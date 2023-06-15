Intuit Mailchimp Launches More Than 150 New and Updated Features

• Features include richer reporting and analytics, advanced segmentation, more e-commerce automations, and an improved Standard plan

• New product set aligns with new research from Independent Consulting Firm which finds that 88% of marketers believe they must increase use of automation and AI to meet customer expectations and stay competitive

Today, Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the global leader in email marketing and automation*, announced the release of over 150 new and updated features to its platform to help marketers spend less time creating emails and reports, accelerate their e-commerce growth, and get more hands-on support. Some of the features that have recently launched or will be released soon include custom reporting and analytics, advanced segmentation, more e-commerce automations, customer journeys for Shopify merchants, enhanced support options, and updates to Mailchimp’s Standard plan.

These updates for UK-based Mailchimp customers are being announced today at Mailchimp’s star-studded marketing conference in London, From:Here To:There. Conference attendees will start the day with a preview of Mailchimp's newest innovations from Intuit Mailchimp CEO Rania Succar and hear from speakers like Steven Bartlett, Louis Theroux, Grace Beverly, Priya Lakhani, and Andy Murray with ideas, expertise, and tools to help marketers achieve their ambitions.

“We’ve been innovating for our customers at an incredible pace to help them grow their sales by creating personalised multi-channel marketing campaigns at scale,” said Intuit Mailchimp’s CEO, Rania Succar. “With this latest launch, we’re introducing new AI and automation features plus new services with a human touch designed to help our customers save time and accelerate growth.”

Intuit Mailchimp has seen double-digit growth in new paying customers and the revenue associated with those customers in the UK in the last year, showing how UK businesses are turning to flexible marketing tools that can help them to create personalised experiences and accelerate growth in this challenging trading environment.

“SMBs power a significant percentage of the economy here, and right now they need all the support they can get,” said Jim Rudall, Head of EMEA at Intuit Mailchimp. “These may be tough times but there’s also so much opportunity for marketers and small business owners to scale up and get the most out of their technology providers. Mailchimp has always been able to provide tools for marketers and SMBs which deliver immediate value and help them thrive, and these latest updates are a testament to that.”

With these new features and updates, Mailchimp customers can expect to:

Get More Personalised Support

Every Mailchimp paid plan now includes access to a team of specialists who are ready to help customers onboard, troubleshoot, and provide strategic guidance. 80% of marketers believe access to specialists to help onboard and make the most of their platform investment is valuable/very valuable when selecting a marketing automation platform (report**), and Mailchimp specialists are here to support marketers at every step of their journey. Onboarding specialists will help Mailchimp customers set up automations, audience segmentation, and email designs so that they can get their first campaign out quickly and make the most of their investment.

Spend Less Time Creating Emails and Measuring Performance

Easily measure performance, report on ROI, and identify trends with a new Email Analytics and Audience Analytics Dashboard . Go a step further by building your own Custom Reports with the metrics that matter most to view and compare previous e-commerce and campaign metrics and filter the report by a specific time frame, audience, campaign, and more.

and . Go a step further by building your own with the metrics that matter most to view and compare previous e-commerce and campaign metrics and filter the report by a specific time frame, audience, campaign, and more. Design and create quality content with ease with over 75 new email templates (with that number growing to be over 100 soon), Dynamic Product Recommendation Feeds , Order Notifications , and promo codes block for e-commerce stores.

(with that number growing to be over 100 soon), , , and promo codes block for e-commerce stores. Leverage generative AI-powered tools that help marketers create engaging content quickly and easily with Alt-text Generator, Subject Line, Header, Subheader Generation, and Preview Text Generation . These text generation tools are part of a suite of email text generation products that allow Mailchimp users to generate email marketing campaigns in only a few clicks.

. These text generation tools are part of a suite of email text generation products that allow Mailchimp users to generate email marketing campaigns in only a few clicks. Get a holistic view of marketing campaigns with new updates to Campaign Manager, a single source of truth for advanced marketers. Now with new A/B and Multivariate Testing and social posting for Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Mailchimp customers will be able to make better and more informed marketing decisions across all of their marketing channels in a calendar view.

