Intuit : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Clatterbuck Michelle M
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
INTUIT INC [INTU] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP and CFO /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O INTUIT INC. , 2700 COAST AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MOUNTAIN VIEW CA 94043
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Clatterbuck Michelle M
C/O INTUIT INC.
2700 COAST AVENUE
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA94043

EVP and CFO
Signatures
/s/ Stacey Doynow, by power-of-attorney 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) 25% of the stock options granted will vest on 7/28/2023 and thereafter 2 1/2% of the stock options will vest on each monthly anniversary.
(2) Dividend equivalent rights accrue on the underlying shares for this award and settle in cash upon vesting and issuance of those shares.
(3) 1-for-1
(4) 25% of the Restricted Stock Units will vest on 7/1/2023; thereafter, 6.25% of the Restricted Stock Units will vest on each of October 1. December 31, April 1, and July 1 following the first vest date, until the award is fully vested.
(5) Restricted Stock Units do not expire; they either vest or are canceled prior to vesting date.
(6) The target number of units subject to the award is presented in the table; the number that vest may be 0-200% of this number ("awarded units"), depending upon performance. Following the achievement by the issuer of certain total shareholder return objectives, the awarded units will vest on 9/1/2025. Vested Restricted Stock Units will be paid in an equal number of shares of Intuit Inc. common stock.
(7) Represents vesting date for Restricted Stock Units (performance-based vesting).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Intuit Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
