    INTU   US4612021034

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
388.31 USD   +0.74%
07/01INTUIT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Intuit Inc. - INTU
BU
06/30It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem
RE
06/29Intuit QuickBooks Launches Campaign to Reach Latino-Owned Small Businesses and Help Power their Growth
BU
INTUIT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Intuit Inc. - INTU

07/01/2022 | 10:31pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Intuit Inc. (NasdaqGS: INTU).

In March 2022, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) sued the Company for allegedly deceiving consumers through misleading advertising campaigns promoting “free” tax filing services that millions of consumers were ultimately ineligible to utilize.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Intuit’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Intuit’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Intuit shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-intu/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTUIT INC.
06/24INTUIT INC.(NASDAQGS : INTU) added to Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/22Russian cyber spies attack Ukraine's allies, Microsoft says
RE
06/21Credit Karma Money Brings Cash Back Rewards to the Masses With Latest Launch
BU
06/14One in four Canadian small businesses were started during the pandemic, according to ne..
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 664 M - -
Net income 2022 1 997 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,6x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 8,94x
EV / Sales 2023 7,45x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 97,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 388,31 $
Average target price 514,78 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
Managers and Directors
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Suzanne Nora Johnson Chairman
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTUIT INC.-39.63%109 533
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-14.26%56 892
ADYEN N.V.-39.30%45 195
WORLDLINE-27.65%10 360
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED21.82%7 754
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-34.24%7 628