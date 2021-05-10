Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intrusion Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTZ   US46121E2054

INTRUSION INC.

(INTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Suspected U.S. pipeline hackers say aim is money, not mayhem

05/10/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Hooded an holds laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The group suspected of a ransomware attack that crippled the leading U.S. fuel pipeline operator said in a news release on Monday that its goal was to make money and not to create problems for society.

The group calling itself DarkSide is the prime suspect in the digital extortion attempt against Colonial Pipeline, a firm responsible for funneling fuel to a huge chunk of the East Coast.

The ransomware outbreak prompted the company to shut down its network, potentially causing extraordinary disruption as gasoline deliveries dry up.

The terse news release posted to DarkSide's website on Monday did not directly mention Colonial Pipeline but, under the heading "About the latest news," it noted that "our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society."

The statement did not say how much money the hackers are seeking. Colonial Pipeline did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the hackers' statement. The hackers have yet to return repeated messages to their website seeking further comment.

DarkSide's statement said its hackers would launch checks on fellow cybercriminals "to avoid social consequences in the future." It added the group was "apolitical" and that observers "do not need to tie us" with any particular government.

The statement, which had several spelling and grammatical mistakes, appeared geared toward lowering the political temperature around an intrusion that is becoming one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes reported.

The crippling of Colonial's IT system has led to isolated sales restrictions at retail pumps and is pushing benchmark gasoline prices to a three-year high.

Lawmakers have urged stronger protections for critical U.S. energy infrastructure, and the White House has made restarting the fuel network a top priority and organized a federal task force to assess the impact and avoid more severe disruptions.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; Editing by Howard Goller)

By Raphael Satter


© Reuters 2021
All news about INTRUSION INC.
06:00aKnowns and unknowns about the hack at Colonial Pipeline
RE
06:00aNORSK HYDRO  : Knowns and unknowns about the hack at Colonial Pipeline
RE
05/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Clas..
PR
05/05INTRUSION  : ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Intrusion Inc. Investors..
PR
05/05SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Sliding Ahead of Wednesday Close, Giving Back Prior ..
MT
05/05SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Rising Wednesday, Led Higher by Chipmakers
MT
05/05INTRUSION  : B. Riley Downgrades Intrusion to Neutral from Buy After Q1 Results ..
MT
05/05NATIVE MINERAL RESOURCES  : Receives Grant Funding for Music Well Project Drill ..
MT
05/05IMPACT MINERALS  : Receives Exploration License Grant at Doonia Project; Shares ..
MT
05/05CARNABY RESOURCES  : Encounters Intrusion Hosted Gold at Strelly Project; Shares..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,70 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart INTRUSION INC.
Duration : Period :
Intrusion Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTRUSION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,25 $
Last Close Price 10,18 $
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 89,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack B. Blount President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franklin Byrd Chief Financial Officer
Anthony J. LeVecchio Chairman
Andrew Wildrix Vice President-Information Technology
James F. Gero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTRUSION INC.-42.22%179
ACCENTURE PLC11.61%185 310
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.88%158 195
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.55%129 972
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.61%82 929
INFOSYS LIMITED7.70%78 382