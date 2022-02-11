Intuit QuickBooks Unveils Brand's First-Ever Commercial for The Big Game

Features Musician DJ Khaled & Reveals How QuickBooks + Mailchimp Help Small Businesses

During the biggest football game of the season on February 13, Intuit QuickBooks will unveil a 30-second ad – the first-ever commercial for The Big Game dedicated to the QuickBooks and Mailchimp brands. The spot from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, features Grammy award-winning musician and producer, DJ Khaled and will air in the fourth quarter. The ad, which will air in the U.S. and Canada, is part of QuickBooks’ new Early Start campaign that’s focused on helping new entrepreneurs succeed while navigating the duality of emotions many small business owners experience when pursuing their passions.

“Our ad celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and reveals the range of emotions that come with starting a small business. From excitement and confidence in their craft to anxiety and uncertainty about how to manage critical business operations, the ad blends this emotional journey with humor helped by DJ Khaled,” said Dan McCarthy, senior vice president, chief business officer at Intuit. “We're excited to have this incredible opportunity to inspire the millions of new entrepreneurs who will be watching the game and spotlight how QuickBooks and Mailchimp can help them succeed.”

Intuit is bringing QuickBooks and Mailchimp together to create a robust engine for small business success through an end-to-end platform that combines marketing tools and sales data to accelerate growth. Currently, QuickBooks Online customers can sync real-time customer data into Mailchimp and leverage its marketing tools to enhance engagement with new and existing customers.

Giving Back to Small Businesses in Los Angeles

In addition to the commercial, QuickBooks and Mailchimp teamed up with the Los Angeles Rams to provide $25,000 grants to three Black-owned businesses in and around Inglewood, Calif., the host city of The Big Game and future home of Intuit Dome. The three small business owners - Glow + Flow Beauty Supply, South LA Cafe and Burn Cycling - were selected because of their inspiring stories of starting and growing in their community. They were surprised with the growth grants last week and also received free one-year subscriptions to QuickBooks Online and Mailchimp. These efforts are part of Intuit’s long term commitment to the L.A. area to power prosperity in the local community, which includes its Prosperity Hub School District program that empowers the next generation of students to develop entrepreneurial and financial skills.

17 Million New Small Businesses Predicted in 2022

QuickBooks launched the Early Start campaign in January following its forecast that 17 million new small businesses will be formed in 2022. The multi-channel, integrated campaign includes refreshingly candid ads, educational content and resources, a social media campaign, and influencer activations to amplify authentic personal stories, all designed to encourage, inspire and help early start businesses succeed.

This “Early Start” ad for The Big Game was created in partnership with Intuit QuickBooks’ creative agency of record TBWAChiatDay LA.

