    INTZ   US46121E2054

INTRUSION INC.

(INTZ)
Philippines on alert as volcano near capital spews more plumes

03/27/2022 | 06:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of Taal volcano's crater lake

MANILA (Reuters) - A small but restive volcano near the Philippine capital Manila ejected two more plumes on Sunday, indicating continued eruption and prompting authorities to urge residents to stay out of harm's way.

Located in a scenic lake in Batangas province south of Manila, the 311-metre (1,020-foot) Taal volcano spewed an 800-metre-tall plume followed by one of 400 metres. This followed a phreatomagmatic eruption - the result of super-hot magma interacting with water - from its main crater on Saturday.

The seismology and volcanology agency recorded 14 volcanic earthquakes around Taal in the 24 hours after the first eruption.

"Activity at the main crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake," it said in a bulletin, warning of a possible volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occur.

The alert for Taal volcano remained at level 3 on the five-level scale, meaning "there is a magmatic intrusion at the main crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions".

President Rodrigo Duterte's office said it was closely monitoring the situation. As of Sunday, nearly 3,000 people had been evacuated to temporary shelters, it said.

In January 2020, Taal spewed a column of ash and steam as high as 15 km, forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate while dozens of flights were cancelled and heavy ash fell as far away as Manila.

A Taal eruption in 1911 killed more than 1,300 people.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on INTRUSION INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1,96 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,7 M 49,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart INTRUSION INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrusion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUSION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,59 $
Average target price 2,63 $
Spread / Average Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony E. Scott President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
B. Franklin Byrd Chief Financial Officer
Anthony J. LeVecchio Executive Chairman
T. Joe Head Chief Technology Officer
James F. Gero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTRUSION INC.-24.71%50
ACCENTURE PLC-20.95%207 572
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.83%179 811
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.73%118 124
INFOSYS LIMITED-0.59%103 148
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.17%92 007