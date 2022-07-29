Log in
    INTU   US4612021034

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
456.17 USD   +1.69%
INTUIT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Intuit Inc. - INTU

07/29/2022 | 10:51pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Intuit Inc. (NasdaqGS: INTU).

In March 2022, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") sued the Company for allegedly deceiving consumers through misleading advertising campaigns promoting "free" tax filing services that millions of consumers were ultimately ineligible to utilize.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Intuit's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Intuit's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Intuit shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-intu/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 662 M - -
Net income 2022 1 998 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 65,3x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 8,78x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 97,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 456,17 $
Average target price 510,33 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Managers and Directors
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Suzanne Nora Johnson Chairman
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTUIT INC.-29.08%126 537
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-9.82%61 360
ADYEN N.V.-26.24%53 657
WORLDLINE-14.41%11 983
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-48.71%7 942
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-74.31%7 398