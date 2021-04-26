Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intrusion Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTZ

INTRUSION INC.

(INTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intrusion : The one thing you're not looking at to stop cyber attacks

04/26/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It seems like every day now we hear about a new cyber attack. Researchers say it could take years to fully comprehend the Sunburst attack, one of the biggest ever. But, unfortunately, Sunburst is old news now. We're on to the next - the Microsoft Exchange Server hack, the Facebook hack. Tomorrow: who knows?

New threats created

It's no secret that online activity has skyrocketed this past year. Personal information and data are being shared and moved constantly through multiple channels across multiple platforms to participate in the new normal Covid has created. But are security solutions keeping pace? It sure doesn't appear that way.

Cyberattacks are more prevalent than ever. They're causing more damage, costing businesses more money, and some experts are saying the worst is yet to come. With all the security and protection solutions available - a quick google search will land you results of more than a thousand cybersecurity vendors - why do cyber attacks continue to happen? And can there be anything done to stop them?

Why cybersecurity solutions aren't working

At one point or another, someone probably had to explain to you Albert Einstein's definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. The reason we are in this situation is because we, as an industry, aren't coming up with solutions that address the problem from an alternate perspective. We are so focused on keeping things from coming into our network that we forget to pay attention to connections being sent out of our network. We are ultimately assuming that everything going out of our network is safe. Because if we create enough layers of security, nothing bad can ever get in, and therefore, nothing bad could ever get out, right? This sounds good in theory, but it is this one-way thinking that has led us to where we are today.

A few years ago, a Bloomberg study showed evidence of chips manufactured overseas containing hidden malware built into the device before being shipped to its final destination undetected. There is some debate on the credibility of this study, but for the sake of this argument, whether it is true or not is irrelevant. What if it were true? What if just one chip had malware? The walls of Troy were strong. They had never been breached. But what took them out? An attack from the inside.

What if we operated on the assumption that our network could never be 100%, unquestionably 'safe'? And what would a solution like that look like?

A new, inside-out approach

A typical security solution monitors traffic coming into your network and alerts you if it sees anything that may look nefarious. IT teams must then research these alerts - some companies see tens of thousands of these per day - and determine which of these are valid threats. There are thousands of entry points into your network - that is simply the nature of the beast. The larger the company, the more entry points that exist. And no security architecture, no matter how layered or sophisticated, can guarantee impenetrability.

The inside-out approach assumes the theory that your network will be compromised at one point or another. However, the presence of malware inside your network alone cannot harm you. Malware requires a connection to complete its task. Without an outbound connection, it simply cannot deploy malicious code.

To stop cyber attacks, you must look at both incoming and outgoing traffic.

It is the outbound traffic that ends up taking down the ship. Hackers first accessed SolarWinds on September 4, 2019. It wasn't until long after the code was removed from their systems that the attack was discovered. Monitoring these connections, identifying bad agents, and disallowing them from sending out 'phone homes' is the only way to prevent successful attacks. We cannot prevent attacks from happening, but we canprevent the ability of an attack to carry out its mission. Here's a quick read on Sunburst and why our customers weren't impacted.

Looking inward to move forward

Hackers are getting smarter. Artificial intelligence is being used for evil. If you have a network, you are a target. To protect ourselves and our businesses, we must change the way we think about cybersecurity. And, as with many things in life, it starts by looking inward.

Interested in seeing how INTRUSION is using this new, inside-out approach? Click here to learn about Shieldand how it's transforming the way we see cybersecurity.

Disclaimer

Intrusion Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTRUSION INC.
01:19pINTRUSION  : The one thing you're not looking at to stop cyber attacks
PU
11:02aINTZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Intrusion I..
BU
04/24INTZ BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Intrusion Inc. I..
PR
04/23INTZ INVESTOR ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Intrusion Inc. Investors to Secu..
BU
04/23DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
04/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) is Being Su..
BU
04/22INTRUSION  : Provides Information Refuting Negative Claims in Recently Published..
AQ
04/22INTRUSION  : People are returning to the office. Is your IT team ready?
PU
04/22Chalice Mining Unearths Mineralization at Julimar Project; Shares Jump 7%
MT
04/21GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,04 M - -
Net cash 2021 10,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -135x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 274 M 274 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart INTRUSION INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrusion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUSION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 15,53 $
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 109%
Spread / Lowest Target 93,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack B. Blount President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Byrd Chief Financial Officer
Anthony J. LeVecchio Chairman
Andrew Wildrix Vice President-Information Technology
James F. Gero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRUSION INC.-11.86%274
ACCENTURE PLC11.69%185 444
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.62%153 420
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.15%127 275
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.16%83 816
INFOSYS LIMITED6.21%75 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