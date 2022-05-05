Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Intuit Inc.
  News
  Summary
    INTU   US4612021034

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/05 03:36:02 pm EDT
407.61 USD   -9.00%
02:53pIntuit Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:09aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 5, 2022
05/04Intuit to Pay $141 Million to Settle Advertising Practices Claims
MT
Intuit Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

05/05/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
Intuit Inc. (INTU) is currently at $408.75, down $39.17 or 8.74%


--Would be lowest close since May 13, 2021, when it closed at $403.52

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 14.48%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 36.45% year-to-date

--Down 41.16% from its all-time closing high of $694.66 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 3.73% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2021), when it closed at $394.07

--Down 41.16% from its 52-week closing high of $694.66 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 4.13% from its 52-week closing low of $392.54 on May 10, 2021

--Traded as low as $406.25; lowest intraday level since May 14, 2021, when it hit $403.54

--Down 9.3% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 10.08%

--Ninth worst performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 2:32:41 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1452ET

All news about INTUIT INC.
02:53pIntuit Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Ta..
DJ
08:09aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 5, 2022
05/04Intuit to Pay $141 Million to Settle Advertising Practices Claims
MT
05/04INTUIT INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04Intuit to Pay $141 Million Over 'Free' TurboTax Services
DJ
05/04Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads
AQ
04/28Intuit to Announce Third-quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on May 24
BU
04/28Global tax overhaul will not slow Google's investment in Ireland, CEO says
RE
04/27QuickBooks Introduces Spreadsheet Sync to Address Pain Point for Small & Medium-Sized B..
BU
04/27Intuit Announces Spreadsheet Sync for QuickBooks Online Advanced
CI
Analyst Recommendations on INTUIT INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 317 M - -
Net income 2022 2 027 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,3x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 127 B 127 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 8,84x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart INTUIT INC.
Duration : Period :
Intuit Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTUIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 447,92 $
Average target price 612,82 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Suzanne Nora Johnson Chairman
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTUIT INC.-30.36%126 677
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-4.44%63 699
ADYEN N.V.-33.13%50 569
WORLDLINE-22.38%11 274
KAKAO PAY CORP.-38.97%11 114
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-38.63%9 503