall not affect any other provisions hereof, and the Plan shall be construed and enforced as if such provisions had not been included.

(r) Payments to Minors, Etc . Any benefit payable to or for the benefit of a minor, an incompetent Person or other Person incapable of receipt thereof shall be deemed paid when paid to such Person's guardian or to the party providing or reasonably appearing to provide for the care of such Person, and such payment shall fully discharge the Committee, the Board, the Company, its Affiliates and their employees, agents and representatives with respect thereto.

(s) Headings and Captions . The headings and captions in the Plan are provided for reference and convenience only, shall not be considered part of the Plan, and shall not be employed in the construction of the Plan.

(t) Company Recoupment of Awards . A Participant's rights with respect to any Award hereunder shall in all events be subject to (a) any right that the Company may have under any Company recoupment policy or other agreement or arrangement with a Participant, or (b) any right or obligation that the Company may have regarding the clawback of 'incentive-based compensation' under Section 10D of the Exchange Act and any applicable rules and regulations.

15. Effective Date of Plan. The Plan shall become effective on March 25, 2021,which is the date of its adoption by the Board, subject to the approval of the Plan by the stockholders of the Company in accordance with the requirements of the laws of the State of Delaware.

16. Term of Plan. No Award shall be granted pursuant to the Plan on or after the tenth anniversary of the earlier of the date that the Plan is adopted or the date of stockholder approval, but Awards granted before such tenth anniversary may extend beyond that date.

17. Name of Plan. The Plan shall be known as the 'Intrusion Inc. 2021 Omnibus Incentive Plan.'

INTRUSION INC.

2021 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

NON-QUALIFIED STOCK OPTION AWARD NOTICE

Participant has been granted a Non-Qualified Stock Option in accordance with the terms set forth in this Award Notice, and subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the Non-Qualified Stock Option Agreement to which this Award Notice is attached. Capitalized terms used and not defined in this Award Notice have the meanings set forth in the Non-Qualified Stock Option Agreement and the Plan.

Participant Name Number of Shares Subject to Option Exercise Price per Share Vesting

Schedule Date of Grant [______] [______] Shares [______] [__] % vests on each of the first [ ] anniversaries of the Date of Grant [______]

Vesting of the Option as specified in the chart above is subject to Participant's continued employment or service through the applicable vesting date. If the number of Shares is not evenly divisible by [ ], then no fractional Share will vest and the installments will be as equal as possible with the smaller installment(s) vesting first. Each such right of purchase will be cumulative and will continue, unless sooner exercised or terminated during the remaining period of the Option Period.

INTRUSION INC.

2021 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

NON-QUALIFIED STOCK OPTION AGREEMENT

THIS NON-QUALIFIED STOCK OPTION AGREEMENT (' Agreement '), effective as of the Date of Grant (as defined in the Award Notice), is between INTRUSION INC., a Delaware corporation (together with its successors and assigns, the ' Company '), and the individual listed in the Award Notice as the Participant. Capitalized terms have the meaning set forth in Section 1, or, if not otherwise defined herein, in the INTRUSION INC. 2021 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN (as it may be amended, the ' Plan ').

WHEREAS, the Company has adopted the Plan to provide additional incentives to certain employees and directors of the Company and its Affiliates; and

WHEREAS, the Committee has determined to grant to the Participant a Non-Qualified Stock Option to encourage the Participant's efforts toward the continuing success of the Company.

NOW, THEREFORE, the parties agree as follows:

1. Definitions. The following terms have the following meanings for purposes of this Agreement:

(a) ' Award Notice ' means the notice pursuant to which Participant was granted the Option.

(b) ' Exercise Price ' means the Exercise Price listed in the Award Notice.

(c) ' Officer ' means 'officer' as defined under Rule 16a-1(f) of the Exchange Act.

(d) ' Participant ' means the Participant listed in the Award Notice.

(e) ' Shares ' means the number of shares of Common Stock listed in the Award Notice as 'Number of Shares Subject to Option', as adjusted in accordance with the Plan.

2. Grant of Option.

(a) Effective as of the Date of Grant, the Company irrevocably grants to Participant the right and option (the ' Option ') to purchase all or any part of the Shares, subject to and in accordance with the terms, conditions and restrictions set forth in the Plan, the Award Notice, and this Agreement. The Option will vest in accordance with the schedule set forth on the Award Notice. Any fractional Share underlying the Option shall be settled in cash within two and one-half (2½) months from the Date of Grant.

(b) The Option is not intended to qualify as an Incentive Stock Option within the meaning of Section 422 of the Code.

(c) This Agreement will be construed in accordance and consistent with, and subject to, the terms of the Plan (the provisions of which are incorporated by reference). In the event of any conflict between one or more of this Agreement, the Award Notice and the Plan, the Plan will govern this Agreement and the Award Notice, and this Agreement (to the extent not in conflict with the Plan) will govern the Award Notice.

3. Exercise Price. The price at which Participant will be entitled to purchase the Shares upon the exercise of the Option will be the Exercise Price per Share, subject to adjustment as provided in Section 4 and Section 11.

4. Exercisability of Option. The Option will become vested and exercisable in accordance with the schedule set forth on the Award Notice.

5. Duration of Option. The Option will be exercisable to the extent and in the manner provided in this Agreement for a period of ten (10) years from the Date of Grant (the ' Option Period '); provided , that the Option may be earlier terminated as provided in Section 7.

6. Manner of Exercise and Payment.

(a) Subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement and the Plan, the Option may be exercised by delivery of written or electronic notice to the Company in the manner prescribed in Section 6(d) of the Plan and as otherwise set forth by the Committee from time to time, including the payment provisions set forth in Section 6(d)(iv) of the Plan. Such notice will set forth the number of Shares in respect of which the Option is being exercised and will be signed by the person or persons exercising the Option. In the event the Company has designated an Award Administrator (as defined below), the Option may also be exercised by giving notice (including through electronic means) in accordance with the procedures established from time to time by the Award Administrator. Any exercisable portion of the Option or the entire Option, if then wholly exercisable, may be exercised in whole or in part, provided that partial exercise will be for whole Shares only.

