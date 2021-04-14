The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Intrusion Inc. (“Intrusion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INTZ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 14, 2021, White Diamond Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Intrusion’s product, Shield, “has no patents, certifications, or insurance, which are all essential for selling cybersecurity products” and that “Shield is based on open-source data already available to the public.” Thus, the report stated that “Shield is a repackaging of pre-existing technology rather than an innovative offering.” Moreover, the report alleged that the claims that Shield “stopp[ed] a total of 77,539,801 cyberthreats from 805,110 uniquely malicious entities . . . in the 90-day beta program” were “outlandish,” leading White Diamond to question “[h]ow have these companies been able to function so far, as they’ve been attacked many times per minute by ransomware, malware, data theft, phishing and DDoS attacks?”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 11% during intraday trading on April 14, 2021.

