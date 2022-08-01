Intuit : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) 25% of the stock options granted will vest on 7/28/2023 and thereafter 2 1/2% of the stock options will vest on each monthly anniversary.

(2) Dividend equivalent rights accrue on the underlying shares for this award and settle in cash upon vesting and issuance of those shares.

(3) 1-for-1

(4) 25% of the Restricted Stock Units will vest on 7/1/2023; thereafter, 6.25% of the Restricted Stock Units will vest on each of October 1. December 31, April 1, and July 1 following the first vest date, until the award is fully vested.

(5) Restricted Stock Units do not expire; they either vest or are canceled prior to vesting date.

(6) The target number of units subject to the award is presented in the table; the number that vest may be 0-200% of this number ("awarded units"), depending upon performance. Following the achievement by the issuer of certain total shareholder return objectives, the awarded units will vest on 9/1/2025. Vested Restricted Stock Units will be paid in an equal number of shares of Intuit Inc. common stock.