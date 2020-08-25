Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intuit Inc.    INTU

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/25 04:00:00 pm
336.42 USD   +0.99%
05:41pINTUIT : Shares Climb 6% After Hours on Higher 4Q Sales
DJ
04:45pINTUIT : Swings to 4Q Profit on Double-Digit Sales Growth
DJ
04:25pINTUIT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intuit : Shares Climb 6% After Hours on Higher 4Q Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Shares of Intuit Inc. rose 6% after hours to $356.45 after the TurboTax and QuickBooks parent posted a surge in sales in the fiscal fourth quarter.

The financial management tools maker said sales rose 83% from a year ago to $1.82 billion for the quarter ended July 31.

"We had an outstanding tax season, growing the Do-It-Yourself category overall as well as our share of total returns, while posting the strongest customer growth in four years," Chief Executive Sasan Goodarzi said.

This year's tax season was extended to July 15 from April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTUIT INC.
05:41pINTUIT : Shares Climb 6% After Hours on Higher 4Q Sales
DJ
04:45pINTUIT : Swings to 4Q Profit on Double-Digit Sales Growth
DJ
04:25pINTUIT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:04pINTUIT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
04:01pINTUIT : Full Year Revenue Up 13 Percent
BU
09:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New developments in the Apple vs. Epic battle
02:48aApple 'Fortnite' Fight Threatens Industries -- WSJ
DJ
08/24Fortnite' Maker's Apple Fight Leaves Some Developers Wary -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/24Fortnite' Maker's Apple Fight Leaves Some Developers Wary -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/24Fortnite' Maker's Apple Fight Leaves Some Developers Wary -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 429 M - -
Net income 2020 1 584 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 56,7x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 86 868 M 86 868 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart INTUIT INC.
Duration : Period :
Intuit Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTUIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 303,26 $
Last Close Price 333,12 $
Spread / Highest target 5,07%
Spread / Average Target -8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad D. Smith Executive Chairman
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTUIT INC.27.18%86 868
SAP SE15.19%194 747
ORACLE CORPORATION5.72%171 877
SERVICENOW INC.58.72%85 946
DOCUSIGN, INC.175.93%37 835
RINGCENTRAL, INC.69.02%25 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group