Intuit engaged in deceptive advertising when it marketed supposedly free tax services for which many consumers weren't eligible, the Federal Trade Commission's Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell ruled.

Chappell also ruled that there is a "cognizant danger of a recurring violation" by Intuit, and issued an order requiring the company to cease-and-desist from engaging in the deceptive practices alleged in the complaint, which was filed last year by FTC staff in the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

The FTC said the order bars Intuit from marketing any good or service as free unless it is free for all consumers and the company clearly discloses any terms that limit the offer. If the good or service is not free "to a majority of U.S. taxpayers," that also must be clearly disclosed, the FTC said.

Intuit spokesman Rick Heineman said the company would appeal the decision, and that the company already adheres to most of the advertising practices included in the FTC decision. He added that there is no monetary penalty.

"Intuit has always been clear, fair, and transparent with our customers and we remain committed to providing free tax preparation," he said.

