Intuit : Shares Climb 6% After Hours on Higher 4Q Sales

By Kimberly Chin

Shares of Intuit Inc. rose 6% after hours to $356.45 after the TurboTax and QuickBooks parent posted a surge in sales in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The financial management tools maker said sales rose 83% from a year ago to $1.82 billion for the quarter ended July 31.

"We had an outstanding tax season, growing the Do-It-Yourself category overall as well as our share of total returns, while posting the strongest customer growth in four years," Chief Executive Sasan Goodarzi said.

This year's tax season was extended to July 15 from April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com