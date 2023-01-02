Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intrusion Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTZ   US46121E2054

INTRUSION INC.

(INTZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
3.160 USD   +18.35%
01:10aNorth Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
RE
2022Western Gold Exploration to Focus Exploration Plans on Lagalochan Copper-Gold Porphyry Property in Argyll, Scotland
MT
2022Iceni Gold Identifies Gold Mineralization at Western Australia's 14 Mile Well Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official

01/02/2023 | 01:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a session of the sixth enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party, in Pyongyang

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported.

Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party and a secretary of the party's Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee's annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.

No reason for the change was given. Pyongyang regularly revamps its leadership and the year-end party gathering has often been used to announce personnel reshuffles and major policy decisions.

State television showed Pak sitting in the front row of the podium with his head down during the meeting while other members raised their hands to vote on personnel issues. His seat was later shown unoccupied.

He was also absent in photos released on Monday by the official KCNA news agency of Kim's New Year's Day visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun which houses the bodies of his grandfather and father, unlike in October when Pak accompanied Kim on a trip to the palace to mark a party anniversary.

The party's Central Military Commission, which is headed by Kim, is considered the country' most powerful military decision-making body, above the defence ministry.

Pak's replacement came as Kim called for developing new intercontinental ballistic missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal to counter the United States and South Korea as key to the isolated country's 2023 defence strategy.

Pak had rapidly moved up the military ladder from a one-star artillery commander in 2015 to a four-star general in 2020, taking credit for contributing to progress in the country's short-range missile technology.

In late 2020, Pak was promoted to the politburo and earned the title of marshal, the highest military rank under Kim, and became a leading voice last November against joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises.

Like most other top military aides who went through ups and downs repeatedly under Kim, Pak was briefly demoted in mid-2021 after Kim chided some officials for their handling of North Korea's anti-coronavirus policy, before being promoted again months later.

Pak's dismissal comes despite Kim mostly lauding the military's advances in weapons development during the meeting, unlike other areas where he pointed out some faults and called for improvement.

Oh Gyeong-sup, a fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, said a recent flare-up in inter-Korea tension over North Korean drones' intrusion into the South could have played a role.

Officials in Seoul said South Korea sent three drones across the border in response to the intrusion, but there was no response from the North, which Oh said could mean that it failed to detect the aircraft.

"Pak might have taken responsibility for the failure of security operations," Oh said.

Ri, Pak's successor, is also a senior military commander who held key positions including chief of the army's general staff and defence minister.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2023
All news about INTRUSION INC.
01:10aNorth Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official
RE
2022Western Gold Exploration to Focus Exploration Plans on Lagalochan Copper-Gold Porphyry ..
MT
2022Iceni Gold Identifies Gold Mineralization at Western Australia's 14 Mile Well Project
MT
2022South Korea to spend $440 million until 2027 to counter North Korea drones
RE
2022South Korea's Yoon vows to advance creation of military drone unit
RE
2022Seoul says North Korea drone flight is provocation
RE
2022Intrusion Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Todd River Resources Hits Platinum, Palladium Anomalism at Western Australia's Nerramyn..
MT
2022StrikePoint Gold Says Drilling Confirmed High-Grade Mineralization at Porter-Idaho Mine
MT
2022NASA set to launch first global water survey satellite
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTRUSION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,39 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2,41 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66,8 M 66,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart INTRUSION INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrusion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUSION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,16 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony E. Scott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kimberly Pinson Chief Financial Officer
Anthony J. LeVecchio Executive Chairman
T. Joe Head Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Wildrix Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUSION INC.0.00%67
ACCENTURE PLC0.00%168 040
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.88%143 987
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.00%127 382
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.00%99 086
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.11%75 993