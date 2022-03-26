Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intrusion Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTZ   US46121E2054

INTRUSION INC.

(INTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Philippines evacuates residents as small volcano spews mile-high plume

03/26/2022 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of Taal volcano's crater lake

MANILA (Reuters) - A small but restive volcano south of the Philippine capital spewed a 1.5 km plume on Saturday, prompting authorities to raise an alert level and evacuate more than a thousand residents.

The alert for the Taal volcano, about 70 km (45 miles) south of central Manila, was increased to level 3 from level 2 on the 5-level scale, which the seismology and volcanology agency said meant "there is magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions".

"Magma in the shallow part of the crater interacted with water, causing an eruption called phreatomagmatic activity," Renato Solidum, head volcanology agency, told DZMM radio station.

But Solidum said activity would not be as explosive as the January 2020 eruption and that ash fall could be limited to communities within the volcano, which sits in the middle of a lake.

Authorities evacuated more than 1,100 persons living in lakeside communities near the volcano, the disaster agency said. The evacuees include fishermen and fish cage workers in the lake.

In January 2020, Taal shot a column of ash and steam as high as 15 km, which forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate while dozens of flights were cancelled and heavy ash fell as far away as Manila.

Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes. Despite standing at only 311 metres (1,020 feet), it can be deadly and an eruption in 1911 killed more than 1,300 people.

The Philippines lies on the "Ring of Fire", a belt of volcanoes circling the Pacific Ocean that is also prone to earthquakes.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
All news about INTRUSION INC.
03/21HC Wainwright Adjusts Intrusion's Price Target to $2.50 From $4, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Fuel Afternoon Rebound for Broader Markets
MT
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Helping Lead Afternoon Markets Recovery
MT
03/18B. Riley Lowers Intrusion's Price Target to $2.75 from $4.75, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
03/18INTRUSION INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
03/18Peak Minerals Validates Sulfides at Green Rocks Project
MT
03/17Intrusion Q4 Net Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Shares Up in Late Trading
MT
03/17TRANSCRIPT : Intrusion Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 17, 2022
CI
03/17INTRUSION : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/17Earnings Flash (INTZ) INTRUSION Reports Q4 Revenue $1.6M, vs. Street Est of $2.38M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTRUSION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,96 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,7 M 49,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart INTRUSION INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrusion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUSION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,59 $
Average target price 2,63 $
Spread / Average Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony E. Scott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
B. Franklin Byrd Chief Financial Officer
Anthony J. LeVecchio Executive Chairman
T. Joe Head Chief Technology Officer
James F. Gero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUSION INC.-24.71%50
ACCENTURE PLC-20.95%207 572
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.83%179 811
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.73%118 124
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.59%103 148
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.17%92 007