Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intuit Inc.    INTU

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Intuit : Swings to 4Q Profit on Double-Digit Sales Growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/25/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Intuit Inc. swung to a profit in the fiscal fourth quarter as sales rose 83% due to strength across all of its segments as consumers, small businesses and the self-employed flocked to its products following a delayed tax season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"After seeing an impact on small businesses from shelter-in-place during the third quarter, we saw trends across our business improve during the fourth quarter," Intuit Chief Executive Sasan Goodarzi said.

The company said it saw a pick-up in its do-it-yourself category and had the "strongest customer growth in four years."

The maker of financial management tools TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint posted a net profit of $445 million, or $1.68 a share, for the three-month period ended July 31, compared with a loss of $44 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, Intuit had earnings of $1.81 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share.

Total net revenue rose to $1.82 billion from $994 million a year ago. Analysts were looking for $1.56 billion in revenue.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTUIT INC.
04:45pINTUIT : Swings to 4Q Profit on Double-Digit Sales Growth
DJ
04:25pINTUIT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:04pINTUIT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financ..
AQ
04:01pINTUIT : Full Year Revenue Up 13 Percent
BU
09:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: New developments in the Apple vs. Epic battle
02:48aApple 'Fortnite' Fight Threatens Industries -- WSJ
DJ
08/24Fortnite' Maker's Apple Fight Leaves Some Developers Wary -- 3rd Update
DJ
08/24Fortnite' Maker's Apple Fight Leaves Some Developers Wary -- 2nd Update
DJ
08/24Fortnite' Maker's Apple Fight Leaves Some Developers Wary -- Update
DJ
08/20INTUIT INC. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 429 M - -
Net income 2020 1 584 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 56,7x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 86 868 M 86 868 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales 2021 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart INTUIT INC.
Duration : Period :
Intuit Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTUIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 303,26 $
Last Close Price 333,12 $
Spread / Highest target 5,07%
Spread / Average Target -8,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad D. Smith Executive Chairman
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTUIT INC.27.18%86 868
SAP SE15.19%194 747
ORACLE CORPORATION5.72%171 877
SERVICENOW INC.58.72%85 946
DOCUSIGN, INC.175.93%37 835
RINGCENTRAL, INC.69.02%25 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group