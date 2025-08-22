On Thursday evening, Intuit reported non-GAAP EPS that is up 38% to $2.75, with adjusted operating profit rising 39% to $1.02bn for Q4 2024-25, with revenue up 20% to $3.83bn.



It posted FY non-GAAP EPS of $20.15, operating profit of $7.57bn and revenue of more than $18.8bn, slightly exceeding the upper end of its target ranges.



Our virtual team of AI agents and human experts trained in artificial intelligence helps individuals and businesses succeed, the accounting and tax software publisher's CEO Sasan Goodarzi said.



For FY 2025-26, Intuit said it expects non-GAAP EPS of between $22.98 and $23.18, adjusted operating profit of between $8.611bn and $8.688bn, and revenue of between $20.997bn and $21.186bn.