Intuit TurboTax announces it will be a Super Bowl LVIII advertiser for the 11th consecutive year

Today, Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, has launched its 2024 TurboTax brand campaign, "Make Your Moves Count." Celebrating those who are carving their own path, making bold moves and living in new and modern ways, the campaign showcases how TurboTax supports customers when it comes to the tax implications of those moves. No matter the complexity of a filer's tax situation, TurboTax fuels people’s momentum, making sure they always get their best tax outcome, from accuracy to speed, to bilingual support, to their max refund - guaranteed. The company also announced its return as a Super Bowl LVIII advertiser for the 11th consecutive year. More details about the TurboTax Super Bowl spot will be forthcoming.

"Intuit’s ‘Make Your Moves Count' campaign establishes our commitment to the millions of filers who lead dynamic, innovative lives, and can count on TurboTax to deliver an unmatched outcome," says Nick Soukas, Senior Vice President of Intuit's Consumer Group. "Taxes are a reflection of our customers' diverse lifestyles, and our tax experts and AI technology work together to identify even the smallest credit or deduction at tax time. We guarantee 100 percent accuracy, maximum refunds, and minimal effort to our new and existing valued customers."

TurboTax seamlessly supports all levels of tax complexities and filing preference, by offering a range of options, including a virtual tax expert or a local tax pro for in-person services. GenAI-powered enhancements such as Intuit’s new financial assistant, Intuit Assist, a Spanish language experience, and contextual explanations build confidence in getting the biggest guaranteed refund. Additionally, the company offers full service and live assisted business tax filing offerings for those who have a small business.

The integrated “Make Your Moves Count” campaign is anchored by seven films, including two Spanish language spots. It spans broadcast, digital, audio, and social, as well as digital partnerships with Twitch, TikTok, BuzzFeed, and Roku.

Showcasing TurboTax's unwavering commitment to catering to diverse individuals' unique tax needs and situations, the films celebrate the various moves people make throughout the year. Each story is told from the point-of-view of a TurboTax Expert who makes their customers’ moves count by filing with 100% accuracy and their best tax outcome, guaranteed:

Boater Home: Two people outmaneuver the housing market by buying a houseboat. Then their TurboTax Expert helps them navigate filing as first-time homeowners with 100% accuracy.

Tradición Familiar (Spanish Language): One woman breaks generations of family tradition to start her own business, and her TurboTax Expert takes on her taxes and delivers her maximum refund.

Streamer: When one person shifts careers from delivering packages to streaming video games, their TurboTax Expert takes the wheel at tax time to maximize their refund.

Moon: This investor rode the stock market to the moon and back, and her TurboTax Expert makes sure all of her gains and losses count.

Free Connoisseur: As a connoisseur of anything that’s free, this TurboTax user discovers that he can file his taxes for free and get his maximum refund with TurboTax.

Boss Mom: While working a full-time job as a lawyer, and juggling the responsibilities of a single-mom, a woman counts on her TurboTax Expert to file for her with 100% accuracy.

Boda Sorpresa (Surprise Wedding): After spontaneously getting married during their community’s annual gathering, one couple partners with a TurboTax Expert who files their joint taxes and guarantees their maximum refund.

The brand campaign was created in partnership with R/GA, a creative innovation company that is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG).

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