(b) Upon exercise of the Option pursuant to Section 6(a), unless otherwise determined by the Committee, the Company will withhold a number of Shares otherwise deliverable to Participant to pay (i) the full purchase price for the Shares in respect of which the Option is being exercised and (ii) an amount necessary to satisfy applicable U.S. and non-U.S. Federal, state or local tax or other withholding requirements, if any (' Withholding Taxes ') in accordance with Section 14(d) of the Plan (or, if Participant is subject to Section 16 of the Exchange Act at such time, such amount which would not result in adverse consequences under GAAP), unless otherwise agreed to in writing by Participant and the Company. The number of Shares to be withheld or otherwise used for payment will be calculated using the closing price per Share on the principal exchange on which the Shares then trade) on the date of determination, and will be rounded up to the nearest whole Share.

(c) Upon receipt of the notice of exercise and any payment or other documentation as may be necessary pursuant to Sections 6(a) and 6(b) relating to the Shares in respect of which the Option is being exercised, the Company will, subject to the Plan and this Agreement, take such action as may be necessary to effect the transfer to Participant of the number of Shares as to which such exercise was effective.

(d) Participant will not be deemed to be the holder of, or to have any of the rights and privileges of a stockholder of the Company (including the right to vote or receive dividends) in respect of, Shares purchased upon exercise of the Option until (i) the Option has been exercised pursuant to the terms of this Agreement and Participant has paid the full purchase price for the number of Shares in respect of which the Option was exercised and any applicable Withholding Taxes and (ii) the Company has issued the Shares in connection with such exercise. Notwithstanding the foregoing, unless otherwise determined by the Committee, Participant may otherwise elect to make all or a portion of such payments in cash, check, cash equivalent, and/or Shares, or as provided in Section 14(d) of the Plan.

7. Termination of Employment or Service.

(a) Except as provided below in this section, if a Participant incurs a Termination for any reason, any unvested portion of the Option will be forfeited and all of Participant's rights under this Agreement will terminate as of the effective date of Termination (the ' Termination Date ') (unless otherwise provided for by the Committee in accordance with the Plan).

(b) If a Participant's Termination is voluntary (other than a voluntary termination described in Section 7(d) below, all Stock Options that are held by such Participant that are vested and exercisable at the time of the Participant's Termination may be exercised by the Participant at any time within a period of 90 days from the date of such Termination, but in no event beyond the expiration of the stated term of such Stock Options.

24

(c) If a Participant's Termination is by reason of death or Disability, all Stock Options that are held by such Participant that are vested and exercisable at the time of the Participant's Termination may be exercised by the Participant (or in the case of the Participant's death, by the legal representative of the Participant's estate) at any time within a period of one year from the date of such Termination, but in no event beyond the expiration of the stated term of such Stock Options; provided, however, that, in the event of a Participant's Termination by reason of Disability, if the Participant dies within such exercise period, all unexercised Stock Options held by such Participant shall be exercisable, to the extent to which they were exercisable at the time of death, for a period of one year from the date of such death, but in no event beyond the expiration of the stated term of such Stock Options.

(d) If a Participant's Termination is for Cause or is a voluntary termination after the occurrence of an event that would be grounds for a Termination for Cause, the vested and unvested portions of the Option will terminate as of the Termination Date.

(e) A Participant's rights with respect to the Option will not be affected by any change in the nature of Participant's employment or service so long as Participant continues to be an employee or service provider of the Company or its Affiliates. Whether (and the circumstances under which) employment or service has terminated and the determination of the Termination Date for the purposes of this Agreement will be determined by the Committee (or, with respect to any Participant who is not a director or Officer, its designee, whose good faith determination will be final, binding and conclusive; provided , that such designee may not make any such determination with respect to the designee's own employment or service for purposes of the Option).

8. Restrictions on Transfer. Participant may not assign, alienate, pledge, attach, sell or otherwise transfer or encumber the Option or Participant's right under the Option to receive Shares, other than to Permitted Transferees as may be permitted by the Committee from time to time in accordance with applicable laws and Section 14(e) of the Plan. Except as otherwise provided herein, no assignment or transfer of the Option, or of the rights represented thereby, whether voluntary or involuntary, by operation of law or otherwise, shall vest in the assignee or transferee any interest or right herein whatsoever, but immediately upon such assignment or transfer the Option shall terminate and become of no further effect.

9. Repayment of Proceeds; Clawback Policy. The award granted in this Agreement and all proceeds related to the award are subject to the clawback and repayment terms set forth in Section 14(t) of the Plan and the Company's clawback policy, as in effect from time to time, to the extent Participant is a director or Officer.

10. No Right to Continued Employment or Engagement. Neither the Plan nor this Agreement nor Participant's receipt of the award hereunder will impose any obligation on the Company to continue the employment or engagement of Participant. Further, the Company may at any time terminate the employment or engagement of Participant, free from any liability or claim under the Plan or this Agreement, except as otherwise expressly provided herein.

11. Award Subject to Plan. The award granted under this Agreement is subject to the Plan and the terms of the Plan are incorporated into this Agreement. By accepting the award, Participant acknowledges that Participant has received and read the Plan and agrees to be bound by the terms, conditions, and restrictions set forth in the Plan, this Agreement, and the Company's policies, as in effect from time to time, relating to the Plan. In the event of a conflict between any term or provision contained herein and a term or provision of the Plan, the applicable terms and provisions of the Plan will govern and prevail.

12. Severability. Should any provision of this Agreement be held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be unenforceable or invalid for any reason, the remaining provisions of this Agreement will not be affected by such holding and will continue in full force in accordance with their terms.

13. Governing Law; Venue; Language. This Agreement will be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of Delaware applicable to contracts made and performed wholly within the State of Delaware, without giving effect to the conflict of laws provisions thereof. Any suit, action or proceeding with respect to this Agreement (or any provision incorporated by reference), or any judgment entered by any court in respect of any thereof, will be brought in any court of competent jurisdiction in the State of Delaware or the State of Texas, and each of Participant, the Company, and any Permitted Transferees who hold a portion of the award pursuant to a valid assignment, hereby submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of such courts for the purpose of any such suit, action, proceeding, or judgment. Each of Participant, the Company, and any Permitted Transferees who hold a portion of the award pursuant to a valid assignment hereby irrevocably waives (a) any objections which it may now or hereafter have to the laying of the venue of any suit, action, or proceeding arising out of or relating to this Agreement brought in any court of competent jurisdiction in the State of Delaware or the State of Texas, (b) any claim that any such suit, action, or proceeding brought in any such court has been brought in any inconvenient forum and (c) any right to a jury trial. If Participant has received a copy of this Agreement (or the Plan or any other document related hereto or thereto) translated into a language other than English, such translated copy is qualified in its entirety by reference to the English version thereof, and in the event of any conflict the English version will govern. Participant acknowledges that Participant is sufficiently proficient in English to understand the terms and conditions of this Agreement.

