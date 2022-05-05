Intuit Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Intuit Inc. (INTU) is currently at $408.75, down $39.17 or 8.74%

--Would be lowest close since May 13, 2021, when it closed at $403.52

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 16, 2020, when it fell 14.48%

--Snaps a three day winning streak

--Down 36.45% year-to-date

--Down 41.16% from its all-time closing high of $694.66 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 3.73% from 52 weeks ago (May 6, 2021), when it closed at $394.07

--Down 41.16% from its 52-week closing high of $694.66 on Nov. 29, 2021

--Up 4.13% from its 52-week closing low of $392.54 on May 10, 2021

--Traded as low as $406.25; lowest intraday level since May 14, 2021, when it hit $403.54

--Down 9.3% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 10.08%

--Ninth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:32:41 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 1452ET