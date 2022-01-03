Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Intuit Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INTU   US4612021034

INTUIT INC.

(INTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Intuit TurboTax 2022 Brand Campaign Celebrates Filers' Uniqueness with “You do your thing. We've got your taxes.”

01/03/2022 | 08:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A robust network of thousands of TurboTax Live tax experts are ready to handle even the most complicated tax situations

Today, TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced its new 2022 brand campaign, “You do your thing”. Celebrating the uniqueness of people’s lives and the enthusiasm and expertise of its network of thousands of TurboTax Live tax experts, the integrated campaign showcases how TurboTax Live tax experts can solve even the most complicated tax situations. Because a complicated life means interesting taxes.

“Many people believe that what makes them unique will make their taxes complicated. But for TurboTax Live tax experts, that just makes things interesting,” said Cathleen Ryan, VP of Marketing for Intuit TurboTax. “And with a network of thousands of tax experts, we have a TurboTax Live tax expert who can handle the complexities. From professional gamers and digital nomads to crypto investors and self-employed creators, TurboTax has the right tax experts for everyone’s unique, fun and crazy life. So “You do your thing. We’ve got your taxes.”

This is the second year the brand campaign has focused on the company's TurboTax Live offerings. With TurboTax Live, filers can get expert help as they go or hand their taxes off to a dedicated tax expert to file for them from start to finish. And Intuit’s AI-powered expert matching will pair filers with TurboTax Live tax experts experienced in their personal tax situation for a first of its kind full service tax preparation experience.

With six films, including two Spanish language spots, this year’s “You Do Your Thing” campaign highlights a crypto investor, gamer and self-employed musician and an influencer and how their dedicated TurboTax Live expert has them covered. The integrated campaign will span digital, audio, social and partner channels.

This year's campaign films features:
“You Do Your Thing”: No matter how unique a person’s life is, TurboTax Live tax experts can handle the complexities. From living the nomadic van lifestyle to a pandemic-induced career change, experienced TurboTax Live experts are here to help filers get their biggest refund.

“Millionaire, Shredder, Astrologer”: Whether filers invest in crypto, own a small business, or are too busy being a shredder to do their taxes, TurboTax Live tax experts can handle it.

“Hand it off, Expertise” (Spanish): Bilingual TurboTax Live tax experts help filers navigate the tax implications of getting married and expanding their household with a grandparent moving in.

The 2022 brand campaign was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, an independent creative advertising agency.

ABOUT INTUIT
Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INTUIT INC.
08:03aIntuit TurboTax 2022 Brand Campaign Celebrates Filers' Uniqueness with “You do yo..
BU
2021Certain Common Stock of Intuit Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-DEC..
CI
2021Certain Stock Options of Intuit Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-DE..
CI
2021Certain Restricted Stock Units of Intuit Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
2021Social Venture Partners Charlotte and Credit Karma Announce $120,000 Investment Into Lo..
BU
2021Intuit Inc. acquired ImVision Software Technologies, Ltd.
CI
2021Credit Karma Flips the Script on Tax This Season
BU
2021Intuit Accountants Releases Tax Planning and Advisory Insights Survey
BU
2021Intuit QuickBooks' Integrated Small Business Bank Account Is Now QuickBooks Checking
BU
2021Intuit QuickBooks’ Integrated Small Business Bank Account Is Now QuickBooks Checki..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTUIT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 302 M - -
Net income 2022 2 039 M - -
Net cash 2022 3 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 89,5x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 182 B 182 B -
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 13 500
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart INTUIT INC.
Duration : Period :
Intuit Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTUIT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 643,22 $
Average target price 732,32 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sasan K. Goodarzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle M. Clatterbuck Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brad D. Smith Executive Chairman
Atticus Tysen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Marianna Tessel Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTUIT INC.0.00%182 139
ADYEN N.V.0.00%81 344
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.0.00%66 465
WORLDLINE0.00%15 634
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.0.00%12 235
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%6 351