14. Successors in Interest. This Agreement shall inure to the benefit of and be binding upon any successor to the Company. This Agreement shall inure to the benefit of the Participant's legal representatives. All obligations imposed upon the Participant and all rights granted to the Company under this Agreement shall be binding upon the Participant's heirs, executors, administrators and successors.

15. Data Privacy Acknowledgement.

(a) General . Participant acknowledges and agrees to the collection, use and transfer, in electronic or other form, of Participant's personal data as described in this Agreement and any other award materials by and among, as applicable, Participant's employer or contracting party (the ' Employer ') and the Company for the exclusive purpose of implementing, administering and managing Participant's participation in the Plan. Participant understands that the Company may hold certain personal information about Participant, including, but not limited to, Participant's name, home address, email address and telephone number, work location and phone number, date of birth, social insurance number, passport or other identification number, salary, nationality, job title, hire date, any shares of stock or directorships held in the Company, details of all awards or any other entitlement to shares awarded, cancelled, exercised, vested, unvested or outstanding in Participant's favor, for the purpose of implementing, administering and managing Participant's participation in the Plan (' Personal Data ').

(b) Use of Personal Data; Retention . Participant understands that Personal Data may be transferred to any third parties assisting in the implementation, administration and management of the Plan, now or in the future, that these recipients may be located in Participant's country or elsewhere, and that a recipient's country may have different data privacy laws and protections than Participant's country. Participant understands that Participant may request a list with the names and addresses of any potential recipients of the Personal Data by contacting Participant's local human resources representative. Participant authorizes the recipients to receive, possess, use, retain and transfer the Personal Data, in electronic or other form, for the purposes of implementing, administering and managing Participant's participation in the Plan. Participant understands that Personal Data will be held only as long as is necessary to implement, administer and manage Participant's participation in the Plan. Participant understands that Participant may, at any time, view Personal Data, request additional information about the storage and processing of Personal Data, require any necessary amendments to Personal Data or refuse or withdraw the consents herein, in any case without cost, by contacting in writing Participant's local human resources representative.

(c) Withdrawal of Consent . Participant understands that Participant is providing the consents herein on a purely voluntary basis. If Participant does not consent, or if Participant later seeks to revoke Participant's consent, Participant's employment status or service with the Employer will not be affected; the only consequence of Participant's refusing or withdrawing Participant's consent is that the Company would not be able to grant options or other equity awards to Participant or administer or maintain such awards. Therefore, Participant understands that refusing or withdrawing Participant's consent may affect Participant's ability to participate in the Plan. For more information on the consequences of Participant's refusal to consent or withdrawal of consent, Participant understands that Participant may contact Participant's local human resources representative.

16.Limitation on Rights; No Right to Future Grants; Extraordinary Item of Compensation. By accepting this Agreement and the grant of the award evidenced hereby, Participant expressly acknowledges that (a) the Plan is established voluntarily by the Company, it is discretionary in nature and may be suspended or terminated by the Company at any time to the extent permitted by the Plan; (b) the grant of the award is exceptional, voluntary and occasional and it does not create any contractual or other right to receive future grants of awards, or benefits; (c) all determinations with respect to future award grants, if any, will be at the sole discretion of the Company; (d) Participant's participation in the Plan is voluntary and not a condition of employment or service, and Participant may decline to accept the award without adverse consequences to Participant's continued employment or service relationship with the Company or its Affiliates; (e) the value of the award is an extraordinary item that is outside the scope of Participant's employment or service contract, if any, and nothing can or must automatically be inferred from such employment or service contract or its consequences; (f) awards and any shares acquired under the Plan, and the income from and value of same, are not part of normal or expected compensation for any purpose and are not to be used for calculating any severance, resignation, redundancy, end of service payments, bonuses, long-service awards, pension or retirement benefits or similar payments, Participant waives any claim on such basis and, for the avoidance of doubt, the award will not constitute an 'acquired right' under the applicable law of any jurisdiction; (g) the future value of the underlying shares is unknown and cannot be predicted with certainty. In addition, Participant understands, acknowledges and agrees that Participant will have no rights to compensation or damages related to award proceeds in consequence of Participant's Termination for any reason whatsoever and whether or not in breach of contract.

26

17. Award Administrator. The Company may from time to time designate a third party (an ' Award Administrator ') to assist the Company in the implementation, administration and management of the Plan and any awards granted thereunder, including by sending award notices on behalf of the Company to Participants, and by facilitating through electronic means acceptance of Agreement by Participants and Option exercises by Participants.

18. Book Entry Delivery of Shares. Whenever reference in this Agreement is made to the issuance or delivery of certificates representing one or more shares, the Company may elect to issue or deliver such shares in book entry form in lieu of certificates.

19.Electronic Delivery and Acceptance. This Agreement may be executed electronically and in counterparts. The Company may, in its sole discretion, decide to deliver any documents related to the Plan by electronic means. Participant consents to receive such documents by electronic delivery and agrees to participate in the Plan through an on-line or electronic system established and maintained by the Company or a third party designated by the Company.

20.Acceptance and Agreement by Participant; Forfeiture upon Failure to Accept. Participant's rights under the award will lapse ninety (90) days from the Date of Grant, and the award will be forfeited on such date if Participant will not have accepted this Agreement by such date. For the avoidance of doubt, Participant's failure to accept this Agreement will not affect Participant's continuing obligations under any other agreement between the Company and Participant.

21. Modification of Agreement. This Agreement may be modified, amended, suspended or terminated, and any terms or conditions may be waived, but only by a written instrument executed by the parties to this Agreement.

22.No Advice Regarding Grant. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, Participant acknowledges and agrees that the Company is not providing any tax, legal or financial advice, nor is the Company making any recommendations regarding Participant's participation in the Plan, or Participant's acquisition or sale of the underlying shares. Participant is advised to consult with Participant's own personal tax, legal and financial advisors regarding Participant's participation in the Plan before taking any action related to the Plan.