Accelerate E-commerce Growth

Create e-commerce automations with 24 new starting points that will help Mailchimp customers drive more e-commerce and multichannel growth with Customer Journey Builder and Pre-built Journeys. These include the ability to connect webhooks and send an SMS message from third-party apps via webhooks to drive new customer growth and manage their audiences better.

Out of those 24 new starting points, Mailchimp customers can leverage 12 new Shopify starting points available in Customer Journey Builder and Pre-Built Journeys based on real-time shopping activity once users have synced with Shopify’s Customer Events data. These enhanced triggers will help Shopify merchants nurture leads, increase their website traffic, re-engage customers and drive repeat purchases in one place.

starting points available in Customer Journey Builder and Pre-Built Journeys based on real-time shopping activity once users have synced with Shopify’s Customer Events data. These enhanced triggers will help Shopify merchants nurture leads, increase their website traffic, re-engage customers and drive repeat purchases in one place. Engage with customers at scale with expanded options for segmenting customers, with enhanced Contact Profiles, Pre-Built Segments, an E-commerce Segment Builder, and the ability to exclude certain segments from a marketing campaign send.

Enjoy an Improved Standard Plan

Mailchimp has made updates to its Standard plan that will give advanced marketers access to Multivariate Testing, Comparative Reporting, and Advanced Segmentation—features that were previously only available to Premium customers. Mailchimp Standard plan customers will have more features to help create more relevant and engaging content, the ability to quickly identify trends and put optimisations into action, a streamlined user experience focused on data-backed recommendations, and an improved customer support and onboarding experience to jumpstart customer and revenue growth.

Marketers using Mailchimp’s Standard plan will experience a streamlined look-and-feel to Mailchimp with a new dashboard, where they’ll see their integrations powering new insights, including personalised recommendations and next steps for their business. These recommendations will lead customers to pre-built segments and pre-built customer journeys, both powered by their data in Mailchimp, QuickBooks, Shopify, and other third-party integrations. From there, they can be connected with a support specialist or explore a self-guided tour of the Standard plan.

“We recently surveyed a group of marketers in conjunction with Forrester and found that 88% of them believe their marketing organisation must increase its use of automation and AI to win**,” said Jon Fasoli, Chief Design and Product Officer at Intuit Mailchimp. “Our latest updates and refreshed Mailchimp Standard plan are tailored to give marketers the enhanced automation capabilities they need and are backed by a wealth of data to help them gain more customers and increase revenue.”

Availability

Many of these new and updated features have been rolled out over the course of the last few months and are available globally today. The improved Standard plan will be available soon.

Pricing

Features and products like Dynamic Product Recommendation Feeds, Order Notifications, promo codes block for e-commerce stores, enhanced Contact Profiles, Pre-Built Segments, E-commerce Segment Builder, and the ability to exclude certain segments from a marketing campaign send are available across all Mailchimp plans, Free and above.

Enhanced support, new email templates, and new e-commerce starting points for Customer Journey Builder and Pre-Built Journeys are available for Mailchimp customers in the Essentials, Standard, and Premium plans.

Email Analytics, Audience Analytics Dashboard, Custom Reports, Campaign Manager, Alt-text Generator, Subject Line Generation, Header Generation, Subheader Generation, Preview Text Generation, and Predictive Analytics will be available soon to Mailchimp customers in the Standard and Premium plans.

Mailchimp customers using the current Standard plan will be onboarded to the refreshed Standard plan beginning June 30, 2023, at no additional cost.

*Based on competitor brands' publicly available data on worldwide numbers of customers in 2021/2022.

**A commissioned survey by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Intuit Mailchimp (March 2023) of 313 small business (companies with 10-999 employees and revenue between $5M to $999.99M USD) marketing automation strategy decision makers in North America, Australia, and the UK.

About Intuit Mailchimp

Intuit Mailchimp is an email and marketing automations platform for growing businesses. We empower millions of customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with world-class marketing technology, award-winning customer support, and inspiring content. Mailchimp puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of your marketing, so you can find and engage customers across email, social media, landing pages, and advertising— automatically and with the power of AI. In 2021, Mailchimp was acquired by Intuit.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Intuit Mailchimp Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, functionality are subject to change without notice.

