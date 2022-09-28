Advanced search
    INTU   US4612021034

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
400.77 USD   +1.26%
Intuit Opens New Canadian Headquarters in Toronto as Part of Global Growth Plan

09/28/2022 | 07:16am EDT
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform behind TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced the official opening of its new Canadian headquarters in Toronto’s downtown core. Located in ‘The Well’ at Front Street West and Spadina Avenue, the new space is Intuit's first global site that has implemented the company’s workplace of the future design.

“We’ve identified the city of Toronto as a global talent hub and a top growth site for Intuit globally. We’re thrilled to officially open the doors of this dynamic, new, hybrid space to serve our employees, customers and community,” said David Marquis, vice president and Canada country manager at Intuit. “With this newly designed workplace, we’re making a meaningful investment in our growth in Canada, while creating more opportunities for technologists to do the best work of their lives at Intuit.”

The modern, 116,000 square foot office was designed to optimize Intuit’s hybrid and diverse culture, while creating the ideal environment to co-create, make connections, and innovate. Design highlights include:

  • Blended neighbourhoods: A continuum of options ranging from quiet areas to active areas and open collaboration spaces.
  • Project rooms: Flexible spaces designed for teams that need both individual desks and collaborative furniture settings for longer term projects.
  • Library: Quiet zones that allow employees to focus without noise or distraction.
  • Prayer/meditation rooms: Private space for our staff to focus on their mental health and spiritual needs.
  • Social hubs: Spaces designed for social connections and wellness, such as an outdoor terrace, coffee stations, reflection areas, and an exercise area.

Toronto’s rapid growth as a key technology hub has made the city an attractive home base for innovators globally. In a recent global report, Toronto was ranked the third-largest tech hub in North America due to its depth of diverse talent.

“Toronto is home to some of the best technology talent in the world. We’re looking to tap into the incredible diverse talent pool in our own backyard,” added Marquis. “With this move, current and future Canadian employees will accelerate our mission of powering prosperity around the world.”

For more information on joining Intuit, visit https://www.intuit.com/ca/careers/ to explore the opportunities across our platform.

About Intuit:

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.


© Business Wire 2022