23.Imposition of Other Requirements. The Company reserves the right to impose other requirements on Participant's participation in the Plan, on the award and on any shares acquired under the Plan, to the extent the Company determines it is necessary or advisable for legal or administrative reasons, and to require Participant to sign any additional agreements or undertakings that may be necessary to accomplish the foregoing.

24.Waiver. Participant acknowledges that a waiver by the Company of breach of any provision of this Agreement will not operate or be construed as a waiver of any other provision of this Agreement, or of any subsequent breach by Participant or any other participant in the Plan.

25.Notices. Any notice necessary under this Agreement shall be addressed to the Company in care of its Corporate Secretary at the principal executive office of the Company and to Participant at the address appearing in the personnel records of the Company for such Participant or to either party at such other address as either party hereto may hereafter designate in writing to the other. Any such notice shall be deemed effective upon receipt thereof by the addressee.

26. Resolution of Disputes. Any dispute or disagreement which may arise under, or as a result of, or in any way relate to, the interpretation, construction or application of this Agreement shall be determined by the Committee. Any determination made under this Agreement shall be final, binding and conclusive on the Participant, the Participant's heirs, executors, administrators and successors, and the Company and its Affiliates for all purposes.

27. Entire Agreement. This Agreement and the terms and conditions of the Plan constitute the entire understanding between the Participant and the Company and its Affiliates, and supersede all other agreements, whether written or oral, with respect to the Award.

28. Headings. The headings of this Agreement are inserted for convenience only and do not constitute a part of this Agreement.

29. Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed simultaneously in two or more counterparts, each of which shall constitute an original, but all of which taken together shall constitute one and the same agreement.

30. Stockholder Approval. The effectiveness of this Agreement and of the grant of the Award pursuant the Agreement is subject to the approval of the Plan by the stockholders of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

INTRUSION INC. Name: [______] Title: [______]

Acknowledged and Agreed as of the date first written above: Participant Signature

INTRUSION, INC.

2021 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

RESTRICTED STOCK AWARD NOTICE

Participant has been granted a Restricted Stock Award in accordance with the terms set forth in this Award Notice, and subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the Restricted Stock Award Agreement to which this Notice is attached. Capitalized terms used and not defined in this Award Notice will have the meanings set forth in the Restricted Stock Award Agreement and the Plan.

Participant Name Number of Shares Subject to Award Price per Share at Date of Grant Vesting Schedule Date of Grant [______] [______] Shares [______] One-_____ of the number of shares of Restricted Stock will vests on each of the first _____ [__] anniversaries of the Date of Grant. [______]

Vesting of the Award as specified in the chart above is subject to Participant's continued employment or service through the _________ [___] anniversary of the Date of Grant. On each vesting date, restrictions shall lapse with respect to the number of shares of Restricted Stock equal to the number set forth above, multiplied by the fraction set forth above.

30

INTRUSION, INC.

2021 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

RESTRICTED STOCK AWARD AGREEMENT

THIS AWARD AGREEMENT, effective as of the Date of Grant (as defined below), is between INTRUSION, Inc., a Delaware corporation (together with its successors and assigns, the ' Company '), and the individual listed in the Award Notice as the 'Participant'. Capitalized terms have the meaning set forth in this Award Agreement, or, if not otherwise defined herein, in the INTRUSION, INC. 2021 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN (as it may be amended, the ' Plan ').

WHEREAS, the Company has adopted the Plan to provide additional incentive to certain employees and directors of the Company and its Subsidiaries; and

WHEREAS, the Committee has determined to grant to the Participant an Award of Restricted Stock to encourage the Participant's efforts toward the continuing success of the Company.

NOW, THEREFORE, the parties agree as follows:

1. Grant of Restricted Stock.

(a) The Company grants to the Participant an award of ____ shares of Restricted Stock, subject to adjustment pursuant to Sections 3 and 4 (the ' Award ') and the execution and return of this Award Agreement by the Participant (or the Participant's estate, if applicable) to the Company as provided in Section 7.

(b) The Restricted Stock issued pursuant to this Award Agreement shall be issued in the form of book entry Shares in the name of the Participant immediately following the Date of Grant.

(c) The Restricted Stock issued under this Award Agreement may not be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of and may not be pledged or otherwise hypothecated until the restrictions on such Restricted Stock shall have lapsed in the manner provided in Section 3 and Section 4(a).

(d) This Award Agreement shall be construed in accordance and consistent with, and subject to, the provisions of the Plan (the provisions of which are incorporated by reference) and, except as otherwise expressly set forth in this Award Agreement, the capitalized terms used in this Award Agreement shall have the same definitions as set forth in the Plan.

2. Restriction Period. The Restriction Period shall be the ______ [___] year period that starts with the Date of Grant and that ends on the ________ [___] anniversary of the Date of Grant.

3. Lapse of Restrictions. Except as provided in Section 4 below, ___________ [___] of the number of Shares of Restricted Stock issued under this Award Agreement (rounded down to the nearest whole Share, if necessary) shall vest, and the restrictions with respect to such Restricted Stock shall lapse, on each of the first ______ [__] anniversaries of the Date of Grant (each such date is a 'Vesting Date').

31

4. Effect of Certain Terminations of Employment or Service Prior to Vesting Date.

(a) If the Participant's employment or service to the Company terminates as a result of the Participant's death, Disability or if the Participant is terminated without Cause in connection with a Change in Control, in each case if such termination occurs on or after the Date of Grant, all Shares of Restricted Stock (other than Shares that have previously been forfeited) which have not become vested in accordance with Section 3 or Section 4(a) shall vest, and the restrictions on such Restricted Stock shall lapse, as of the date of such termination.

(b) Termination of Employment or Service . If the Participant's employment or service terminates for any reason other than as described in Section 4(a) above prior to the Vesting Date, the Award shall automatically terminate and all Shares of Restricted Stock which have not become vested in accordance with Section 3 or Section 4(a) shall be forfeited and shall revert to the Company.

(c) Misconduct . If prior to the Vesting Date the Participant has (i) used for profit or disclosed to unauthorized persons, confidential information or trade secrets of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, (ii) breached any contract with or violated any fiduciary obligation to the Company or any of its Subsidiaries, or (iii) engaged in unlawful trading in the securities of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries or of another company based on information gained as a result of that Participant's employment with, or status as a director to, the Company or any of its Subsidiaries (each of (i), (ii) and (iii), an ' Act of Misconduct '), the Award shall automatically terminate and the Participant shall not be entitled to receive any Shares of Restricted Stock under Section 4 or otherwise under this Award Agreement.

