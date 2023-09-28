Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, reaffirmed its financial guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2024 in conjunction with its Investor Day, being held today at the company's Mountain View, CA, headquarters. The meeting begins at 8:00 a.m. PT.

Intuit leaders will discuss the company's plan to accelerate innovation and drive durable growth. Speakers include:

Sasan Goodarzi , chief executive officer

, chief executive officer Sandeep Aujla , chief financial officer

, chief financial officer Alex Balazs , executive vice president, chief technology officer

, executive vice president, chief technology officer Marianna Tessel , executive vice president and general manager, Small Business and Self-Employed Group

, executive vice president and general manager, Small Business and Self-Employed Group Mark Notarainni , executive vice president and general manager, Consumer Group

, executive vice president and general manager, Consumer Group Kenneth Lin , chief executive officer and founder, Credit Karma

In addition, Intuit will share a platform immersion experience highlighting the company's strategy and latest innovations.

“We are entering Intuit’s most exciting era yet. With data and AI core to fueling innovation we are transforming into a global financial technology platform where we do the hard work on behalf of our customers,” said Goodarzi. “Our strategy is to be the global AI-driven expert platform powering prosperity for consumers and small businesses, and it is driving durable growth and momentum.”

Reiterates First-Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Intuit reiterated the first-quarter and full-year fiscal 2024 guidance, previously announced on Aug. 24, 2023. For the full fiscal year, the company expects:

Revenue of $15.890 billion to $16.105 billion, growth of approximately 11 to 12 percent.

GAAP operating income of $3.615 billion to $3.720 billion, growth of approximately 15 to 18 percent.

Non-GAAP operating income of $6.155 billion to $6.260 billion, growth of approximately 12 to 14 percent.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $9.37 to $9.67, growth of approximately 11 to 15 percent.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $16.17 to $16.47, growth of approximately 12 to 14 percent.

The company expects the following segment revenue results for fiscal year 2024:

Small Business and Self-Employed Group: growth of 16 to 17 percent.

Consumer Group: growth of 7 to 8 percent.

ProTax Group: growth of 3 to 4 percent.

Credit Karma: decline of 3 percent to growth of 3 percent.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ends Oct. 31, the company expects:

Revenue growth of approximately 10 to 11 percent.

GAAP earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.21.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.94 to $2.00.

Investor Day: How To Participate

The half-day event will be broadcast live via webcast available on Intuit’s website and can be heard at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the video broadcast and webcast will be available on Intuit’s website approximately two hours after the meeting ends.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" as well as the related Table 1. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit's website.

Cautions About Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; our prospects for the business in fiscal 2024 and beyond; our growth outside the US; the timing and growth of revenue from current or future products and services; our corporate tax rate; and the timing and impact of our strategic decisions and initiatives on our business; as well as all of the statements under the heading "Reiterates First-quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance."

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments and conditions or events, including macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical conditions, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; our ability to develop, deploy, and use artificial intelligence in our platform and products; our ability to adapt to technological change and to successfully extend our platform; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risk associated with our ESG and DEI practices; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund acquisitions or for general business purposes; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent and the success of our hybrid work model; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our offerings (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risk associated with climate change; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; legal proceedings in which we are involved; the seasonal nature of our tax business and other factors beyond our control; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to successfully market our offerings. More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2023 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com. Fiscal 2024 full-year and Q1 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.

