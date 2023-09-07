Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will host its annual Investor Day on Sept. 28 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA.

Chief Executive Officer Sasan Goodarzi and Chief Financial Officer Sandeep Aujla will be joined by other business leaders to discuss Intuit’s strategy for fiscal year 2024. The company's fiscal year runs from August 1, 2023 to July 31, 2024.

The half-day event will be broadcast live via webcast on Intuit’s website and can be heard at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the video broadcast will be available on Intuit’s website approximately two hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