5. Delivery of Restricted Stock.

(a) Except as otherwise provided in Section 5(b), evidence of book entry Shares with respect to Restricted Stock in respect of which the restrictions have lapsed pursuant to Section 3 or Section 4(a) or, if requested by the Participant prior to such lapse of restrictions, a stock certificate with respect to such Restricted Stock, shall be delivered to the Participant as soon as practicable following the date on which the restrictions on such Restricted Stock have lapsed, free of all restrictions under this Award Agreement.

(b) Evidence of book entry Shares with respect to Restricted Stock in respect of which the restrictions have lapsed upon the Participant's death pursuant to Section 4(a) or, if requested by the executors or administrators of the Participant's estate upon such lapse of restrictions, a stock certificate with respect to such Restricted Stock, shall be delivered to the executors or administrators of the Participant's estate as soon as practicable following the Company's receipt of notification of the Participant's death, free of all restrictions under this Award Agreement.

6. Dividends and Voting Rights. Upon issuance of the Restricted Stock, the Participant shall have all of the rights of a stockholder with respect to such Restricted Stock, including the right to vote the Restricted Stock and to receive all dividends or other distributions paid or made with respect thereto; provided , however , that dividends or distributions declared or paid on the Restricted Stock by the Company may, in the discretion of the Committee, be deferred and reinvested in Restricted Stock based on the Fair Market Value of a Share of Common Stock on the date such dividend or distribution is paid or made (provided that no fractional Shares will be issued), and the additional Restricted Stock thus acquired shall be subject to the same restrictions on transfer, forfeiture and vesting schedule as the Restricted Stock in respect of which such dividends or distributions were made.

7. Execution of Award Agreement. The Restricted Stock granted to the Participant pursuant to the Award shall be subject to the Participant's execution and return of this Award Agreement to the Company or its designee (including by electronic means, if so provided) no later than ____________________ ___, 20____ (the ' Participant Return Date '); provided that if the Participant dies before the Participant Return Date, this requirement shall be deemed to be satisfied if the executor or administrator of the Participant's estate executes and returns this Award Agreement to the Company or its designee no later than ninety days following the Participant's death (the ' Executor Return Date '). If this Award Agreement is not so executed and returned on or prior to the Participant Return Date or the Executor Return Date, as applicable, the Restricted Stock evidenced by this Award Agreement shall be forfeited, and neither the Participant nor the Participant's heirs, executors, administrators and successors shall have any rights with respect thereto.

32

8. No Right to Continued Employment or Service. Nothing in this Award Agreement or the Plan shall interfere with or limit in any way the right of the Company or its Subsidiaries to terminate the Participant's employment, nor confer upon the Participant any right to continuance of employment by the Company or any of its Subsidiaries or continuance of service as a Board member.

9. Acceleration of Vesting Date. The Committee may accelerate the Vesting Date or Dates as set forth in this Award Agreement in its sole discretion.

10. Withholding of Taxes. Prior to the delivery to the Participant (or the Participant's estate, if applicable) of a stock certificate or evidence of book entry Shares with respect to Restricted Stock in respect of which all restrictions have lapsed, the Participant (or the Participant's estate) shall pay to the Company the federal, state and local income taxes and other amounts as may be required by law to be withheld by the Company (the ' Withholding Taxes ') with respect to such Restricted Stock. By executing and returning this Award Agreement in the manner provided in Section 7, the Participant (or the Participant's estate) shall be deemed to elect to have the Company withhold a portion of such Restricted Stock having an aggregate Fair Market Value equal to the Withholding Taxes in satisfaction of the Withholding Taxes, such election to continue in effect until the Participant (or the Participant's estate) notifies the Company before such delivery that the Participant (or the Participant's estate) shall satisfy such obligation in cash, in which event the Company shall not withhold a portion of such Restricted Stock as otherwise provided in this Section 10.

11. Participant Bound by the Plan. The Participant acknowledges receipt of a copy of the Plan and agrees to be bound by all the terms and provisions thereof.

12. Modification of Agreement. This Award Agreement may be modified, amended, suspended or terminated, and any terms or conditions may be waived, but only by a written instrument executed by the parties to this Award Agreement.

13. Severability. Should any provision of this Award Agreement be held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be unenforceable or invalid for any reason, the remaining provisions of this Award Agreement shall not be affected by such holding and shall continue in full force in accordance with their terms.

14. Governing Law. The validity, interpretation, construction and performance of this Award Agreement shall be governed by the laws of the State of Delaware without giving effect to the conflicts of laws principles thereof.

15. Successors in Interest. This Award Agreement shall inure to the benefit of and be binding upon any successor to the Company. This Award Agreement shall inure to the benefit of the Participant's legal representatives. All obligations imposed upon the Participant and all rights granted to the Company under this Award Agreement shall be binding upon the Participant's heirs, executors, administrators and successors.

16. Resolution of Disputes. Any dispute or disagreement which may arise under, or as a result of, or in any way relate to, the interpretation, construction or application of this Award Agreement shall be determined by the Committee. Any determination made under this Award Agreement shall be final, binding and conclusive on the Participant, the Participant's heirs, executors, administrators and successors, and the Company and its Subsidiaries for all purposes.

17. Entire Agreement. This Award Agreement and the terms and conditions of the Plan constitute the entire understanding between the Participant and the Company and its Subsidiaries, and supersede all other agreements, whether written or oral, with respect to the Award.

18. Headings. The headings of this Award Agreement are inserted for convenience only and do not constitute a part of this Award Agreement.

19. Counterparts. This Award Agreement may be executed simultaneously in two or more counterparts, each of which shall constitute an original, but all of which taken together shall constitute one and the same agreement.

20. Shareholder Approval. The effectiveness of this Award Agreement and of the grant of the Award pursuant the Award Agreement is subject to the approval of the Plan by the stockholders of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

INTRUSION, INC. Name: [______] Title: [______]

Acknowledged and Agreed as of the date first written above: Participant Signature

INTRUSION INC.

2021 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD NOTICE

Participant has been granted a Performance Share Award in accordance with the terms set forth in this Award Notice, and subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the Performance Share Award Agreement to which this Notice is attached. Capitalized terms used and not defined in this Award Notice will have the meanings set forth in the Performance Share Award Agreement and the Plan.

