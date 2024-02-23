Intuit: EPS up 20% in Q2
The accounting and tax software publisher reported sales up 11% to $3.39 billion, buoyed by its small business and self-employed division, whose revenues climbed 18%.
For the 2023-24 financial year, it confirms that, again on a non-GAAP basis, it expects EPS of $16.17 to $16.47, operating profit of $6.155 to $6.26 billion, and sales of $15.89 to $16.105 billion.
