NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuit Mailchimp, in partnership with Fast Company, is pleased to announce a new awards program to honor the best email marketing campaigns from around the world. The Forward Awards will celebrate companies on the leading edge of email marketing and highlight the ways their marketing teams use a variety of emerging tools and technologies to strengthen customer relationships.

"At Mailchimp, we have a great view of how email provides marketers a unique channel to craft innovative messages and draw in audiences," said Megan Spellman, Director of Brand Experience at Intuit Mailchimp. "The Forward Awards are an opportunity to showcase that creativity more broadly and encourage further innovation."

The Forward Awards is the first global awards program to exclusively honor email marketing, celebrating the innovators finding new and creative ways to reach audiences and drive engagement. Winners will be determined by a panel of experienced judges who will look for standouts across four awards categories:

Outstanding Personalization , recognizing excellence in personalized email campaigns yielding impressive results.

, recognizing excellence in personalized email campaigns yielding impressive results. Best Revenue-Driving Campaign , honoring efforts that leverage Mailchimp's marketing campaign tools to generate substantial revenue.

, honoring efforts that leverage Mailchimp's marketing campaign tools to generate substantial revenue. Most Engaged Audience , spotlighting compelling engagement with an active email audience.

, spotlighting compelling engagement with an active email audience. Marketing Innovator of the Year, honoring innovative marketing through Mailchimp's tools and capabilities.

Award winners will receive Mailchimp-sponsored media promotion, including features in Mailchimp customer success stories. In partnership with Fast Company, award winners will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual thought-leadership panel discussion, and receive media coverage through a custom article on fastcompany.com. Of course, there's the hardware: Each award winner will take home an official Forward Awards trophy to commemorate their victory.

For more information about the Forward Awards, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit www.mailchimp.com/forwardawards .

Sponsored by Intuit. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Contest begins at 12:00:01 p.m. ET on 04/18/24 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 05/24/24. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to the Official Rules & Eligibility for complete details and full contest terms and conditions.

About Intuit Mailchimp

Intuit Mailchimp is an email and marketing automations platform for growing businesses. We empower millions of customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with world-class marketing technology, award-winning customer support, and inspiring content. Mailchimp puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of your marketing, so you can find and engage customers across email, social media, landing pages, and advertising— automatically and with the power of AI. In 2021, Mailchimp was acquired by Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