Participant Name Number of Shares Subject to Award Price per Share at Date of Grant Performance Vesting Schedule Date of Grant [______] [______] Shares [______] Vests based on attainment of the performance criteria with respect to Revenue and EBITDA at the conclusion of the [_____] year performance period on [ ]. [______]

Vesting of the Award as specified in the chart above is subject to the attainment of the Performance Criteria and Participant's continued employment or service through the end of the Performance Cycle as described in the Award Agreement. Upon vesting, restrictions shall lapse with respect to the number of Performance Shares equal to the number set forth above, multiplied by a factor determined in accordance with the matrix set forth in Appendix A attached to the Participant's Performance Share Award Agreement.

35

INTRUSION INC.

2021 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN

PERFORMANCE SHARE AWARD AGREEMENT

THIS AWARD AGREEMENT (' Agreement '), effective as of the Date of Grant (as defined in the Award Notice), is between INTRUSION, Inc., a Delaware corporation (together with its successors and assigns, the ' Company '), and the individual listed in the Award Notice as the Participant. Capitalized terms have the meaning set forth in this Agreement, or, if not otherwise defined herein, in the INTRUSION, INC. 2021 OMNIBUS INCENTIVE PLAN (as it may be amended, the ' Plan ').

WHEREAS, the Company has adopted the Plan to provide additional incentive to certain employees and directors of the Company and its Affiliates; and

WHEREAS, the Committee has determined to grant to the Participant an Award of Performance Shares as provided in this Agreement to encourage the Participant's efforts toward the continuing success of the Company.

NOW, THEREFORE, the parties hereto agree as follows:

1. Grant of Performance Shares.

(a) The Company grants to the Participant an award of ____ Performance Shares, subject to adjustment pursuant to Sections 3, 4 and 5 (the ' Award ') and the execution and return of this Agreement by the Participant (or the Participant's estate, if applicable) to the Company as provided in Section 20.

(b) The Performance Shares issued under this Agreement may not be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of and may not be pledged or otherwise hypothecated until all restrictions on such Performance Shares have lapsed in the manner provided in Sections 3, 4 and 5.

(c) This Agreement shall be construed in accordance and consistent with, and subject to, the provisions of the Plan (the provisions of which are incorporated by reference) and, except as otherwise expressly set forth herein, the capitalized terms used in this Agreement have the same definitions as set forth in the Plan.

2. Performance Cycle. The Performance Cycle shall be the ___________ [____] year period that starts with the first day of the Company's 20__ fiscal year, beginning on _______, 20__ and ends with the last day of the Company's 20___ fiscal year ending on ________, 20__.

3. Performance Objective and Formula. The Performance Objective established by the Committee with respect to the Performance Shares is Revenue and EBITDA as set forth on Appendix A attached to this Agreement. If the Company achieves the Performance Objective during the Performance Cycle and the Committee certifies to this result in accordance with Section 4, the Performance Shares shall vest and, subject to Sections 4 and 5, the restrictions with respect to such Performance Shares shall lapse with respect to the number of Performance Shares set forth in the Participant's Performance Share Award Notice, multiplied by a factor determined in accordance with the matrix set forth in Appendix A attached to the Participant's Performance Share Award Agreement.

36

4. Determination of Award.

(a) As soon as possible after the end of the Performance Cycle, the Committee will certify in writing whether the Performance Objective has been met for the Performance Cycle and determine the number of Performance Shares, if any, with respect to which the restrictions described in this Agreement has lapsed. The Committee's certification pursuant to this Section 4(a) shall be made as of the last day of the Performance Cycle which shall be referred to as the ' Certification Date '. The Company will notify the Participant (or the executors or administrators of the Participant's estate, if appropriate) of the Committee's certification following the Certification Date (such notice, the ' Determination Notice '). The Determination Notice shall specify (i) the Company's Revenue and EBITDA for the Performance Cycle, (ii) the relative placement on the matrix set forth in Appendix A, and (iii) subject to Section 5, the number of Performance Shares, if any with respect to which the restrictions described in this Agreement have lapsed. All Performance Shares which have not become vested in accordance with Section 4 or Section 5 shall be forfeited and shall revert to the Company. The Committee may accelerate the Vesting Date or Dates as set forth in this Agreement in its sole discretion.

(b) The Performance Shares issued pursuant to this Agreement shall be issued in the form of book entry Shares in the name of the Participant immediately following the Date of Grant.

5. Effect of Certain Terminations of Employment or Service Prior to Certification Date.

(a) If the Participant's employment or service to the Company terminates as a result of the Participant's death, Disability or if the Participant is terminated without Cause in connection with a Change in Control, in each case if such termination occurs on or after the Date of Grant and on or before the Certification Date, all Performance Shares (other than those that have previously been forfeited) which have not become vested in accordance with Sections 4 or 5 shall vest, and the restrictions on such Performance Shares shall lapse, as of the date of such termination.

(b) If the Participant's employment or service terminates for any reason other than as described in Section 5(a) above prior to the Certification Date, the Award shall automatically terminate and all Performance Shares which have not become vested in accordance with Section 5(a) shall be forfeited and shall revert to the Company.

(c) If prior to the Certification Date the Participant has (i) used for profit or disclosed to unauthorized persons, confidential information or trade secrets of the Company or any of its Affiliates, (ii) breached any contract with or violated any fiduciary obligation to the Company or any of its Affiliates, or (iii) engaged in unlawful trading in the securities of the Company or any of its Affiliates or of another company based on information gained as a result of that Participant's employment with, or status as a director to, the Company or any of its Affiliates (each of (i), (ii) and (iii), an ' Act of Misconduct '), the Award shall automatically terminate and the Participant shall not be entitled to receive any Shares of Restricted Stock under Section 4 hereof or otherwise under this Agreement.

6. Delivery of Performance Shares.

(a) Except as otherwise provided in Section 6(b) hereof, evidence of book entry Shares with respect to Performance Shares in respect of which the restrictions have lapsed pursuant to Section 4 or Section 5 or, if requested by the Participant prior to such lapse of restrictions, a stock certificate with respect to such Performance Shares, shall be delivered to the Participant as soon as practicable following the date on which the restrictions on such Performance Shares have lapsed, free of all restrictions under this Agreement.

