Some of the numbers in these remarks are presented on a non-GAAP basis. We've reconciled the comparable GAAP and non-GAAP numbers in today's press release.

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.

A copy of our prepared remarks and supplemental financial information will be available on our website after this call ends.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Sasan.

Third-quarter Fiscal 2024 Overview

Thanks Kim, and thanks to all of you for joining us today.

We had a strong quarter with solid momentum across the company as we executed our strategy to be the global AI-driven expert platform powering prosperity for consumers and small businesses.