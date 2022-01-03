Intuit TurboTax 2022 Brand Campaign Celebrates Filers' Uniqueness with “You do your thing. We've got your taxes.”

A robust network of thousands of TurboTax Live tax experts are ready to handle even the most complicated tax situations

Today, TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced its new 2022 brand campaign, “You do your thing”. Celebrating the uniqueness of people’s lives and the enthusiasm and expertise of its network of thousands of TurboTax Live tax experts, the integrated campaign showcases how TurboTax Live tax experts can solve even the most complicated tax situations. Because a complicated life means interesting taxes.

“Many people believe that what makes them unique will make their taxes complicated. But for TurboTax Live tax experts, that just makes things interesting,” said Cathleen Ryan, VP of Marketing for Intuit TurboTax. “And with a network of thousands of tax experts, we have a TurboTax Live tax expert who can handle the complexities. From professional gamers and digital nomads to crypto investors and self-employed creators, TurboTax has the right tax experts for everyone’s unique, fun and crazy life. So “You do your thing. We’ve got your taxes.”

This is the second year the brand campaign has focused on the company's TurboTax Live offerings. With TurboTax Live, filers can get expert help as they go or hand their taxes off to a dedicated tax expert to file for them from start to finish. And Intuit’s AI-powered expert matching will pair filers with TurboTax Live tax experts experienced in their personal tax situation for a first of its kind full service tax preparation experience.

With six films, including two Spanish language spots, this year’s “You Do Your Thing” campaign highlights a crypto investor, gamer and self-employed musician and an influencer and how their dedicated TurboTax Live expert has them covered. The integrated campaign will span digital, audio, social and partner channels.

This year's campaign films features:

“You Do Your Thing”: No matter how unique a person’s life is, TurboTax Live tax experts can handle the complexities. From living the nomadic van lifestyle to a pandemic-induced career change, experienced TurboTax Live experts are here to help filers get their biggest refund.

“Millionaire, Shredder, Astrologer”: Whether filers invest in crypto, own a small business, or are too busy being a shredder to do their taxes, TurboTax Live tax experts can handle it.

“Hand it off, Expertise” (Spanish): Bilingual TurboTax Live tax experts help filers navigate the tax implications of getting married and expanding their household with a grandparent moving in.

The 2022 brand campaign was created in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, an independent creative advertising agency.