(b) Evidence of book entry Shares with respect to Performance Shares in respect of which the restrictions have lapsed upon the Participant's death pursuant to Section 5(a) or, if requested by the executors or administrators of the Participant's estate upon such lapse of restrictions, a stock certificate with respect to such Performance Shares, shall be delivered to the executors or administrators of the Participant's estate as soon as practicable following the Company's receipt of notification of the Participant's death, free of all restrictions under this Agreement.

7. Dividends and Voting Rights. Upon issuance of the Performance Shares, the Participant shall have all of the rights of a stockholder with respect to such Performance Shares, including the right to vote the Performance Shares and to receive all dividends or other distributions paid or made with respect thereto; provided , however , that dividends or distributions declared or paid on the Restricted Stock by the Company may, in the discretion of the Committee, be deferred and reinvested in Performance Shares based on the Fair Market Value of a Share of Common Stock on the date such dividend or distribution is paid or made (provided that no fractional Shares will be issued), and the additional Performance Shares thus acquired shall be subject to the same restrictions on transfer, forfeiture and vesting schedule as the Performance Shares in respect of which such dividends or distributions were made.

8. Withholding of Taxes. Prior to the delivery to the Participant (or the Participant's estate, if applicable) of a stock certificate or evidence of book entry Shares with respect to Performance Shares in respect of which all restrictions have lapsed, the Participant (or the Participant's estate) shall pay to the Company the federal, state and local income taxes and other amounts as may be required by law to be withheld by the Company (the ' Withholding Taxes ') with respect to such Restricted Stock. By executing and returning this Agreement in the manner provided in Section 20, the Participant (or the Participant's estate) shall be deemed to elect to have the Company withhold a portion of such Performance Shares having an aggregate Fair Market Value equal to the Withholding Taxes in satisfaction of the Withholding Taxes, such election to continue in effect until the Participant (or the Participant's estate) notifies the Company before such delivery that the Participant (or the Participant's estate) shall satisfy such obligation in cash, in which event the Company shall not withhold a portion of such Restricted Stock as otherwise provided in this Section 8.

9. Repayment of Proceeds; Clawback Policy. The award granted in this Agreement and all proceeds related to the award are subject to the clawback and repayment terms set forth in Section 14(t) of the Plan and the Company's clawback policy, as in effect from time to time, to the extent Participant is a director or Officer.

10. No Right to Continued Employment or Engagement. Neither the Plan nor this Agreement nor Participant's receipt of the award hereunder will impose any obligation on the Company to continue the employment or engagement of Participant. Further, the Company may at any time terminate the employment or engagement of Participant, free from any liability or claim under the Plan or this Agreement, except as otherwise expressly provided herein.

11. Award Subject to Plan. The award granted under this Agreement is subject to the Plan and the terms of the Plan are incorporated into this Agreement. By accepting the award, Participant acknowledges that Participant has received and read the Plan and agrees to be bound by the terms, conditions, and restrictions set forth in the Plan, this Agreement, and the Company's policies, as in effect from time to time, relating to the Plan. In the event of a conflict between any term or provision contained herein and a term or provision of the Plan, the applicable terms and provisions of the Plan will govern and prevail.

12. Severability. Should any provision of this Agreement be held by a court of competent jurisdiction to be unenforceable or invalid for any reason, the remaining provisions of this Agreement will not be affected by such holding and will continue in full force in accordance with their terms.

13. Governing Law; Venue; Language. This Agreement will be governed by and construed in accordance with the internal laws of the State of Delaware applicable to contracts made and performed wholly within the State of Delaware, without giving effect to the conflict of laws provisions thereof. Any suit, action or proceeding with respect to this Agreement (or any provision incorporated by reference), or any judgment entered by any court in respect of any thereof, will be brought in any court of competent jurisdiction in the State of Delaware or the State of Texas, and each of Participant, the Company, and any Permitted Transferees who hold a portion of the award pursuant to a valid assignment, hereby submits to the exclusive jurisdiction of such courts for the purpose of any such suit, action, proceeding, or judgment. Each of Participant, the Company, and any Permitted Transferees who hold a portion of the award pursuant to a valid assignment hereby irrevocably waives (a) any objections which it may now or hereafter have to the laying of the venue of any suit, action, or proceeding arising out of or relating to this Agreement brought in any court of competent jurisdiction in the State of Delaware or the State of Texas, (b) any claim that any such suit, action, or proceeding brought in any such court has been brought in any inconvenient forum and (c) any right to a jury trial. If Participant has received a copy of this Agreement (or the Plan or any other document related hereto or thereto) translated into a language other than English, such translated copy is qualified in its entirety by reference to the English version thereof, and in the event of any conflict the English version will govern. Participant acknowledges that Participant is sufficiently proficient in English to understand the terms and conditions of this Agreement.

14. Successors in Interest. This Agreement shall inure to the benefit of and be binding upon any successor to the Company. This Agreement shall inure to the benefit of the Participant's legal representatives. All obligations imposed upon the Participant and all rights granted to the Company under this Agreement shall be binding upon the Participant's heirs, executors, administrators and successors.

15. Data Privacy Acknowledgement.

(a) Participant acknowledges and agrees to the collection, use and transfer, in electronic or other form, of Participant's personal data as described in this Agreement and any other award materials by and among, as applicable, Participant's employer or contracting party (the ' Employer ') and the Company for the exclusive purpose of implementing, administering and managing Participant's participation in the Plan. Participant understands that the Company may hold certain personal information about Participant, including, but not limited to, Participant's name, home address, email address and telephone number, work location and phone number, date of birth, social insurance number, passport or other identification number, salary, nationality, job title, hire date, any shares of stock or directorships held in the Company, details of all awards or any other entitlement to shares awarded, cancelled, exercised, vested, unvested or outstanding in Participant's favor, for the purpose of implementing, administering and managing Participant's participation in the Plan (' Personal Data ').

(b) Participant understands that Personal Data may be transferred to any third parties assisting in the implementation, administration and management of the Plan, now or in the future, that these recipients may be located in Participant's country or elsewhere, and that a recipient's country may have different data privacy laws and protections than Participant's country. Participant understands that Participant may request a list with the names and addresses of any potential recipients of the Personal Data by contacting Participant's local human resources representative. Participant authorizes the recipients to receive, possess, use, retain and transfer the Personal Data, in electronic or other form, for the purposes of implementing, administering and managing Participant's participation in the Plan. Participant understands that Personal Data will be held only as long as is necessary to implement, administer and manage Participant's participation in the Plan. Participant understands that Participant may, at any time, view Personal Data, request additional information about the storage and processing of Personal Data, require any necessary amendments to Personal Data or refuse or withdraw the consents herein, in any case without cost, by contacting in writing Participant's local human resources representative.

