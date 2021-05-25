Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intuit Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTU   US4612021034

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
  Report
441.5 USD   +0.25%
Intuit Raises FY21 Financial Targets

05/25/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

Intuit Inc. raised its full-year financial projections, as the company sees strong demand for its products and services.

The TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint parent raised its revenue forecast to $9.36 billion to $9.4 billion for fiscal 2021, up from its previous view of $8.81 billion to $9 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected, on average, revenue of $9.07 billion.

Full-year earnings are projected to be in the range of $6.96 to $7.01 a share, compared with its prior forecast of $5.30 to $5.50 a share. On an adjusted basis, it expects earnings around $9.32 to $9.37 a share, above its prior expectations of $8.20 to $8.40 a share. Analysts were looking for full-year earnings of $5.55 a share, or $8.47 a share as adjusted.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to increase between 26% to 28% year-over-year.

Intuit expects quarterly earnings around 78 cents to 83 cents a share or between $1.55 to $1.60 a share on an adjusted basis. Analysts were projecting a fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 35 cents a share.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-21 1737ET