(c) Participant understands that Participant is providing the consents herein on a purely voluntary basis. If Participant does not consent, or if Participant later seeks to revoke Participant's consent, Participant's employment status or service with the Employer will not be affected; the only consequence of Participant's refusing or withdrawing Participant's consent is that the Company would not be able to grant options or other equity awards to Participant or administer or maintain such awards. Therefore, Participant understands that refusing or withdrawing Participant's consent may affect Participant's ability to participate in the Plan. For more information on the consequences of Participant's refusal to consent or withdrawal of consent, Participant understands that Participant may contact Participant's local human resources representative.

16. Limitation on Rights; No Right to Future Grants; Extraordinary Item of Compensation. By accepting this Agreement and the grant of the award evidenced hereby, Participant expressly acknowledges that (a) the Plan is established voluntarily by the Company, it is discretionary in nature and may be suspended or terminated by the Company at any time to the extent permitted by the Plan; (b) the grant of the award is exceptional, voluntary and occasional and it does not create any contractual or other right to receive future grants of awards, or benefits; (c) all determinations with respect to future award grants, if any, will be at the sole discretion of the Company; (d) Participant's participation in the Plan is voluntary and not a condition of employment or service, and Participant may decline to accept the award without adverse consequences to Participant's continued employment or service relationship with the Company or its Affiliates; (e) the value of the award is an extraordinary item that is outside the scope of Participant's employment or service contract, if any, and nothing can or must automatically be inferred from such employment or service contract or its consequences; (f) awards and any shares acquired under the Plan, and the income from and value of same, are not part of normal or expected compensation for any purpose and are not to be used for calculating any severance, resignation, redundancy, end of service payments, bonuses, long-service awards, pension or retirement benefits or similar payments, Participant waives any claim on such basis and, for the avoidance of doubt, the award will not constitute an 'acquired right' under the applicable law of any jurisdiction; (g) the future value of the underlying shares is unknown and cannot be predicted with certainty. In addition, Participant understands, acknowledges and agrees that Participant will have no rights to compensation or damages related to award proceeds in consequence of Participant's Termination for any reason whatsoever and whether or not in breach of contract.

17. Award Administrator. The Company may from time to time designate a third party (an ' Award Administrator ') to assist the Company in the implementation, administration and management of the Plan and any awards granted thereunder, including by sending award notices on behalf of the Company to Participants, and by facilitating through electronic means acceptance of Agreement by Participants and Option exercises by Participants.

18. Book Entry Delivery of Shares. Whenever reference in this Agreement is made to the issuance or delivery of certificates representing one or more shares, the Company may elect to issue or deliver such shares in book entry form in lieu of certificates.

19. Electronic Delivery and Acceptance. This Agreement may be executed electronically and in counterparts. The Company may, in its sole discretion, decide to deliver any documents related to the Plan by electronic means. Participant consents to receive such documents by electronic delivery and agrees to participate in the Plan through an on-line or electronic system established and maintained by the Company or a third party designated by the Company.

20. Acceptance and Agreement by Participant; Forfeiture upon Failure to Accept. Participant's rights under the award will lapse ninety (90) days from the Date of Grant, and the award will be forfeited on such date if Participant will not have accepted this Agreement by such date. For the avoidance of doubt, Participant's failure to accept this Agreement will not affect Participant's continuing obligations under any other agreement between the Company and Participant.

21. Modification of Agreement. This Agreement may be modified, amended, suspended or terminated, and any terms or conditions may be waived, but only by a written instrument executed by the parties to this Agreement.

22. No Advice Regarding Grant. Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, Participant acknowledges and agrees that the Company is not providing any tax, legal or financial advice, nor is the Company making any recommendations regarding Participant's participation in the Plan, or Participant's acquisition or sale of the underlying shares. Participant is advised to consult with Participant's own personal tax, legal and financial advisors regarding Participant's participation in the Plan before taking any action related to the Plan.

23. Imposition of Other Requirements. The Company reserves the right to impose other requirements on Participant's participation in the Plan, on the award and on any shares acquired under the Plan, to the extent the Company determines it is necessary or advisable for legal or administrative reasons, and to require Participant to sign any additional agreements or undertakings that may be necessary to accomplish the foregoing.

24. Waiver. Participant acknowledges that a waiver by the Company of breach of any provision of this Agreement will not operate or be construed as a waiver of any other provision of this Agreement, or of any subsequent breach by Participant or any other participant in the Plan.

25. Notices. Any notice necessary under this Agreement shall be addressed to the Company in care of its Corporate Secretary at the principal executive office of the Company and to Participant at the address appearing in the personnel records of the Company for such Participant or to either party at such other address as either party hereto may hereafter designate in writing to the other. Any such notice shall be deemed effective upon receipt thereof by the addressee.

26. Resolution of Disputes. Any dispute or disagreement which may arise under, or as a result of, or in any way relate to, the interpretation, construction or application of this Agreement shall be determined by the Committee. Any determination made under this Agreement shall be final, binding and conclusive on the Participant, the Participant's heirs, executors, administrators and successors, and the Company and its Affiliates for all purposes.

27. Entire Agreement. This Agreement and the terms and conditions of the Plan constitute the entire understanding between the Participant and the Company and its Affiliates, and supersede all other agreements, whether written or oral, with respect to the Award.

40

28. Headings. The headings of this Agreement are inserted for convenience only and do not constitute a part of this Agreement.

29. Counterparts. This Agreement may be executed simultaneously in two or more counterparts, each of which shall constitute an original, but all of which taken together shall constitute one and the same agreement.

30. Stockholder Approval. The effectiveness of this Agreement and of the grant of the Award pursuant the Agreement is subject to the approval of the Plan by the stockholders of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Plan.



INTRUSION INC. Name: [______] Title: [______]

Acknowledged and Agreed as of the date first written above: Participant Signature

APPENDIX A

[Spreadsheet setting forth Participant's Performance Criteria]

42